Links for Thursday, September 23, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
SEC one step closer to 2024 mass delisting of Chinese companies
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a new rule on Wednesday that lays the groundwork for a potential mass delisting of roughly 270 Chinese companies traded in the U.S., in accordance with a 2020 law.
- The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act says U.S.-listed foreign companies will be delisted if they are “non-compliant” in sharing audit results for three straight years. The new SEC rule clarifies what non-compliant means: companies based in a jurisdiction where authorities refuse to let businesses cooperate.
- In other words: The rule is aimed at companies in China. SEC chief Gary Gensler wrote in an op-ed last week that non-compliant companies will be delisted in 2024, or even one year earlier, according to a bill pending in Congress that would accelerate the process.
- The context: Ever since U.S. investors got burned by Luckin Coffee last year — its stock fell 90% and it was ultimately delisted from the Nasdaq after revelations of fabricated sales — Washington has been on a mission to ensure Americans know exactly what they’re investing in. Beijing’s latest crackdowns and the collapse of U.S.-listed stocks like New Oriental Education and Didi Chuxing are further evidence of the investment risk.
See also: U.S. audit watchdog adopts rule to help implement new trading ban / WSJ (paywall)
“The U.S. audit watchdog, which regulates the audits of public companies, plans to use the framework to decide whether it can investigate or review a public audit firm in certain jurisdictions, such as China or Hong Kong.”
Evergrande to pay the smaller of two bills due this week
Crisis averted? Not so fast. Evergrande’s main domestic unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, told the Shenzhen Stock Exchange it had negotiated a “resolution” on a $35.9 million interest payment to domestic investors — but the payment of a bigger bill owed to offshore investors due today has been delayed, not renegotiated.
- Show me the money: Hengda didn’t specify how much, when, or in what form interest would be paid on the domestic bond, and did not mention the offshore, $83.5 million bill. Starting today, the company has a 30-day grace period to pay that bill before a default.
- Keeping perspective: Evergrande’s debts total $300 billion, with over a third of that coming due in the next year. This week’s turn around the roller coaster may be done, but the ride is far from over.
More: Uncertainty swirls around China Evergrande as a payment deadline passes. / NYT (paywall)
“So far Beijing has remained tight-lipped, while emphasizing that no Chinese company is too big to fail.”
China makes preparations for Evergrande’s demise / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of China Evergrande Group…The officials characterized the actions being ordered as ‘getting ready for the possible storm,’ saying that local-level government agencies and state-owned enterprises have been instructed to step in to handle the aftermath only at the last minute should Evergrande fail to manage its affairs in an orderly fashion.”
Evergrande deadline sends chills through $400 billion Asian debt market / FT (paywall)
China banks downplay risks after Evergrande missed payments / Bloomberg (paywall)
China releases $17 billion to banks amid Evergrande concerns / Caixin (paywall)
In case you missed it, Evergrande explained
China’s Evergrande crisis a ‘whole different situation’ than US’ 2008 housing collapse, analyst says / PRI The World
The “analyst” is SupChina editor-in-chief Jeremy Goldkorn.
What is China Evergrande, and why is its crisis worrying markets? / WSJ (paywall)
Why the China Evergrande crisis is scaring investors around the world / Bloomberg (paywall)
Why is everyone talking about Evergrande? / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sucked into the Evergrande vortex
How Evergrande’s Hui Ka Yan blew up a $43 billion fortune / Caixin (paywall)
How a Liaoning bank got sucked into the Evergrande vortex / Caixin (paywall)
Should investors still take a risk on China?
Evergrande is in crisis, but a risky China still beckons to investors / WSJ (paywall)
“Some view a default by the Chinese property developer as good for markets long-term, while others see rising risks.”
Western investors bargain hunt in China bond rout / WSJ (paywall)
“Turmoil caused by China Evergrande is hitting bonds of other Chinese companies and spurring some emerging-market funds to buy.”
Investing in Xi’s China / FT (paywall)
The Financial Times “explores the consequences of investing in a crucial but increasingly inscrutable country, where politics can quickly turn against even the most powerful.”
Xi Jinping makes China a dangerous place for investment / WSJ (paywall)
“What the state wants, the state gets.”
Xi Jinping weighs future of Evergrande as he targets third term / FT (paywall)
Collapsed Blackstone deal shows that ‘everything is political’ in China / FT (paywall)
“Failed property bet has ‘chilling effect’ as overseas investors try to guess Beijing’s next target.”
Who’s buying Evergrande? / NYT (paywall)
China Evergrande loses support of Hong Kong tycoon amid debt crisis / WSJ (paywall)
“A major shareholder in Evergrande plans to sell all of its stock in the ailing Chinese real-estate developer, potentially incurring losses of more than $1 billion in the process.”
Evergrande debt crisis ensnares retail investors, builders and homebuyers / Reuters
Foreign businesses divided over China’s turn inward
Business groups are divided as China seeks self-reliance. / NYT (paywall)
Two powerful foreign business groups “revealed a striking divide on whether international companies support China’s push to replace imports with a self-reliant emphasis on domestic production.”
Optimism among U.S. companies in China surges, survey finds / Caixin (paywall)
“American companies in China are more optimistic about the business outlook in the country than at any point since the launch of the U.S.-China trade war back in 2018, a business group’s annual survey found.”
Carlyle CEO says firm is committed to China / Reuters
Foreign businesses say they feel effects from China’s turn inward / WSJ (paywall)
China’s increasingly inward turn could bring ‘negative’ long-term impact, EU firms say / Caixin (paywall)
European businesses urge China to open up, avoid inward turn / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong crypto unicorn mulls U.S. IPO to weather regulatory risks
Hong Kong crypto unicorn eyes US listing amid regulatory uncertainty over asset lending ditched by Coinbase / SCMP (paywall)
China tries to boost its currency
China drafts new rules for banks’ overseas yuan lending to boost yuan use / Caixin (paywall)
“China plans to relax restrictions on domestic banks’ ability to provide yuan-denominated loans overseas, a further step in its strategy to boost global use of the Chinese currency.”
Evergrande’s EV unit isn’t paying up
Evergrande’s EV unit has stopped paying staff, factory suppliers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Seriously dishonest” drugmakers
Drugmakers labeled ‘seriously dishonest’ over graft, broken contracts / Caixin (paywall)
“Two Chinese drugmakers have been blacklisted as “seriously dishonest” by local regulators, one due to corruption and the other over offenses related to the country’s drug bulk-buying program.”
Xiaomi bets on smart cars
Auto chipmaker Black Sesame gets funding from Xiaomi / TechNode
Smartphone-maker Xiaomi bets bigger on smart cars / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi Corp. has raised its bet on smart vehicle manufacturing, a business it believes will be key to its profit growth in the future, with an investment in a Chinese auto microchip startup.”
Iron-ore falls, aluminum soars
Iron-ore prices buckle as Evergrande adds to China concerns / WSJ (paywall)
“The commodity’s price has fallen more than 50% since mid-July.”
Aluminum prices hit 13-year high amid power shortage in China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Costly freight due to COVID-19 entry restrictions push commodities costs higher.”
Problems for online and offline casinos in Macau and Philippines
Duterte approves taxes on China-centric online casinos / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law taxing online casinos which cater mostly to Chinese clients, spokesman Harry Roque said at televised briefing Thursday.”
Macau casino operators fear end of winning streak with new gaming law / FT (paywall)
“Proposals could force operators to become ‘more Chinese’ as Beijing cracks down on capital outflow.”
Luckin Coffee settles for $187.5 million
Luckin Coffee reaches $187.5 million settlement deal with investors / TechNode
GM to invest in Chinese self-driving car startup
GM to invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Didi is still under cybersecurity review
China’s Didi Chuxing investigation closes in on 60-day mark with no conclusion in sight / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
No-coal-abroad pledge saves “three months of global emissions”
China pledge to stop funding coal projects ‘buys time for emissions target’ / Guardian
“Xi’s declaration is likely to affect at least 54 gigawatts of China-backed coal power projects, which are in active development but not yet under construction, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air…Lauri Myllyvirta, the center’s lead analyst, said this was equivalent to about three months of global emissions.”
Analysis: China’s pledge to cut project finance is the ‘new normal’ for coal / Reuters
China bailing on overseas coal should be a boon for renewables / Bloomberg (paywall)
Context on SupChina: Xi Jinping says China ‘will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.’
An interactive tour of China’s space station
A tour of China’s future Tiangong Space Station / NYT (paywall)
Coal crunch puts China’s food security at risk
China warns on food security as coal crunch hits fertilizers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China once again warned of the impact of skyrocketing energy prices on fertilizer supplies and signaled concern that food security could be affected.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing does not like Taiwan’s CPTPP bid…
Beijing opposes Taiwan’s application to join Pacific Trade Pact / Caixin (paywall)
“Beijing firmly opposes Taiwan’s application to join the CPTPP, which was submitted days after its own application, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.”
Taiwan applies to join Pacific Trade pact days after China / WSJ (paywall)
“Taiwan filed to join a trans-Pacific trade group, days after China formally submitted its application, potentially compounding an already awkward position for the pact’s 11 members.”
Taiwan’s trade deal application sets up showdown with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere / AP
…and sends more fighter jets near Taiwan
China sends 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in show of force / AP
“China sent 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in a large display of force Thursday, after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also applied to join.”
Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defence zone / Reuters
“Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait.”
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 at the United Nations
Xi Jinping’s global vision / Politico
“Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday constituted an explicit pitch to developing countries for a post-U.S. dominant world order hinged to China’s economic development model.”
Xi slams neocon model while advocating own form of ‘democracy’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese President Xi Jinping used his address to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday to slam the past two decades of U.S. foreign policy and portray China as the defender of a U.N.-centered international order.”
Chinese group suspected in India hack
Suspected Chinese hack targets Indian media, gov’t / AP
“A U.S.-based private cybersecurity company said Wednesday it has uncovered evidence that an Indian media conglomerate, a police department and the agency responsible for the country’s national identification database have been hacked, likely by a state-sponsored Chinese group.”
U.S.-China rivalry and its discontents
A U.S.-China clash is not unthinkable / FT (paywall)
Edward Luce says that the “lack of cold war-style checks between Washington and Beijing means there is scope for miscalculation.”
Tensions grow as U.S., allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement / AP
“The underlying issues have not changed, with China building up its military outposts as it presses its maritime claims over critical sea lanes, and the U.S. and its allies growing louder in their support of Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, and deepening military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.”
Europe’s balancing act between the U.S. and China is buffeted from both sides / WSJ (paywall)
“Big EU countries want an independent path but are increasingly forced to choose between Washington and Beijing.”
Poll points to European disconnect over ‘cold war’ with China / SCMP (paywall)
“The EU might not have public support for a more hawkish attitude towards China, with a think tank poll pointing to the danger of a ‘disconnect’ between Brussels and European public opinion.”
Latin America shouldn’t be a pawn in U.S.-China rivalry / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The key to its success will be dodging zero-sum choices between the two superpowers.”
The global reach of Hong Kong’s National Security Law?
U.K. warns Hong Kong security law critics of extradition risk posed by China / Guardian
“Britain has warned some Hong Kong critics in the UK about travelling abroad, according to high-profile human rights advocate Bill Browder, highlighting concerns about the cross-border reach of the Chinese region’s national security law.”
A rumble in the Democratic Republic of Congo?
China losing battle to sell ‘win-win’ deals to Congolese / AFP via Taipei Times
“The marked change in tone was set in May when Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi announced his intention to review what he said are badly negotiated mining contracts agreed by former Congolese president Joseph Kabila.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
“Curveball documentary about a baseball club for migrant children in Beijing”
How a hard-hitting baseball film scored a surprise home run in China / Sixth Tone
Can the government help singles find love?
City officials become matchmakers to help local singles find love / Sixth Tone
“A district in the city of Bozhou took the initiative after one resident complained that their singlehood was due to a busy work schedule.”
Offensive clothing
Chinese clothing brand JNBY apologizes for clothes with words ‘welcome to hell’ and ‘let me touch you’ after consumer backlash / SCMP (paywall)
“Popular fashion brand JNBY apologises for inappropriate children’s clothing that featured images of purgatory and English words like ‘welcome to hell’ and ‘let me touch you.’”
Hong Kong history
Race to save Hong Kong’s wartime relics / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Growing interest spurs new interest in region’s World War II heritage sites.”