[test] All A.M. links for 9/29/21

Energy shortage, meet labor shortage

We’ve covered the Evergrande and energy crises, but wait — there’s more. While factories struggle to keep their lights on, they’re also straining to hire workers.

However: A gaggle of Chinese start-ups think they have the AI-powered solution: increasingly cheap robots that can operate machinery, sort inventory, and more. One report projects global warehouse automation to be worth $30 billion in 2026, twice its market size in 2019.

  • Two start-ups working to obsolete factory workers are Mech-Mind Robotics and Hai Robotics. They recently announced funding rounds totaling $155 million and $200 million, respectively.
  • Unmanned car washing stations are another application. YGL, which developed them, recently became a unicorn. Other up-and-comers include KeenOn and Youibot, which works in semiconductor facilities.

What’s next: After packages are assembled by factory robots, Meituan, JD.com, and Alibaba want courier robots to deliver them. Alibaba’s Xiaomanlv (“little donkey”) robots delivered one million packages in the past year, and its builders want to do a million a day by 2024. The average cost of a robot ($61,862) is still six times more expensive than the average human courier’s salary, but it’s falling every year thanks to cheaper parts.

Big Tech’s walled gardens continue opening up

In a major shift akin to Netflix allowing Disney+ content onto its site, Alibaba now offers WeChat Pay, rival Tencent’s payment system, on some of its ecommerce apps.

The context: On September 9, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology summoned tech executives to demand they dismantle barriers between their platforms. A major goal is to weaken the biggest platforms’ hold on customer data.

  • For now, the market is cornered: Tencent has 1.9 billion monthly active users, Alibaba has 1.6 billion, and ByteDance has 640 million.
  • On Sept. 17, Tencent was first to relent, allowing users to share links to rival platforms on WeChat.

Why it matters: Imagine if iPhone users couldn’t share YouTube videos via text message. That’s what the Chinese government wants to change.

Lucas Niewenhuis is the Newsletter Editor at SupChina. Previously, he has researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council, interned at the Council on Foreign Relations, and studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing. Read more

