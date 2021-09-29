[test] All A.M. links for 9/29/21
Energy shortage, meet labor shortage
We’ve covered the Evergrande and energy crises, but wait — there’s more. While factories struggle to keep their lights on, they’re also straining to hire workers.
- “We can hardly find any workers,” one factory employer told the Wall Street Journal. Foxconn is offering bonuses up to $1,962 to employees who clock in for 90 days straight and help with recruiting.
- What’s to blame? A few things, including a shrinking workforce; higher commodity prices preventing factories from increasing wages; highly educated workers’ preference for white-collar jobs; and migrant workers’ lingering fears of getting COVID-19 in cities or factories, plus more jobs closer to home.
However: A gaggle of Chinese start-ups think they have the AI-powered solution: increasingly cheap robots that can operate machinery, sort inventory, and more. One report projects global warehouse automation to be worth $30 billion in 2026, twice its market size in 2019.
- Two start-ups working to obsolete factory workers are Mech-Mind Robotics and Hai Robotics. They recently announced funding rounds totaling $155 million and $200 million, respectively.
- Unmanned car washing stations are another application. YGL, which developed them, recently became a unicorn. Other up-and-comers include KeenOn and Youibot, which works in semiconductor facilities.
What’s next: After packages are assembled by factory robots, Meituan, JD.com, and Alibaba want courier robots to deliver them. Alibaba’s Xiaomanlv (“little donkey”) robots delivered one million packages in the past year, and its builders want to do a million a day by 2024. The average cost of a robot ($61,862) is still six times more expensive than the average human courier’s salary, but it’s falling every year thanks to cheaper parts.
Big Tech’s walled gardens continue opening up
In a major shift akin to Netflix allowing Disney+ content onto its site, Alibaba now offers WeChat Pay, rival Tencent’s payment system, on some of its ecommerce apps.
The context: On September 9, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology summoned tech executives to demand they dismantle barriers between their platforms. A major goal is to weaken the biggest platforms’ hold on customer data.
- For now, the market is cornered: Tencent has 1.9 billion monthly active users, Alibaba has 1.6 billion, and ByteDance has 640 million.
- On Sept. 17, Tencent was first to relent, allowing users to share links to rival platforms on WeChat.
Why it matters: Imagine if iPhone users couldn’t share YouTube videos via text message. That’s what the Chinese government wants to change.
What else we’re reading
- Indirect bailout: Beijing wants SOEs to buy Evergrande’s assets to avoid a messy collapse. Does that mean this unfortunate investor can buy back his Porsche?
- NetEase goes overseas: Perhaps responding to Beijing’s video game crackdown, China’s second-largest gaming firm poured $120 million into Kepler Interactive, a Singapore and London-based game publisher.
- Really, Geely?: Huawei and Xiaomi have gone from selling phones to developing smart cars, but automaker Geely is going in reverse. It announced plans to launch a line of premium cell phones by 2023.
- WeChat gets old: On its prolific messaging app, Tencent knows its audience: a rapidly aging population. It recently launched “Care Mode,” which enlarges text and buttons, in accordance with government guidelines.