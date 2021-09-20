9.20.21 Waterdrop Inc. Links for ChinaEdge

9.20.21 Waterdrop Inc. Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

https://www.protocol.com/china/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-waterdrop-ipo?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1

 

http://news.bandao.cn/a/481214.html

 

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/tencent-backed-waterdrop-faces-pushback-ipo-chinese-regulators-sources-2021-04-13/

 

https://news.stcn.com/sd/202006/t20200609_2022076.html

 

https://sec.report/Document/0001193125-21-119328/d95574df1.htm

 

https://www.qcc.com/product/eb9b99d4-ec78-4c3d-8273-a9613767fb45.html

 

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/0ViJSMSyLiZaPfU36ExlfQ

 

https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3090759/online-mutual-aid-platforms-are-plugging-health-care-gap-china-those

 

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-waterdrop-fintech/tencent-backed-waterdrop-to-halt-mutual-aid-service-amid-tougher-chinese-scrutiny-idUSKBN2BI1K3

 

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alert-waterdrop-inc-investors-substantial-134500508.html

 

https://www.benzinga.com/markets/penny-stocks/21/09/22990960/waterdrop-stock-splashes-to-new-depths-in-summer-of-regulatory-cleanups

 

https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3132897/tencent-backed-online-insurer-waterdrop-seeks-widen-health-policy

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-11/china-regulators-go-after-online-insurance-in-widening-crackdown

Matthew Silberman is a Business & Technology Researcher at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

cptpp trade deal and china
Foreign Affairs

Why China wants to join the anti-China trade deal

Matthew Silberman
evergrande collapse
Business & Technology

Evergrande’s ‘week of reckoning’: Will China let its dodgiest developer default?

Lucas Niewenhuis

Evergrande’s financial troubles threatens its soccer club, Guangzhou FC

Gerry Harker
President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks about a National Security Initiative

U.S. snubs EU, announces defense deal with Australia and Britain to counter China

Lucas Niewenhuis
High profile Chinese #metoo case goes to court for another hearing, in Beijing

#MeToo setback in court for CCTV intern: Q&A with scholar Darius Longarino

The editors
china red new deal illustration

Red New Deal or Raw New Deal? Unraveling China’s astonishing barrage of regulatory action

Kaiser Kuo