Links for Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Is Evergrande too big to fail?
With its stock price in a trough and its bonds on the brink of default, the massive real estate developer Evergrande recalls Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the U.S. in 2008: drowning in debt and praying to the central government for a lifeline.
- Yesterday, a crowd of disgruntled Evergrande investors stormed the headquarters in protest, chanting, “Give back our money.”
- Hui Ka Yan (Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印), the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that the property company will pull through, but $2 billion of its outstanding bonds are due in March.
- Context: With the latest government crackdowns, German-style austerity is in vogue. In real estate, the state has capped the prices of properties in Shenzhen and Shanghai.
- A rock and a hard place? Bailing out Evergrande would encourage risky lending, but allowing it to collapse could impact millions of Chinese homeowners, a different kind of risk.
See also:
- Evergrande’s cash problem is now Beijing’s political problem / WSJ (paywall)
“But allowing a true default by such a prominent firm, with the overall property sector already struggling, would be risky both politically and financially for Beijing. Worryingly, Evergrande warned Tuesday that if it is ultimately unable to discharge its obligations or reach an agreement with creditors, that could trigger cross defaults on other debts.”
- A Chinese property giant warns of ‘tremendous’ financial pressure / NYT (paywall)
“China Evergrande hired restructuring experts, sending its shares lower and adding to worries about what its fate might mean to the country’s economy.”
- How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic risk / Reuters
China’s coming electric vehicle consolidation
Over the summer, we wrote a guide to China’s hundreds of electric vehicle companies but tapped out at 31. Now China’s regulators agree: There are too many.
- “Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger,” Xiào Yàqìng 肖亚庆, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference on Monday. “We have too many EV firms on the market right now.”
- Bloomberg reports that the government is drafting measures to rein in overcapacity and concentrate supply chains.
- One measure involves setting a minimum production capacity utilization rate for the industry, and provinces that don’t meet it won’t be allowed to approve new projects.
- Takeaway: The number of EV companies ballooned to over 300 in China due to years of generous state subsidies. Now China is hoping to consolidate the industry.
China uses anti-fraud app to track users on overseas financial news sites
China uses anti-fraud app to track access to overseas financial news sites / FT (paywall)
“Chinese police are using a new anti-fraud app installed on more than 200m mobile phones to identify and question people who have viewed overseas financial news sites, according to individuals summoned by the authorities.”
A “user in eastern Shandong Province said police called him on four consecutive days after the app showed he had visited what it labeled ‘highly dangerous’ overseas information providers, including Bloomberg.”
“A dozen individuals told the FT they were uncomfortable giving the app 29 permissions, including live monitoring of call logs, text messages and conversations, in order to install it on their phones.”
Is the Alipay breakup a power grab?
Alipay break-up is power grab by China’s government / FT (paywall)
By the editorial board, on how the Alipay breakup is “part of the CCP’s authoritarian quest to bring about a wholesale transformation of Chinese society.”
Yesterday on SupChina: Beijing to require Ant’s Alipay to spin off separate loan app.
The next crackdown: More criticism of cosmetic surgery industry
China’s People’s Daily slams medical beauty ads, urges regulation / Reuters
“China’s People’s Daily newspaper said it was ‘imperative and urgent’ to regulate advertisements bombarding people with recommendations for cosmetic surgery, procedures and treatments, as they had become excessive, and some made false claims.”
Shanghai lectures gaming companies
Shanghai summons video gaming companies for a lecture as city follows up on government drive to protect minors / SCMP (paywall)
“More than 20 video games companies based in Shanghai, China’s video gaming hub, have been summoned to a meeting with city authorities on Tuesday as the government’s scrutiny of the industry continues, local media outlet ThePaper.cn reported.”
NetEase scales down over gaming crackdown
NetEase said to scale down some game projects amid Beijing’s crackdown on video gaming sector / SCMP (paywall)
“NetEase, China’s second-biggest publisher of video games for smartphones and personal computers, has downsized some of its studios and projects since early September amid the government’s heightened scrutiny over the sector, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.”
EU seeks U.S. alliance to screen “hostile foreign investments”
EU seeks U.S. alliance on investor screening to confront China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The EU will aim to agree on a framework for working with the U.S. to screen potentially hostile foreign investments when officials meet in Pittsburgh later this month, according to a person familiar with the preparations for the talks.”
SEC chair: Chinese firms need to open their books / WSJ (paywall)
By Gary Gensler, on how “all companies that seek to raise money in the deep and liquid U.S. capital markets should play by America’s rules.”
Podcast platform Ximalaya turns to Hong Kong IPO
Chinese audio platform to list in Hong Kong after scrapping U.S. IPO plans / WSJ (paywall)
Miniso aims to double U.S. stores
China’s Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY ‘flagship’ as pandemic slashes mall rents / Reuters
October 2020 on SupChina: Muji copycat Miniso to IPO in New York.
CATL invests $2 billion in lithium-ion
Battery giant CATL invests $2 billion to boost lithium-ion product output / Caixin Global
“Chinese battery-maker CATL said it will invest up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2 billion) in the construction of a lithium-ion battery factory in Yichun city in Southeast China’s Jiangxi Province.”
Ports reopen after Typhoon Chanthu
China’s busiest container-shipping ports in Shanghai, Ningbo begin to reopen after Typhoon Chanthu / SCMP (paywall)
China’s typhoon-hit ports scramble to reopen to ease backlogs / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Yunnan tightens up on aluminum to meet climate goals
Yunnan tightens aluminum production curbs in green push / Caixin Global
“Southwest China’s Yunnan province told local smelters to slash aluminum production 30% for the rest of this year to help meet goals for reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.”
The future of coal financing
U.S., Europe seek to end export financing for coal / WSJ (paywall)
“The proposed ban, which will be made this week at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, is part of the West’s campaign to push China, India and other big developing countries to take a tough position against coal ahead of the November climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Sexual harassment case resumes in China’s #MeToo
Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case / AP via PBS
A Beijing court ruled against a Chinese woman on Tuesday in a #MeToo case that wound through the courts for three years, in a blow to the tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain.
The Haidian People’s Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhōu Xiǎoxuán 周晓璇 [better known as Xiánzǐ 弦子], who had become the face of the country’s #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhū Jūn 朱军, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her.
On SupChina from December 2020: 12 hours outside Haidian People’s Court: China’s landmark #MeToo case
Former official gets 12 years in prison for taking bribes
Former China Development Bank official gets 12 years in prison for bribery / Caixin Global
“Wáng Xuěfēng 王雪峰, a former head of the Shanxi provincial branch of the China Development Bank (CDB), has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for taking bribes, according to a statement issued Friday by a court in Shandong Province.”
Hangzhou enforces national tutoring crackdown
Hangzhou warns university students from offering home tutoring / Sixth Tone
“Education authorities in the eastern city of Hangzhou said that all university students engaged in coaching school children must acquire a teaching certificate, drawing concerns from students and parents already anxious about the clampdown on private after-school tutoring.”
Hong Kong pro-democracy district councilor expelled after failing to take loyalty oath
Hong Kong district councilor expelled after failing to take loyalty oath / RFA
“Authorities in Hong Kong have expelled an elected pro-democracy member of the city’s District Council for failing to turn up to pledge allegiance to the government and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while calling into question the oaths of seven other opposition councilors.”
UN rights chief: No “meaningful access” to Xinjiang
U.N. rights chief regrets lack of access to Xinjiang / Reuters
“The United Nations’ rights chief lamented on Monday that efforts to gain access to China’s Xinjiang region to probe reports of serious violations against Muslim Uyghurs have not succeeded, adding that she was finalising a report on the situation.”
Chinese ambassador to U.S. calls for “stable and constructive” commercial ties
Chinese envoy to U.S. urges stable commercial ties despite trade conflicts / Reuters
China’s envoy urges U.S. to improve atmosphere to fulfil phase one trade deal / SCMP (paywall)
FONOPS: U.S. spots Chinese navy in American waters
U.S. Coast Guard spots Chinese warships off Alaska / SCMP (paywall)
“Four Chinese warships, including one of its most advanced destroyers, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month as the Chinese navy steadily expands its range, according to photos posted on a Pentagon information service.”
China to remove explosive border wall
China begins landmine removal operation along border with Myanmar / RFA
“Chinese authorities have begun removing landmines along the border between southwestern Yunnan province and Myanmar, according to ethnic Chinese living on the Myanmar side…The landmines were reportedly planted to target civilians moving back and forth across the 2,000-kilometer mountainous border informally.”
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 praises PLA unit stationed at contested India-China border
Xi rallies model PLA unit at India-China border, praises ‘great job’ / SCMP (paywall)
Xi promotes “environmental health” and “revolutionary spirit” on Shaanxi trip
China’s green future and red past: The message in Xi Jinping’s trip to Shaanxi / SCMP (paywall)
“President Xi Jinping began an inspection trip to Shaanxi province in northwestern China on Monday stressing the importance of environmental health and of maintaining the Communist Party’s revolutionary spirit, according to state media.”
习近平在绥德考察调研 / Xinhua
Taliban on agenda at SCO summit
Afghan Taliban government tipped to be on agenda at Shanghai Cooperation Council summit / SCMP (paywall)
Singapore and Beijing continue their embrace
Top Chinese, Singapore officials meet to reaffirm ties / AP
Singapore pledges to work with China amid U.S. overtures / SCMP (paywall)
Taiwan courts Europe’s small states
Taiwan targets disenchanted central Europe in investment drive / SCMP (paywall)
“Taipei will send a delegation to central and eastern Europe to bolster ties as it seeks to capitalize on the growing annoyance and economic disappointment of some countries towards mainland China.”
At least 500 student visas rejected over Trump-era policy
Chinese students hit by U.S. visa rejections amid tension / AP
At least 500 visas were rejected under Trump-era policy to block Beijing from obtaining U.S. technology with possible military ties.
China promotes “civilized” internet with “socialist values”
China aims for ‘civilized’ internet with focus on ‘socialist values’ / Reuters
“China will step up efforts to promote a ‘civilized’ internet by strengthening oversight over the likes of news sites and online platforms and encouraging them to promote core socialist values, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Homogenizing the Chinese language
Sichuan says officials must drop dialects at work / Sixth Tone
“After a secret investigation uncovered that many civil servants and party cadres converse in their local tongue during work hours instead of the standardized Chinese preferred by the government, the southwestern province Sichuan is banning the use of dialects in the office.”
Chinese art house director speaks out against culture crackdown
Chinese director speaks out against culture sector crackdown / Sixth Tone
“Renowned art house director Jiǎ Zhāngkē 贾樟柯 is pushing back against the Chinese government’s sweeping campaign to impose stricter control over the country’s entertainment industry.”
Urban convenience in Shanghai’s suburbs
Shanghai expands ‘15-minute community’ to the suburbs / Sixth Tone
“As part of the city’s master plan, authorities plan to make daily essentials and services highly accessible to residents.”
Trams are cool, but they don’t seem to be working in Chinese cities
How a Chinese tram line went off the tracks / Sixth Tone
“Tram systems in some Chinese cities fail to comprehensively consider either urban land use plans or interlinks with other forms of transportation. This makes it easy for cities to fall into the same trap as Zhuhai, investing billions into projects that will never recoup their costs.”