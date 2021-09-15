Links for Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Macau casinos lose $18 billion in new crackdown
Over $18 billion evaporated from casino companies’ stocks on Wednesday in Macao after officials said they would tighten restrictions on casino operators, including appointing government representatives to “supervise” companies in the world’s biggest casino hub, per Bloomberg.
Macau casinos’ uncommon prosperity is at risk / WSJ (paywall)
Macau casino stocks shed $18 billion as government seeks greater oversight / FT (paywall)
Macau puts casinos in the cross hairs to stem capital flows and tighten daily operations, sending stocks into a tailspin / SCMP (paywall)
Property squeeze continues, results uncertain
China goes cold turkey on property / WSJ (paywall)
“Weak economic data for August released Wednesday show just how complicated any transition away from real estate could be, as Beijing continues to mercilessly squeeze property developers.”
Chinese land auction blunder undercuts Xi’s inequality crusade / FT (paywall)
“China’s biggest cities have suspended land auctions after new central government rules failed to rein in prices, in a setback for President Xí Jìnpíng’s campaign to reduce social inequality.”
Not bankrupt yet: The long, drawn-out saga of dodgy developer Evergrande continues
China tells banks Evergrande won’t pay interest next week / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese authorities have told major lenders to Evergrande not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings.”
Chinese property developer’s debt struggle rattles investors / AP
Bitcoin is still being mined in China, so crackdown continues
China’s bitcoin mining crackdown reaches northern province surrounding Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
“The local cyberspace administration of the northern Chinese province of Hebei said it has started a special campaign against cryptocurrency mining and trading because of environmental, financial and national security concerns – a fresh sign of Beijing’s determination to clamp down on this market.”
Was the Alipay breakup inevitable?
Beijing’s breakup of Alipay was inevitable / Rest of World
“The real question is how it was allowed to get so powerful in the first place,” writes Rui Ma.
China to form state-owned power equipment giant
China to form new China power equipment group / Caixin Global
“A new central government-owned enterprise consolidating several power equipment companies will be officially established in a couple of days, a person participating in the reorganization told Caixin.”
Economic recovery still looks dim
China’s economic recovery is looking gloomier / WSJ (paywall)
“Retail and property sectors show weakness amid a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 and tighter government regulations.”
China slowdown worsens as COVID-19 outbreak exposes consumer weakness / FT (paywall)
“China’s economic slowdown worsened in August as COVID-19 outbreaks exposed lingering weakness in consumer spending and cast greater doubts over the country’s growth prospects.”
China factory output and retail sales growth slow significantly / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Huawei to offer high salaries for “global talent”
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei vows to recruit more global talent as firm seeks to overcome U.S. sanctions / SCMP (paywall)
“Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, plans to recruit more international talent by offering them higher salaries than current market rates.”
More on the coming plastic surgery crackdown
Investors bet China’s cosmetic surgery industry is next on regulators’ hit list / FT (paywall)
CFIUS will use a fine-tooth comb for China deals in the U.S.
CFIUS ramps up oversight of China deals in the U.S. / Diplomat
“CFIUS’ annual report signals upgraded scrutiny of non-notified transactions, especially deals involving Chinese investors.”
Hongkongers flock to yuan
Hong Kongers pile into yuan at fastest pace in seven years / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong residents haven’t been this excited about China’s yuan since before a shock currency devaluation in 2015.”
“Bond Connect” further opens Hong Kong to Chinese investors
Chinese investors to get connected to Hong Kong bond market / Caixin Global
“Certain institutional investors on the Chinese mainland will soon be able to trade offshore bonds in Hong Kong through a bond connect program that links the two markets, a step sure to attract more capital to the Asian financial hub.”
China gives the nod for investors to buy offshore debt via Hong Kong, opening the southbound leg of Bond Connect / SCMP (paywall)
“Mainland China’s investors will be allowed to buy and sell offshore debt through Hong Kong in a widening of the Bond Connect transborder investment channel that enhances the city’s role as China’s financial center.”
Chinese vaccine maker AIM reapplies for Hong Kong IPO
Undeterred China vaccine-maker reapplies for Hong Kong IPO after rejection / Caixin Global
“AIM Vaccine, which says it is developing four jabs against COVID-19, has refiled to list in Hong Kong two months after its initial application was rejected, with regulators raising concerns about abnormalities in the company’s capital raising activities and shareholder structure.”
Ireland watchdog investigates TikTok over data privacy
Ireland investigates TikTok over child, China data concerns / AP
“TikTok is facing two EU data privacy investigations, one into its handling of children’s personal data and another over its data transfers to China.”
A workers protest in Ningbo, against Samsung Heavy
Samsung Heavy workers protest shutdown of China shipyard / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Workers protested Samsung Heavy Industries’ abrupt decision to shutter its 26-year-old Ningbo shipyard in eastern China, demanding greater compensation as the South Korean company retreats from a low-profit operation.”
Foxconn’s EV project with Byton put on hold
Apple supplier Foxconn’s EV project with China’s Byton halted / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
More on campaign against Big Tech’s “walled gardens”
Chinese tech companies vow to tear down their ‘walled garden’ / Sixth Tone
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Lots of space news
China’s Shenzhou 12 astronauts send back stunning images of Earth / Space
Chinese scientists eye hypersonic drone flight on Mars / SCMP (paywall)
China poised to launch Tianzhou-3 cargo ship to replenish Tiangong space station / SCMP (paywall)
China’s tough climate stance may hinder progress at upcoming COP26 summit
China’s hard climate stance with U.S. imperils Glasgow talks / Reuters
“China’s refusal to accept requests for deeper carbon emissions cuts during recent visits from the top climate envoys of the United States and Britain may undermine progress at the upcoming global climate summit in Glasgow in November, experts say.”
U.K. planning last-ditch China climate talks to break impasse before COP26 / Guardian
China leans on nuclear in green push
China taking the nuclear option in its drive towards carbon neutrality / SCMP (paywall)
The messy debate over COVID-19’s Wuhan lab origins
Coronavirus: The debate over claim it came from Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory / SCMP (paywall)
Delta lockdowns in Fujian
China imposes local lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge / AP
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. banks are awful at international transactions and China is the winner
How U.S. banks push the Caribbean toward China / Jamestown
“But following U.S. regulatory changes that took place after the 2008 financial crisis, some Caribbean countries have either lost access to or been restricted from previously existing channels to U.S. banks, putting them in a precarious position. In an effort to build economic resiliency, some Caribbean countries have begun seeking new avenues for international trade finance, including using the RMB, which potentially opens a door to growing Chinese influence in the U.S.’ backyard.”
Papers from a former Party insider spark custody battle over an unofficial history of China
A former Mao aide’s diaries spark a custody battle over an unofficial history of China / WSJ (paywall)
“The papers of party insider Lǐ Ruì 李锐 were whisked out of China by his daughter and given to Stanford. His widow says they were stolen.”
Beijing to punish Chinese mining firms after Congo acts against illegal activities
The China-Africa Project on Twitter: “I’ve been covering China-Africa issues for 12 years now and this is the first time that I have ever seen anything like this.”
Different readouts of Xi and Putin’s phone call
Xi and Putin’s Rashomon phone call / China-Russia Report
“Xi and Putin had, a la Rashomon, different perceptions of the same event. In Xi’s interpretation of a bilateral phone call, Putin ‘unswervingly’ supported the PRC’s position on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea. Putin’s readout of the call didn’t mention any of these topics, however, and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson later clarified Russia’s position on South China Sea disputes.”
Australian university claims Chinese Uyghur face scan study breached ethics
Australian university says Chinese Uyghur study breached ethics code / Reuters
“An Australian university said on Wednesday that it has asked journal publisher Wiley Online Library to retract a research study conducted by a former faculty member that helps Chinese facial recognition software better identify ethnic Uyghurs.”
Hong Kong court sentences activists over Tiananmen vigil
Hong Kong activists jailed up to 10 months over vigil / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Hong Kong court handed down fresh jail sentences to a group of democracy activists, including a former chief executive candidate and the ex-leader of city’s biggest protest group, over their roles in a vigil to commemorate the 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square.”
See also: Hong Kong to add more National Security ‘crimes’ with new law / RFA
“Authorities in Hong Kong will table further national security legislation that creates a list of further ‘national security’ offenses, to supplement those already listed in a law imposed on the city by the ruling CCP, ushering in a crackdown on political opposition and peaceful dissent.”
China and ASEAN want RCEP trade deal
China and ASEAN push for timely RCEP start as January 1 looms / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Countries that have signed on to the East Asia-spanning RCEP trade deal are going full speed ahead with plans to implement it on January 1, 2022, despite foot-dragging by a majority, with China and ASEAN especially keen, for their own reasons, on seeing the pact come into force soon.”
Global racists and sexists unite
Alt-right finds new partners in hate on China’s internet / Guardian
“Populists and nationalists are spreading anti-Muslim, anti-feminist messages – but also backing the Communist party line.”
Joe Biden denies Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 turned down a chance to meet
Biden denies China’s Xi turned down meeting offer / Reuters
“U.S. President Joe Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that his Chinese counterpart, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, last week turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting.”
Joe Biden’s suggestion of summit with Xi Jinping falls on deaf ears / FT (paywall)
“Joe Biden suggested he hold a face-to-face summit with Chinese president Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 during a 90-minute call last week but failed to secure an agreement from his counterpart, leading some U.S. officials to conclude that Beijing is continuing to play hardball with Washington.”
Chinese ambassador barred from U.K. Parliament
Chinese ambassador to U.K. banned from event in Houses of Parliament / FT (paywall
“The U.K. parliament’s two Speakers have banned the Chinese ambassador from attending a reception in the Houses of Parliament in a move that risks further damaging ties between London and Beijing.”
Chinese ambassador barred from U.K. parliament over sanctions row / Reuters
Chinese ambassador to U.K. barred from Parliament / AP
China thanks Taliban, calls on U.S. to unfreeze Afghan assets
China urges U.S. to unfreeze assets in Afghanistan / SCMP (paywall)
“China on Wednesday called on the United States to unfreeze assets in Afghanistan, and thanked the Taliban-controlled government for guaranteeing the security of Chinese investments in the nation.”
China urges that Afghan funds abroad be unfrozen / AP
Taiwan military drills mimic an attack from China
Taiwan drills military as concerns over China grow / AP
“The Taiwanese military exercise envisioned a Chinese attack taking out the island’s main airfields, necessitating the use of rural roads as runways to carry on the fight.”
‘China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations’
China affirms U.N. peacekeeping role with multinational drills / AP
South Korean, Chinese foreign ministers meet
Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Surfing in Hainan
China’s COVID-19 driven surfing boom / BBC
“Chinese young people are discovering surfing in increasing numbers, thanks in part to restrictions on foreign travel in the wake of the pandemic.”
Text therapy for troubled teens
Therapy via text: In rural China, a new outlet for troubled teens / Sixth Tone
“Mental health is still stigmatized across the countryside, but with growing options online, therapy is slowly catching on.”
Zhào Wēi 赵薇, the Chinese actress removed from the internet, reappears in her hometown
Zhao Wei emerges in hometown after Chinese government scrubs once-powerful actress from internet / SCMP (paywall)
“Zhao Wei, one of China’s wealthiest actresses who was scrubbed from the mainland’s internet for unknown reasons last month, re-emerged this week in photos from her hometown.”
A move toward digital governance
China’s ‘mass line’ moves online / Sixth Tone
“Over the past decade, authorities have steadily digitized many public-facing government services in a bid to both reduce bureaucratic costs and improve relations between government officials and citizens.”
Testimony from a #MeToo survivor
Online (self-)censorship on feminist topics: Testimony of a #MeToo survivor / Made in China
China’s National Games begin
China’s rejuvenation to the fore as President Xi Jinping opens National Games / SCMP (paywall)