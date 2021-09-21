Links for Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Universal Studios park is a hit in Beijing
After two decades in development, Universal Studios’ fifth resort in the world and Beijing’s first major theme park finally opened on Monday to a sold-out crowd.
- Pre-sale tickets sold out in just three minutes.
- Attendees were capped at 10,000 for COVID reasons, but the park has capacity for thousands more.
- Context: 30% of the resort is owned by Comcast subsidiary Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, an SOE. It cost some $3.3 billion to develop, and in 2017, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reckoned it will generate $1 billion in operating cash flow every year.
- Sweet takeaway for Universal: The sharp-tongued tabloid Global Times noted, “This is a rare time in a long while when an America-themed topic has attracted such obvious and widespread praise in China.”
U.S.-China tech investment down 96%
Between 2016 and 2020, overall direct investment between the United States and China dropped by 75%, with a 96% fall in tech investment, according to Bain & Company’s annual Technology Report.
- Investments from China fell much further, though they started much higher, than U.S.-to-China investments.
- The greatest declines were in the technology, real estate, and healthcare sectors.
Iron ore plummets with Chinese steel curbs
Iron ore has had a horrible week, to an extent unseen since the 2008 financial crisis, falling nearly 60% from a record high over $230 per tonne in May to around $100 on Friday.
- Aiming to reduce pollution before next year’s Beijing Olympics, and save energy amid a power shortage, the Chinese government is curbing steel production, in which iron ore is a key ingredient.
- Uncertainty about China’s property market could also be dampening iron ore prices.
Evergrande is not Lehman, say experts
Evergrande ≠ Lehman / FT (paywall)
“Barclays weighs in on whether markets should care quite so much about the struggling real estate developer.”
Evergrande crisis isn’t China Lehman moment for Citi, Barclays / Bloomberg (paywall)
China needs a Lehman-level meltdown to crash its steel mills / Bloomberg (paywall)
Wall Street’s message on Evergrande: China has it under control / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.”
Default by China Evergrande unlikely to spark malaise that threatens China’s financial system, analysts say / SCMP (paywall)
But Evergrande’s fall is shaking markets around the globe
Shares of Evergrande fall amid rising expectations of a default. / NYT (paywall)
China Evergrande’s rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing rescue / Reuters
Evergrande watchers may finally get a hint about China’s stance / Bloomberg (paywall)
Developer China Evergrande’s ‘darkest moment’ will pass, boss tells staff / WSJ (paywall)
Bitcoin price slides as China jitters hit crypto markets / WSJ (paywall)
China Evergrande fallout hits Western bond funds / WSJ (paywall)
Equity markets rebound after Evergrande-induced global slide / FT (paywall)
Evergrande’s dodgy sales and funding tactics
Evergrande used retail financial investments to plug funding gaps / FT (paywall)
Evergrande used “billions of dollars raised by selling wealth management products to retail investors to plug funding gaps and even to pay back other wealth management investors, according to executives of the company in Shenzhen.”
Evergrande wooed retail investors with Gucci bags and Dyson appliances / Reuters
“Lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, gifts such as Dyson air purifiers and Gucci bags, and the guarantee of China’s top-selling developer, tens of thousands of investors bought wealth management products through Evergrande.”
China’s property slowdown sends nationwide chill
China’s property slowdown sends chill through the economy / FT (paywall)
“New homes have anchored growth for decades but Beijing is determined to rein in prices.”
China developer Sinic’s dollar bonds slump amid repayment fears / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Used goods, from apparel to appliances, have finally lost their stigma.”
China’s secondhand business is booming / Bloomberg (paywall)
“It’s a big market.”
Are green-property investors just fueling greenwashing?
Green property debt frenzy comes with opaque climate standards / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Investors are clamoring for the chance to put their money to environmental use, yet may just be fueling more development from a building and construction sector that accounts for about 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.”
Deserted EV factories
Deserted factories show how China electric car boom went too far / Bloomberg (paywall)
Scores of electric carmakers “have fallen by the wayside, unable to raise the crazy amounts of capital needed to make automobiles at scale.”
Bringing big Chinese company shares home
China moves to lure more red-chip stocks to mainland markets / Caixin Global
“China’s securities regulator broadened the path for more overseas-traded Chinese companies to sell shares on mainland markets as part of a government push to expand the capital markets and support innovative businesses.”
Hong Kong tycoons and Macau’s casino giants take a hit, as Hong Kong’s biggest developer denies pressure from Beijing
Hong Kong property tycoons take $6.7 billion hit on China fears / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong tycoons, casino giants find respite in stock rebound / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sun Hung Kai denies China is pressing Hong Kong developers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s biggest developer and a real estate industry group poured cold water on the notion that the Chinese government is putting pressure on the city’s developers.”
Will Chinese users win as Big Tech takes down its walls?
It’s going to get easier to use China’s apps / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Now that the walls are coming down, Chinese users could be the biggest winners.”
Chinese tech companies vow to tear down their ‘walled garden’ / Sixth Tone
How to get a job in tech: Pay an adviser
China’s tech job applicants seek tutors as competition heats up / Nikkei Asia
“As competition for tech jobs intensifies, candidates are turning to a semi-underground network of insiders who offer to pass on the secrets of the intense recruitment process for jobs ranging from software engineers to product or marketing managers.”
China’s growth forecasts slow down
Bank of America cuts China’s growth forecasts up to 2023 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Ganfeng Lithium may drop Millennial pursuit
Ganfeng Lithium weighs dropping pursuit of Millennial / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co. is unlikely to match a competing offer for Millennial Lithium Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.”
Apple’s new iPhone rakes in Chinese consumers
Chinese consumers rush to order Apple’s iPhone 13 as cheaper prices lure bargain hunters / SCMP (paywall)
Polly Polymer, a Chinese 3D printing startup, raises $15.5 million in funding
Chinese 3D printing startup Polly Polymer secures new funding / Nikkei Asia
“$15.5m raised to build a cloud-controlled, unmanned ‘dark factory.’”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing targets top manufacturing hub to curb power use
Beijing pressures top China manufacturing hub to curb power use / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Jiangsu — a Chinese province with an economy as large as Canada’s — is curbing electricity supplies to industry as Beijing pressures it to reduce energy usage to cut emissions.”
Are China’s overseas loans harming the environment?
China’s overseas loans pose risks to biodiversity and indigenous lands, U.S. study shows / SCMP (paywall)
“Around two-thirds of China’s overseas lending in the past decade posed risks to the environment, a new study has found.”
Foshan’s “blue” hydrogen trams
Foshan leads a silent revolution in green transport with its hydrogen trams / SCMP (paywall)
A tram line in the Gaoming district is “powered by so-called ‘blue’ hydrogen produced through breaking down methane gas into carbon monoxide and hydrogen.”
Beijing pays big bucks to contain COVID-19 ahead of Olympics
China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics / AP
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Is Asia in an arms race?
An intensifying arms race in Asia / Reuters
“Analysts warn that Asia may be sliding into an accelerating arms race as countries react to China’s military growth.”
More on the AUKUS deal
AUKUS deal ‘ties U.K. into Indo-Pacific and sends message to China’ / Guardian
The “key purpose of the defense agreement is the signal it gives to Beijing, Australia’s former defense minister tells MPs.”
Asian nations beware of AUKUS’ trap of arms race / Global Times
Examining AUKUS alliance through the lens of history / Guardian
Who is Xi Jinping, and where is he headed?
Xi Jinping aims to rein in Chinese capitalism, hew to Mao’s socialist vision / WSJ (paywall)
“The Chinese President is not just trying to rein in a few big tech and other companies and show who is boss in China. He is trying to roll back China’s decadeslong evolution toward Western-style capitalism and put the country on a different path entirely.”
Who is Xi Jinping? Looking for new clues in Communist Party tributes / SCMP (paywall)
“A series of articles in the Central Party School’s main newspaper show a consistent focus on party control in the economy and ideology.”
Xi’s army: From ‘hiding and biding’ to building China’s dream / Guardian
“The combat capability of the People’s Liberation Army may still be a ‘work in progress’ but it is catching up through influence and training.”
Is Russia courting China by highlighting Japanese war crimes?
Is Russia stirring memories of Japanese war crimes to get close to China? / SCMP (paywall)
“A Moscow-sponsored international conference to re-examine the 1949 war crime trials of 12 men from Japan’s notorious biowarfare Unit 731 has angered Japanese conservatives. They accuse Moscow of playing up the atrocities to forge a stronger alliance with Beijing and enhance Russia’s claim to the disputed Northern Territories/Southern Kuril Islands.”
Rights lawyer tortured again, says overseas rights group
Detained Chinese rights lawyer tortured again after complaining about torture / RFA
“Detained Chinese rights lawyer Cháng Wěipíng 常玮平, who is currently under investigation for ‘subversion of state power’ after he attended a December 2019 gathering of dissidents in the southeastern city of Xiamen, has been tortured again, an overseas rights group said.”
Vietnamese citizens snip China’s electric fence
Vietnamese border region residents remove China’s electrified fencing / RFA
“Residents of a region of Vietnam that borders the southwestern Chinese region of Guangxi have cut through a barbed wire fence recently constructed by the Chinese authorities along the 1,000-km (620-mile) border.”
Can China infiltrate Taiwan’s military?
Letter: China has infiltrated Taiwan’s military before / FT (paywall)
Kuan-Cheng Chen says China would “not hesitate to apply the same tactics to win the island” as it did nearly 72 years ago.
Hong Kong’s patriots-only government
Hong Kong’s non-election is momentous and meaningless / Bloomberg (paywall)
Matthew Brooker says the recent election was “a warning sign pointing to the lack of genuine democracy the financial capital can expect in future.”
Patriots in, democrats out as Hong Kong enters new political era / HKFP
Hong Kong leader defends election after single non-establishment figure picked for 1,500-strong committee / Guardian
Hong Kong’s patriots-only government to tackle housing woes, Lam says / Reuters
“Solving Hong Kong’s shortage of housing and increasing land supply will be key priorities for authorities under the new, ‘patriots only’ political system imposed by Beijing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Artist communes in crisis
How Chinese artist communes once flourished, but now struggle to survive / World of Chinese
“Contemporary art battles to find a place to grow in the face of regulations and rising property prices.”
A TV drama on China’s crackdown on crime
TV series shines light on organized crime crackdown / China Daily
Crime Crackdown 扫黑风暴, a TV drama series “based on China’s campaign against organized and gang-related crimes,” has attracted billions of views.
How playback improv helps Chinese people heal
Playback improv is helping Chinese people open up about trauma, discuss taboo topics and find positivity in their lives / SCMP (paywall)