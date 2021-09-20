Links for Monday, September 20, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
As Evergrande news roils markets, developer Guangzhou R&F gets financing, Sinic halts trading
Guangzhou R&F to get $1 billion financing from holders / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. will receive HK$8 billion ($1 billion) in short-term financing from top executives, amid growing signs of contagion stemming from the crisis at China Evergrande Group.”
Guangzhou R&F raises $2.5 bln by selling unit, tapping shareholders / Reuters
“Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co (2777.HK) is raising as much as $2.5 billion by borrowing from major shareholders and selling a subsidiary.”
Chinese property developer Sinic halts trading after sinking 87% / Bloomberg (paywall)
“It’s the same story as everywhere else — investors are concerned about the liquidity,” said Philip Tse, director and head of Hong Kong and China property research at Bocom International Holdings Co Ltd. “I think there are most likely some margin calls on some of the major shareholders” by looking at Sinic’s stock price pattern this afternoon.
Evergrande fallout hits Ping An and crypto
Ping An shares fall on fears of China Evergrande contagion / FT (paywall)
“Ping An shares closed down 5 percent in Hong Kong, with prices earlier slumping more than 8 percent as trading volumes soared.”
Bitcoin falls below $43,000 as global market rout infects crypto / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Cryptocurrency prices slumped as a broad selloff sparked by worries about contagion from China Evergrande Group swept through global markets.”
Dodgy Evergrande’s very dodgy electric car company
Electric car struggles are yet another problem for Evergrande / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Even after pouring about 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) into car development, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has encountered repeated setbacks. The firm said last month it may have to delay the start of manufacturing again if it can’t find new funding, having previously missed targets to begin some trial production by last September.”
New social video rules: Only 40 minutes a day on Douyin for users under 14
ByteDance, the maker of TikTok and Chinese equivalent Douyin, said (in Chinese) Saturday it will limit how children under 14 use Douyin, joining the government’s recent push to reduce young people’s screen time.
- Always on: Douyin’s optional “youth mode,” introduced in 2018, is now mandatory. Users under 14 can only use the app between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. for 40 minutes total.
- NSFW no more: Young children will only be able to see educational content, like science experiments, museum exhibitions, and history lessons.
- Context: The Chinese government is fighting internet and gaming addiction, and its National Press and Publication Administration last month unveiled (in Chinese) rules restricting citizens under 18 to gaming only on Fridays, weekends, and holidays from 8-9 p.m.
- NetEase and Tencent have already built limits into their online games, and Tencent has also allowed external links from competitor apps on WeChat after officials demanded change.
Pinduoduo founder is world’s biggest loser — of billions in wealth
Colin Huang (黄峥 Huáng Zhēng), founder of Chinese ecommerce giant Pinduoduo, has the unenviable distinction of losing more money this year than anyone else in the world.
- $27 billion: That’s how much Huang has lost, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — far more even than Hui Ka Yan (Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印), chairman of the embattled real estate group Evergrande, who lost around $16 billion.
- ~40%: How much Pinduoduo’s U.S.-listed shares have dropped year-to-date. That’s worse than peer juggernauts Alibaba (down ~30%) and Tencent (down ~20%). Huang owns 28% of the six-year-old company.
- Despite Huang’s losses, Pinduoduo seems to be in good shape. It just posted its first-ever quarterly net profit and pledged to donate 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) to support domestic agriculture as part of the government’s “Common Prosperity” campaign.
Yet another Big Tech executive to step down?
Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave — sources / Reuters
“Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu [柳青 Liǔ Qīng, 43] has told some close associates that she intends to step down.”
Context: Resigning is the hot new startup.
China defends crackdown to Wall Street executives
In a three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Round Table on Thursday, China’s top regulators told executives from Goldman Sachs Group, Citadel, and other Wall Street players that recent regulations were not aimed at stifling the private sector, per Bloomberg.
China sets autonomous driving standards
China rolls out autonomous driving standards as carmakers work towards making self-driving a reality / SCMP (paywall)
“China has published its first national standards for grading autonomous driving, which will come into force in March, providing a benchmark for carmakers to develop the futuristic technology.”
Are Hong Kong’s tycoons next?
Hong Kong tycoons won’t escape Chinese populism / WSJ (paywall)
“Investors are clearly worried that Beijing’s recent ‘common prosperity’ call could soon be heard in the freewheeling financial center, too.”
Are Hong Kong property tycoons China’s next target? / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The territory’s red-hot real estate market has been a driver of social unrest. It’s only a matter of time before Beijing targets the sector under its common prosperity campaign.”
Macau officials to meet gaming industry after stock wipeout
Macau officials to meet gaming industry after stocks roiled / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Macau government officials will meet gaming industry players on Monday afternoon to consult operators on proposed revisions to casino law revision that last week sent stocks in the world’s largest gambling hub into freefall.”
Hong Kong markets are still hot: Prudential wants $2.89 billion
Prudential targets up to $2.89 billion in HK share offering / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Prudential Plc plans to raise up to $2.89 billion in a new share offering in Hong Kong as the insurance giant eyes long-term growth opportunities in Asia and Africa.”
Iron ore tumbles over China’s steel curbs
Iron ore’s rout keeps rolling as China imposes more steel curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Iron ore tumbles 20% in worst week since 2008 financial crisis / FT (paywall)
Chinese private equity firm acquires Kiwi pet food company
FountainVest agrees to buy New Zealand pet food firm Ziwi / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China bans TV ads for addictive betel
China bans TV ads for betel nuts, a carcinogenic snack / Sixth Tone
“Advertisements for betel nuts, a popular snack which the WHO lists as causing oral cancer, can no longer be shown during TV and online shows, China’s National Radio and Television Administration announced Friday.”
Tianzhou 3 liftoff for resupply mission
Lift-off for Tianzhou 3, China’s space station resupply mission / SCMP (paywall)
“China launched a cargo spaceship on Monday to deliver supplies to its Tiangong space station and prepare for a second crewed mission planned for next month.”
China’s many endangered species
Giant pandas take the lion’s share of conservation attention but China has many endangered species in need such as tigers, dolphins and alligators / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
“Patriots only” for Hong Kong’s elections
Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws / AP
Hong Kong takes 10 hours to count some 4,400 votes / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong’s first public ballot since China overhauled the city’s electoral system to ensure ‘patriots’ rule was dogged by complaints of a counting delay, in a vote closely watched by Beijing…It took officials over 10 hours to tally some 4,380 ballots after polls closed at 6 p.m. Sunday, leading many to question the hold-up.
Hong Kong police out in force as elite group casts ballots / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong holds first ‘patriotic’ vote under electoral system overhaul / FT (paywall)
Only ‘patriots’ voted onto Hong Kong’s new election committee / RFA
Civil society under threat in Hong Kong under the NSL
Hong Kong police arrest three members of student prisoner-support group / Reuters
H.K. Pro-Democracy Union prepares to disband on security fears / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy labor organization said it plans to disband amid growing concern that it will be targeted by the government for allegedly violating the national security law.”
Pro-Beijing media target Hong Kong Trade Union, labor groups in latest denunciations / RFA
“Hong Kong newspapers backed by the ruling CCP stepped up their denunciations of independent trade unions in the city on Friday, amid an ever-widening crackdown on civil society under the NSL.”
Why has Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 turned to the state?
What explains Xi’s pivot to the state? / WSJ (paywall)
By Kevin Rudd, and his bet on Xi Jinping’s wager that the new regulations “will help him achieve his goal of a record third term as paramount leader.”
IMF chief in hot water over China-linked probe
World Bank inquiry finds IMF chief pushed staff to boost China rankings / FT (paywall)
“Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, has been accused by a World Bank inquiry of directing efforts to artificially boost China’s ranking in the lender’s influential annual Doing Business report.”
IMF chief says she sought double-checking, not changes, of data / Bloomberg (paywall)
“IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she asked staff to double-check or triple-check data, but never change its ultimate message, according to two attendees.”
Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors / Reuters
China hits back at AUKUS as concerns rise in neighboring regions
China accuses new U.S.-Australian submarine deal of stoking arms race, threatening regional peace / Washington Post (paywall)
China slams ‘irresponsible’ three-way security pact on nuclear-powered submarines / RFA
Opinion: Why AUKUS is welcome in the Indo-Pacific / FT (paywall)
Gideon Rachman writes that AUKUS “has been greeted with rage in China and France. But more significant than the flamboyant anger in Beijing and Paris are the countries that are quietly applauding the agreement.”
China neighbors worry Australia sub deal will destabilize region / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Some Southeast Asian nations are also worried the partnership could provoke China and spur a regional arms race.”
Southeast Asian nations cautious over new AUKUS defense pact / RFA
Taiwan welcomes AUKUS pact, calls for stronger ties with democracies / RFA
Taiwan tensions over KMT race, U.S. mission office
Will dark horse pushing cross-strait union upend two-way race for KMT chair? / SCMP (paywall)
“Days before Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party elects a new leader, a hardline pro-unification candidate has dramatically emerged as the front runner, to seriously threaten what was to have been a two-way race between the incumbent and former chairman on Saturday.”
China ready to step up pressure on Taiwan and U.S. over mission office name change – up to a point / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing is likely to step up its military activities to deter Taiwan while retaliating diplomatically against the U.S. if the island’s de facto embassy in Washington gets renamed, but these countermeasures are likely to be limited, diplomatic and military observers said.”
China, U.S. vie for Sudan’s state shipping firm
China competes with U.S. to revamp Sudan’s state shipping firm / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Sudan’s state shipping company is considering a Chinese offer to revamp a fleet that’s shrunk to just one boat as the African nation targets a boost in exports to help salvage the economy.”
China shrugs off debt relief demands in Africa
Chinese lenders ‘reluctant’ to offer African countries further debt relief / SCMP (paywall)
“China, the largest bilateral lender in Africa, has said its commercial lenders should not be forced to provide debt relief and criticized the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for not doing enough to ease the debt burden.”
Woman who threw eggs at Chinese VP faces forcible repatriation from Germany
Woman who threw eggs at Chinese VP facing forcible repatriation from Germany / RFA
“A Chinese woman who threw eggs at vice president Wang Qishan’s motorcade during his 2019 trip to Germany is facing forcible repatriation after her application for political asylum was rejected, RFA has learned.”
Xi-Putin pledge Afghan cooperation
Xi and Putin pledge to co-operate on Afghanistan after Taliban takeover / FT (paywall)
U.S. jails man for 42 years after he tries to coerce minor in China to send explicit images
U.S. man who taught in China sentenced for sexual exploitation / AP
“A Missouri man who taught English in China has been sentenced to nearly 42 years in federal prison for attempting to blackmail a former student into sending him pornographic images of herself.”
Capsized ferry leaves 10 dead, 5 missing in southern Guizhou Province
10 dead, 5 missing in China as overloaded river ferry carrying students capsizes in bad weather / SCMP (paywall)
Capsized river boat leaves 10 dead in southwest China / AP
Beijing bans Taiwanese fruit, again
Mainland China bans Taiwan wax and sugar apple imports as cross-strait relations continue to worsen / SCMP (paywall)
“Mainland China has banned imports of sugar apples and wax apples from Taiwan from Monday, citing biosafety fears over plant pests,” though the island’s authorities say “no proof was provided.”
Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A court case on egg-freezing tests China’s policies on unmarried women
Chinese court hears a single woman’s quest to freeze her eggs / WSJ (paywall)
“An unmarried Chinese woman’s suit to be allowed to freeze her eggs resumed in court after a two-year hiatus, drawing fresh attention to how China’s quest to boost births makes few concessions for women planning children out of wedlock.”
Lawsuit over eggs tests China’s policies on unmarried women / AP
China’s National Games
It’s fitness first as China’s National Games put spotlight on amateurs / SCMP (paywall)
Universal Beijing’s big opening puts pressure on local theme parks
As Universal Beijing opens, local theme parks feel the heat / Sixth Tone
Xi’s celebrity fight no match for Universal Studios in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s ugliest buildings
China’s bad architecture: Voting begins in annual ‘top 10 ugliest buildings’ competition / SCMP (paywall)
The competition is here: 2021第12届中国十大丑陋建筑评选.