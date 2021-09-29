Editor’s note for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
It will be interesting to watch how the government rolls out plans to eliminate zoonotic diseases in the coming year: this will tell us more about where officials believe COVID-19 emerged than any official statements on the matter.
Also in the news today are new government rumblings about algorithms, and the labor shortage that China is facing, which looks set to create yet another obstacle to global recovery, in addition to the supply chain disruptions and economic shocks of the pandemic.
Our word of the day is algorithm (算法 suànfǎ).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief