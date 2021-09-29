Chinese Big Tech’s walled gardens continue opening up
In a major shift akin to Netflix allowing Disney+ content onto its site, Alibaba now offers WeChat Pay, rival Tencent’s payment system, on some of its ecommerce apps.
The context: On September 9, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology summoned tech executives to demand they dismantle barriers between their platforms. A major goal is to weaken the biggest platforms’ hold on customer data.
- For now, the market is cornered: Tencent has 1.9 billion monthly active users, Alibaba has 1.6 billion, and ByteDance has 640 million.
- On Sept. 17, Tencent was first to relent, allowing users to share links to rival platforms on WeChat.
Why it matters: Imagine if iPhone users couldn’t share YouTube videos via text message. That’s what the Chinese government wants to change.