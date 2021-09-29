Links for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
A huge market for bras
Chinese lingerie is looking larger and more inclusive than ever / WWD
“It’s commonly thought that Chinese physiques are small, but the larger-size market is exploding fast with brands like Candy La Vie and Ubras.”
Skyrocketing demand for pet care
China’s pet care spend set for dramatic increase, says Goldman / FT (paywall)
“The U.S. bank predicts a sixfold increase in [Chinese] pet food sales to meet demands of a growing singles population.”
Ripping Huawei and ZTE out of the American heartland
U.S. fleshes out ‘rip and replace’ plan for banned Huawei and ZTE Tech / Caixin (paywall)
“The U.S. telecoms regulator has announced details of a $1.9 billion fund that will pay rural telecoms companies to remove and replace equipment and services from Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE, which were deemed national security threats.”
The necessary reinvention of Huawei / FT (paywall)
“As the restrictions have begun to derail Huawei’s traditional business, the group is now in a scramble to try to reinvent itself.”
Blacklisted SenseTime shows porous U.S. sanctions and big profits
Blacklisted China AI firm says just one unit subject to sanction / Bloomberg (paywall)
SenseTime, China’s largest AI company, said only one of its subsidiaries is subject to U.S. sanctions, pointing to “a more limited blacklisting of SenseTime than generally understood.”
Can SenseTime become a Chinese AI champion? / FT (paywall)
“Known for its expertise in facial recognition, SenseTime has raised more than $3bn from investors including SoftBank, Alibaba, Tiger Global and Silver Lake, making it one of the four most hyped AI companies in China, together with its peers Megvii, Yitu and CloudWalk.”
Evergrande ruins Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau’s poker games
Evergrande founder’s poker buddy folds on teetering developer / Caixin (paywall)
It’s no surprise then that as China Evergrande Group teeters on the verge of bankruptcy, it has triggered a rush for the exits among investors, spelling billions in losses not just for regular shareholders, but also for the poker-playing tycoons among the close friends who backed founder Xu Jiayin…
Chief among these is Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd.’s Joseph Lau (刘銮雄 Llú Luánxióng), one of Evergrande’s stalwart investors and Hui’s long-time friend and poker partner. Since August, Lau and his wife have been folding their bets and unloading stock of the world’s most indebted developer, whose shares have plummeted 80% this year.
Then rise and imminent fall of Evergande and boss Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印
China and Evergrande ascended together. Now one is about to fall. / NYT (paywall)
Alexandra Stevenson, Michael Forsythe, and Cao Li write: “The property giant’s success mirrored the country’s transformation from an agrarian economy to one that embraced capitalism. Its struggles offer a glimpse of a new financial future.”
Is WeChat censoring chatter about Evergrande?
Some users say WeChat blocks China Evergrande messaging groups / Reuters
State-owned firm to take over Evergrande’s $1.5 billion bank stake in bank
China Evergrande to sell bank stake to state-owned firm for $1.5 billion / WSJ (paywall)
“A Chinese state-owned enterprise struck a deal to buy most of Evergrande’s stake in a commercial bank for $1.5 billion, the latest sign that the country’s authorities are trying to help the property giant resolve some of its financial troubles.”
Evergrande sells $1.5 billion bank stake to state-owned enterprise / FT (paywall)
Evergrande losing control of bank unit in $1.5 billion deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets — sources / Reuters
More on Evergrande’s slow-motion implosion
China keeps cash engine running in ninth day of injections / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s ‘demolition’ of Evergrande halts housing boom to curb risky business / Washington Post (paywall)
Evergrande bondholders mull next steps in wake of missed payment / WSJ (paywall)
Evergrande investors say they’re yet to get dollar bond coupon / Bloomberg (paywall)
No more free lunch for Evergrande nev staff as coffers run dry / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sunac’s debts — just another dodgy real estate giant?
What one of China’s biggest property companies can tell us about debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
“But what was once a concerning trend at Sunac has now disappeared from its official statements altogether, absorbed under the overall ‘trade payables’ bucket.”
Sunac: Flattering comparisons with Evergrande are not enough / FT (paywall)
China’s power cuts affect the global economy
China’s coal frenzy has commodity freight zooming higher / Bloomberg (paywall)
China considers hiking industrial power prices to ease supply crunch / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s power crisis puts squeeze on Apple’s supply chain, electronics manufacturing sector / SCMP (paywall)
World food costs at risk of soaring as China faces tough harvest / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese switch to flashlights, generators amid power cuts / AP
A freezing winter could make China’s power crisis much worse / Bloomberg (paywall)
Has China shadow-banned Boeing?
U.S. says Chinese government blocking Boeing airplane purchases / Reuters
“U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying ‘tens of billions of dollars’ of U.S.-manufactured Boeing airplanes.”
Tesla’s data troves in China
Tesla to store data in China; What new rules mean for the auto industry / WSJ (paywall)
An in-depth feature video by the WSJ, on how “China’s new rules on auto data require car companies to store important data locally.”
NetEase looks abroad as government squeezes Chinese gaming business
Gaming company Kepler raises $120 mln from China’s NetEase / Reuters
South Korea edges out Hong Kong in IPOs
South Korea is beating Hong Kong in IPO proceeds this quarter / Bloomberg (paywall)
Japan’s pension fund steers clear of Chinese debt
Japan’s GPIF pension fund won’t buy China’s sovereign debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
Japan’s GPIF to shun Chinese govt bonds even after benchmark inclusion / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Satellite spots stunning meteors and auroras in space
Chinese commercial satellite has been spotting meteors and aurora / Space
“A small Chinese commercial satellite has been detecting meteors impacting the atmosphere and even filming the aurora.”
Is China’s new infrastructure “greenwashing”?
China’s new infrastructure has carbon-intensive supply chains, Greenpeace says / Reuters via SCMP (paywall)
“A report from environmental group Greenpeace found that new Chinese infrastructure still relies on carbon-intensive supply chains, though they emitted less carbon than traditional infrastructure last year.”
Will nuclear power lead China to be carbon neutral?
China National Nuclear Power appeals for bigger role in carbon neutrality / Pekingnology
A partial translation of a speech by the head of China National Nuclear Power.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Zambia owes much more to China than previously reported
Zambia’s Chinese debts nearly double the official count, study says / SCMP (paywall)
“Zambia owed Chinese financiers US$6.6 billion as of August, not US$3.4 billion as reported by outgoing administration, China Africa Research Initiative says.”
$365 billion hidden debt in China’s Belt and Road
Hidden debt plagues China’s Belt and Road infrastructure plan, studies find / WSJ (paywall)
“Research on Chinese projects abroad points to other major problems like corruption, labor violations and environmental risks.”
‘Hidden debt’ on China’s Belt and Road tops $385 billion, says new study / FT (paywall)
$385 billion of China’s Belt and Road lending kept undisclosed: report / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Corruption probe of senior banking regulator
Another China banking regulator probed for graft linked to Inner Mongolia / Caixin Global (paywall)
“A senior official at China’s top banking regulator has fallen under an investigation by a local anti-graft body in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, according to an official statement released Tuesday.”
China tries to prevent Taiwan from joining CPTPP
China vows to keep Taiwan out of Pacific Rim trade group / AP
“Beijing said Wednesday it will block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the island’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China.”
Taipei’s bid to join transpacific trade pact could be held hostage by Beijing / FT (paywall)
Kathrin Hille says that “Taiwan’s application ticks more boxes but China has greater political sway over the bloc’s members.”
Taiwan joining WTO is not a precedent for CPTPP, China says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huawei and hostage diplomacy
How the Huawei case raised fears of ‘hostage diplomacy’ by China / NYT (paywall)
“Critics of the Justice Department deal to free the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou say it could blunt tools like sanctions and prosecutions.”
China’s successful foray into asymmetric lawfare / Lawfare
Julian Ku writes: “This asymmetric lawfare allows China to use its weak and politically controlled legal system to stymie and even undermine the normal operation of the stronger and usually more effective legal systems in Canada and the U.S.”
U.S. General Milley defends his calls to China
Milley defends his actions at the end of Trump’s term, saying top officials knew of his calls to China. / NYT (paywall)
General Mark A. Milley “defended his actions in the tumultuous last months of the Trump administration, insisting that calls to his Chinese counterpart and a meeting in which he told generals to alert him if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon were all part of his job duties as the country’s most senior military officer.”
See earlier NYT story: Milley reassured a top Chinese general that Trump would not attack, a recent book says.
Is Biden tougher on China than Trump?
When it comes to China, Biden sounds a lot like Trump / FiveThirtyEight
“On this issue, Biden has hardly distanced himself from Trump: In fact, Biden’s tough-on-China approach has arguably been even tougher.”
Taiwan backs Hong Kong exiles with extended stays
Taiwan aims to ease residency rules for people fleeing Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Taipei plans to make it easier for people from Hong Kong to stay in Taiwan, the latest show of support for those fleeing a government crackdown on dissent in the Asian financial hub.”
Hong Kong law doxxing to protect citizens, or senior officials?
Hong Kong legislature passes controversial anti-doxxing privacy bill / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday passed a privacy law tackling “doxxing” — the public release of information identifying an individual or organization — that critics say could be used to protect those in power and target civil society.”
Hong Kong passes tougher anti-doxxing bill that spooked Big Tech / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong public broadcaster, already neutered, ordered to support national security
Hong Kong’s government broadcaster ordered to support national security mission / Reuters
“Staff of Hong Kong’s public broadcaster were ordered on Wednesday to support national security and the interests of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, the broadcaster reported, a move certain to stoke fears over press freedom in the city.”
Censorship in Hong Kong and Australia
14 cuts in 25 minutes: How Hong Kong censors movies / NYT (paywall)
“Producers already work to ensure those films comply with mainland censorship. Likewise, distributors and streaming services like Netflix, which is available in Hong Kong but not mainland China, are wary of crossing red lines.”
Australian Chinese language newspapers print censored news — report / Reuters
“Chinese language community news groups in Australia are publishing news censored by translators they use in China to avoid potential repercussions in Beijing, an Australian think tank said.”
Japan’s new PM Kishida inherits “edgy” foreign policy with China
Fumio Kishida to become Japan’s PM following close LDP leadership race / Japan Times
Japan’s new leader is prisoner of the policies he inherited / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Kishida’s inbox is brimming with stimulus and a looming general election. Then, he gets to relax with China tensions and a demographic time bomb.”
Entertainment crackdown zeroes in on TV and gaming for kids
Last week on SupChina: Is animated hero Ultraman too violent for kids in China?
Cartoons and children’s shows are next on the chopping block in China’s entertainment crackdown / CNN
“The National Radio and Television Administration, the country’s broadcasting authority, announced late Friday that it would ban cartoons and other TV shows primarily produced for children that contain any mention of violence, blood, vulgarity or pornography.”
China seeks more curbs on gaming and live-streaming in 10-year plan on children’s development / SCMP (paywall)
“Companies are required to restrict the time and content that minors can consume on gaming and live-streaming platforms, as well as social networks.”
China intensifies assimilation drive in Tibet
From Tibetan resistance to international tensions, China’s obstacles in TAR / Hindustan Times
“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has stepped up activities in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to achieve President Xi Jinping’s directive of ‘one people, one culture, one language and one country.’”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China to get tougher on domestic violence, offer family support to improve birth rates
Chinese cities offer longer parental leave, cash, housing subsidies to encourage childbirth / Global Times
“Couples in East China’s Jiangxi Province and Southwest China’s Sichuan Province who have children aged below 3 years old will be entitled to parental leave for up to 10 days each year.”
Eying a falling birth rate, China vows to get tougher on domestic violence / Caixin Global (paywall)
See also on SupChina: China vows to reduce ‘medically unnecessary’ abortions — allegedly for the benefit of women.
Custom souvenir ice cream bars
China’s hottest social media accessory is best served cold / Sixth Tone
“From museums to universities, seemingly every institution is launching their own social media-friendly ice cream bars.”
Social media backlash after COVID-positive cats euthanized
Yesterday on SupChina: Harbin officials face backlash for putting down COVID positive cats.
Follow-up reports today from AP, Sixth Tone, Reuters.
A plush cow waits in space
Stuffed cow guards China’s space station ahead of Shenzhou 13 crew arrival next month / Space
There are no astronauts aboard right now, but “cameras aboard the Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft show a stuffed toy cow tucked away among supplies and equipment.”