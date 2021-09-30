9.30.21 GSX Techedu Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

https://www.fool.com/earnings/call-transcripts/2021/09/22/gsx-techedu-inc-gotu-q2-2021-earnings-call-transcr/

 

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/is-gaotu-techedu-stock-a-buy-2021-09-24

 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johndorfman/2021/09/20/short-sellers-amc-gaotu-china-nikola-novus/?sh=1277560455a7

 

https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/06/11/why-gsx-techedu-stock-crashed-today/

 

https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/04/28/why-gsx-techedu-stock-popped-today/

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-techedu-inc-to-change-its-nyse-ticker-symbol-301276476.html

GSX Techedu Inc. to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on June 4, 2021

Why GSX Techedu Is Tumbling 33% Today | The Motley Fool

Archegos meltdown: How a series of unfortunate events dragged down a Chinese tutoring firm’s shares | South China Morning Post

GSX Techedu changes name to Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) | Seeking Alpha

GSX Techedu And The Wizard Of Archegos | the deep dive

Mystery Block Trade Erases $3 Billion From GSX Founder’s Fortune – Bloomberg

GSX, online education firm at centre of Bill Hwang storm, fined by Beijing with three other companies | South China Morning Post

GSX Provides Update on Its Internal Review

GSX Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

One of the Year’s Worst Short Bets Defies Scathing Reports and an SEC Investigation – WSJ

GSX Founder Halts $3.9 Billion Wealth Slide With Personal Plan – Bloomberg

China firm GSX Techedu blames Muddy Waters’ fraud claim on misunderstanding | Fox Business

SEC probes US-listed Chinese education company GSX Techedu | Financial Times

GSX Closing Unit, Cutting Staff on China Education Crackdown – Bloomberg

China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Tumble – Bloomberg

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

