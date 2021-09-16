Links for Thursday, September 16, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China applies to join CPTPP
China formally applies to join Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned by the U.S. / SCMP (paywall)
“The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which includes New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Mexico and seven other countries, accounts for about 13% of global commerce. It is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which former U.S. president Donald Trump withdrew from as one of his first actions in the White House in 2017.”
November 2020 on SupChina: China is ‘actively considering’ joining CPTPP, the trade deal that Trump rejected.
Who’s the man behind China’s most indebted property developer?
Evergrande, the country’s most debt-saddled property developer, has been highlighted in the news recently as a high-profile target of regulators who want to rein in unruly corporate debt, as worried investors demand repayments. But who is its unlucky founder?
- Born in a rural village in Henan Province in 1958, Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印 grew up extremely poor. Inspired by Deng’s Southern Tour in 1992, he quit his job at a steel mill and moved to Shenzhen to become an entrepreneur.
- In 1996, Xu founded Evergrande Group and rode the real estate wave just as it was cresting. His wealth gave him access to the powerful “red” families, including that of former premier Wēn Jiābǎo 温家宝 and power broker Whitney Duan (段伟红 Duàn Wěihóng) per her ex-husband’s just-published memoir.
- Financial stability may not be the only reason Evergrande has failed to secure a bailout: Xu also has close ties with the family of Zēng Qìnghóng 曾庆红, former vice president and advisor of Jiāng Zémín 江泽民, both members of the CCP’s “Shanghai Gang”: The state’s financial holdout may also be the result of a long-standing factional rift.
See also:
- Evergrande chairman quits as director of luxury Hong Kong property firm / Caixin (paywall)
- China tells banks Evergrande won’t pay interest next week / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Protesters taken away outside China Evergrande headquarters / Reuters
Undersea cables: a new geopolitical frontier
In early September, Micronesia tapped an American company to construct a Pacific undersea communications cable, snubbing a Chinese company proposal that the U.S. deemed a security threat, per Reuters.
- As strategic competition intensifies, undersea cables — which power the global internet — have become another security concern for the major powers. The U.S. has used the cables for government surveillance, according to the Snowden revelations.
Bitcoin crackdown continues
Bitcoin is still being mined in China, so the crackdown continues — the local cyberspace administration of Hebei said it has started a campaign against cryptocurrency mining and trading.
See also: China intensifies hunt for cryptocurrency miners in hiding / Bloomberg
Was China’s business friendliness score inflated by the World Bank?
Probe found ‘undue pressure’ from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings / Reuters
“An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied ‘undue pressure’ to secure changes aimed at improving China’s ranking in the bank’s ‘Doing Business 2018’ and those of other countries in the 2020 report.”
Didi loses nearly a third of its passengers
Didi loses 30% of daily users after Beijing crackdown following IPO / FT (paywall)
“China’s leading ride-hailing app, Didi Chuxing, has seen its number of daily users fall 30% since its initial public offering in New York in June triggered a fierce backlash by Beijing.”
But can Didi make up the numbers in West Africa? Chinese ride-hailing company, Didi is set to launch its services in Nigeria / Technext
Gaming crackdowns: Censorship slows down approvals of new titles
China is said to slow game approvals to enforce strict new rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese regulators are reviewing new games to determine whether they meet stricter criteria around content and protections for kids, people familiar with the matter said, an effort that’s likely to slow rollouts in the world’s largest mobile arena.”
Censorship of social media commentary on markets
Financial blogger crackdown leaves China investors scrabbling for data / FT (paywall)
“Last month the Cyberspace Administration of China embarked on a “special rectification” campaign. The internet regulator is clamping down on market sceptics and those who voice pessimistic opinions about the Chinese economy — as well as misinformation and malfeasance radiating from financial news services and social media accounts.”
Property tax to be tested by year-end?
Growing signs suggest China may launch countrywide property tax / Sixth Tone
“Shī Zhèngwén 施正文, deputy director of the fiscal and tax law research society under China Law Society, said such a national property tax is ‘highly likely’ and might be piloted by the end of 2021.”
Electric vehicles
China’s CATL invests $2 billion in plant for new lithium battery / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Japan Inc looks for new factories?
Japanese companies try to reduce their reliance on Chinese manufacturing / Economist (paywall)
Ecommerce goes physical
JD.com’s first brick-and-mortar mall set to open in Xi’an / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Fully 70% of China is vaccinated, and even more in Tier 1 cities
China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people against Covid-19 — over 70% of its total population…China has been even more successful in the mega cities lining its developed eastern region. More than 97% of adults in the capital of Beijing are fully vaccinated, as are 80% of the residents over the age of 12 in nearby Tianjin. The rate is approaching 80% in the financial hub of Shanghai.”
China should consider vaccinating children aged under 12 against COVID – China CDC expert / Reuters
Over 90% of Chinese students aged 12 to 17 fully vaccinated against COVID / Caixin (paywall)
First mission complete in new space station
3 crew leave China’s space station for Earth after 90 days / AP
“Three astronauts who lived for 90 days on China’s space station departed Thursday in preparation for returning to Earth…The journey home is expected to take at least 30 hours.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 finishes tour of Southeast Asia and South Korea
Top Chinese diplomat’s overseas trip focuses on tighter collaboration with neighbors / Caixin (paywall)
“The top diplomat met his counterparts and country leaders during the visit to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and South Korea from Friday to Wednesday.”
Senkaku/Diaoyu dispute to heat up again?
Japan’s defense minister draws red line around disputed islands / CNN
“In an exclusive interview with CNN, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, are unquestionably Japanese territory and would be defended as such, with Tokyo matching any Chinese threat to the islands ship for ship, and beyond if necessary.”
A second city offers cash handouts for having more children
Chinese county in Gansu Province to give cash to couples to have babies / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Families with three children in Linze county in Gansu province will be able to receive 5,000 yuan ($777) in a lump sum payment when the third child is born, as well as 10,000 yuan a year before the kid reaches three years old…Panzhihua city in the southwestern province of Sichuan became the nation’s first city in July to offer cash handouts to encourage childbirth.”
Taiwan defense
Taiwan plans $9 billion boost in arms spending, warns of ‘severe threat’ / Reuters
“Taiwan proposed on Thursday extra defense spending of T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a ‘severe threat’ from giant neighbor China.”
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
Security law: Hong Kong police order Tiananmen Massacre vigil group to delete online content / HKFP
Hong Kong security chief steps up pressure on city’s main press group / Reuters
Hong Kong gov’t ousts 7 elected pro-democracy district councillors over ‘invalid’ loyalty oaths / HKFP
Hong Kong will create more national security offences, says security chief / HKFP
Top Hong Kong democrats sentenced over banned 2020 Tiananmen Massacre vigil / HKFP
Xi’s call with Merkel was nice enough
Germany says China has refused port stopover by warship / AP
Small nations of Europe frown at Beijing
Slovenia’s PM urges EU to stand with Lithuania against Chinese pressure / Reuters
PLA blows stuff up at Indian border
China-India border tension: Live-fire drill tests PLA defences at altitude in Tibet / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
6.0-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan
Sichuan, China: Earthquake leaves three dead and 60 injured / CNN
“The quake hit in the early hours of the morning, with the epicenter located about 52 kilometers (32.3 miles) southwest of Yongchuan district in Chongqing.”
Can private museums stay afloat?
Can private equity save China’s private museums? / Sixth Tone
“In the absence of established foundations and donor networks, private Chinese art museums like UCCA remain largely dependent on constant ‘blood transfusions’ from their owners or founders, most of whom have backgrounds in speculative industries like real estate or finance.”
Viral video from Heilongjiang Vocational College
Meet Sister Zhang and the Heilongjiang College room inspection gang / What’s on Weibo
“After the video became a viral hit, the Heilongjiang Vocational College issued a statement saying that the video was actually recorded in October of last year and that the six student members involved have since been informed of all the criticism and corrected their behavior.”