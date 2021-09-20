9.20.21 Waterdrop Inc. Links for ChinaEdge
9.20.21 Waterdrop Inc. Links for ChinaEdge
https://www.protocol.com/china/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-waterdrop-ipo?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
http://news.bandao.cn/a/481214.html
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/tencent-backed-waterdrop-faces-pushback-ipo-chinese-regulators-sources-2021-04-13/
https://news.stcn.com/sd/202006/t20200609_2022076.html
https://sec.report/Document/0001193125-21-119328/d95574df1.htm
https://www.qcc.com/product/eb9b99d4-ec78-4c3d-8273-a9613767fb45.html
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/0ViJSMSyLiZaPfU36ExlfQ
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3090759/online-mutual-aid-platforms-are-plugging-health-care-gap-china-those
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-waterdrop-fintech/tencent-backed-waterdrop-to-halt-mutual-aid-service-amid-tougher-chinese-scrutiny-idUSKBN2BI1K3
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alert-waterdrop-inc-investors-substantial-134500508.html
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/penny-stocks/21/09/22990960/waterdrop-stock-splashes-to-new-depths-in-summer-of-regulatory-cleanups
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3132897/tencent-backed-online-insurer-waterdrop-seeks-widen-health-policy
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-11/china-regulators-go-after-online-insurance-in-widening-crackdown