9.30.21 SinoChem Links for ChinaEdge
9.30.21 SinoChem Links for ChinaEdge
China Approves Restructuring of Sinochem and ChemChina – Bloomberg
China’s state refiners trim Sep run rates to 82%, from 84% in Aug | Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Analysis: Sinochem, ChemChina merger to bring flexibility to oil business, expand in chemicals | S&P Global Platts
https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-affirms-sinochem-international-at-a-outlook-stable-29-07-2021
Sinochem, ChemChina Consider Merger Plan That Won’t Raise U.S. National Security Concerns – WSJ
Sinochem International Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
China Finalizes Merger of Two Largest State Chemical Firms, Creating Sinochem Holdings
ChemChina, Sinochem Merger Could Now Face Sanctions Hurdle – Bloomberg
China is unloading its biggest-ever foreign acquisition | Fortune
EXCLUSIVE ChemChina seeking $10 bln in Syngenta IPO, likely world’s biggest float of 2021 | Reuters
China gives companies ‘urgent notice’ in oil import probe | Reuters
China’s Sinochem boss hits out at anti-globalisation forces after US puts state firm on watch list | South China Morning Post
ChemChina’s Syngenta Takeover Is a Failure. Time to Admit It – Bloomberg
China’s Sinochem Will Sell Logistics Arm in Rare Privatization Move – WSJ
Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese military | Reuters
China Sinochem to start $4.6 billion Quanzhou petchem complex mid-2020: sources | Reuters
Sinochem chairman says merger with ChemChina still underway | Reuters
Sinochem unit discussing blockchain platform with Shell, Macquarie: sources | Reuters
Former China Sinochem VP sentenced to 11-1/2 years prison for graft | Reuters
China close to abandoning ChemChina and Sinochem merger | Financial Times
Sinochem, one of China’s largest oil firms introduces warehouse receipt blockchain – Ledger Insights – enterprise blockchain
As Syngenta deal closes, ChemChina and Sinochem press $120 billion deal: sources | Reuters