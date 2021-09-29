9.29.21 Sinopharm Links for ChinaEdge

9.29.21 Sinopharm Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202109/27/WS61510727a310cdd39bc6baae.html

 

https://fortune.com/2021/08/31/china-covid-vaccine-sinovac-sinopharm-delta-variant-effective/

 

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-study-finds-sinopharm-covid-vaccine-504-effective-against-infections-2021-08-13/

 

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3149159/chinese-covid-19-vaccines-sinopharm-safe-children-young-3-says

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinopharm-covid-vaccine-seen-as-less-effective-in-bahrain-study-11630150885

 

https://www.ft.com/content/91cbc7ef-808d-448a-a832-2384f045dc35

 

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3148489/chinese-vaccines-value-clarified-real-world-data-exports-near-1

 

https://www.ft.com/content/31e8a8ec-7bf4-11e3-84af-00144feabdc0

 

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Companies/China-s-Sinopharm-to-extend-its-reach-into-Southeast-Asia2

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/walgreens-takes-stake-in-chinese-pharmacy-chain-1512564191

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

