9.30.21 58.com Links for ChinaEdge
9.30.21 58.com Links for ChinaEdge
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-09-21/china-s-secondhand-business-is-booming
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/classifieds-marketplace-market-rewriting-long-term-growth-story-quikr-trovit-search-craigslist-yakaz
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-15/warburg-pincus-backed-group-is-said-to-near-58-com-buyout-deal
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-announces-completion-of-merger-301133786.html
https://aimgroup.com/2021/07/07/zhuanzhuan-seeks-pre-ipo-funding-of-400-million/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-announces-changes-to-board-and-new-chief-strategic-officer-301039288.html
58.com’s used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan rakes in $390m
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-announces-shareholders-approval-of-merger-agreement-301125004.html
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-reports-first-quarter-2020-unaudited-financial-results-301084281.html
58.com, China’s Largest Classifieds Site, Acquires Rival Ganji.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/24/2005512/0/en/Uxin-Announces-Transaction-with-58-com.html
58.com, The “Craigslist of China,” Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange