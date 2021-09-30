9.30.21 Agricultural Bank of China Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

China Banks Downplay Risks After Evergrande Missed Payments – Bloomberg

Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR2021-09-28 | MarketScreener

Agricultural Bank of China : NOMINATION OF SUPERVISORS OF THE BANK2021-09-16 | MarketScreener

Chinese banks may see slower earnings growth after strong first half | S&P Global Market Intelligence

China Is Making Smart Money – Lawfare

Digital Yuan Goes Head to Head With Alipay, WeChat in Beijing – Bloomberg

AgBank falls in step with China’s cryptocurrency crackdown | Reuters

Fortune Global 500: China’s state-owned banks, tech giants are most profitable | Fortune

China’s top bankers warn of margin pressure despite recovery | Reuters

ICBC, Bank of China get regulator’s nod to provide financing to US$13.6 billion state-backed green fund | South China Morning Post

ICBC President Will Be Chairman of Agricultural Bank of China – Caixin Global

Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) Enables Digital Yuan ATMs

China digital currency: when will the e-yuan be launched, and what will it be used for? | South China Morning Post

Bad debt swells 22% at China’s big banks despite recovery – Nikkei Asia

China Drafts Tougher Capital Rules for Too-Big-to-Fail Banks – Bloomberg

China’s AgBank prices IPO to be world’s largest | Reuters

Agricultural Bank Sets IPO Record at $22.1 Billion – Bloomberg

Lackluster Trading Debut for Agricultural Bank of China – The New York Times

Agricultural Bank of China to pay New York state $215 million for anti-money laundering violations | Reuters

Agricultural Bank of China president Zhang Yun resigns citing ‘personal reasons’ amid sweeping anti-graft campaign | South China Morning Post

Exclusive: China’s AgBank suspends account being used to crowdfund Myanmar rebels | Reuters

China Agricultural Bank sells $1 bln debut “green bond” in London | News | Eco-Business | Asia Pacific

Charting the Brouhaha Over China’s Banks – WSJ

Chinese Megalenders Weather Beijing’s Credit Crunch – WSJ

Chinese Government Struggles in Attempt to Stem Distress in Stock Market – WSJ

Chinese bank ban ‘threatens to tighten chokehold’ on trade with North Korea | South China Morning Post

Agricultural Bank of China employees devised ‘scam’ which caused 3.9billion yuan loss | South China Morning Post

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

