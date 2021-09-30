9.30.21 SinoChem Links for ChinaEdge

9.30.21 SinoChem Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

 

China’s Private Refiners Grab Barrels as They Prepare to Ramp Up – Bloomberg

China Approves Restructuring of Sinochem and ChemChina – Bloomberg

China’s state refiners trim Sep run rates to 82%, from 84% in Aug | Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Analysis: Sinochem, ChemChina merger to bring flexibility to oil business, expand in chemicals | S&P Global Platts

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-affirms-sinochem-international-at-a-outlook-stable-29-07-2021

Sinochem, ChemChina Consider Merger Plan That Won’t Raise U.S. National Security Concerns – WSJ

Sinochem International Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

China Finalizes Merger of Two Largest State Chemical Firms, Creating Sinochem Holdings

ChemChina, Sinochem Merger Could Now Face Sanctions Hurdle – Bloomberg

China is unloading its biggest-ever foreign acquisition | Fortune

EXCLUSIVE ChemChina seeking $10 bln in Syngenta IPO, likely world’s biggest float of 2021 | Reuters

China gives companies ‘urgent notice’ in oil import probe | Reuters

China’s Sinochem boss hits out at anti-globalisation forces after US puts state firm on watch list | South China Morning Post

ChemChina’s Syngenta Takeover Is a Failure. Time to Admit It – Bloomberg

China’s Sinochem Will Sell Logistics Arm in Rare Privatization Move – WSJ

Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese military | Reuters

China Sinochem to start $4.6 billion Quanzhou petchem complex mid-2020: sources | Reuters

Sinochem chairman says merger with ChemChina still underway | Reuters

Sinochem unit discussing blockchain platform with Shell, Macquarie: sources | Reuters

Former China Sinochem VP sentenced to 11-1/2 years prison for graft | Reuters

China close to abandoning ChemChina and Sinochem merger | Financial Times

Sinochem, one of China’s largest oil firms introduces warehouse receipt blockchain – Ledger Insights – enterprise blockchain

As Syngenta deal closes, ChemChina and Sinochem press $120 billion deal: sources | Reuters

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

