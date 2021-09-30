9.30.21 Yatsen Links for ChinaEdge

9.30.21 Yatsen Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

Yatsen Holding Ltd – ADR Shares Close in on 52-Week Low – Market Mover | Nasdaq

China’s Beauty Sector Investment Spree Continues | BoF

Yatsen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript | The Motley Fool

Yatsen to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript | The Motley Fool

Yatsen Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Masterclass: Yatsen Founder David Huang – WWD

Yatsen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

China Cosmetic Firm Yatsen Raises $617 Million in U.S. IPO – Bloomberg

One To Watch: Yatsen, The Chinese Cosmetics Unicorn Gone Public

Perfect Diary Parent Yatsen Sees Q1 Net Revenue Rise 42.7% | BoF

C-Beauty Unicorn Yatsen Revenues Jumps 72.6% in 2020

Yatsen to Acquire Prestige Skincare Brand Eve Lom

C-Beauty Unicorn Yatsen Introduces Cosmetic Brand Pink Bear – WWD

Chinese beauty start up Yatsen acquires Eve Lom – Global Cosmetics News

Analyst Estimates: Here’s What Brokers Think Of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) After Its Annual Report – Simply Wall St News

Chinese Beauty Company Yatsen Files for U.S. IPO – Caixin Global

Perfect Diary parent’s shares soar in U.S. debut | Reuters

Yatsen Buys Galénic From Pierre Fabre – WWD

History-making IPO for China’s first beauty unicorn Yatsen Holding | China’s Venture Roundup Volume 8 | KrASIA

Perfect Diary, the Chinese unicorn with global ambitions – Premium Beauty News

Owner of Budget Makeup Brand Perfect Diary to Pretty Up Portfolio With Premium U.K. Skincare Line – Caixin Global

China’s Perfect Diary woos cosmetics shoppers via social media – Nikkei Asia

China’s cosmetics producers want to outsell L’Oreal, Shiseido with quality, market funding and trust from millennials | South China Morning Post

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Cross-dressing star banned from Chinese TikTok for ‘vulgar’ content

Jiayun Feng
jasic protest china
Society & Culture

Labor unrest and how China balances repression and responsiveness

Kaiser Kuo

The inside story of the Peace Corps in China

Daniel Schoolenberg
xi jinping

Government announces three-year plan to tame China’s algorithms

Jeremy Goldkorn
robot worker

Can cheap robots solve Chinese labor shortages?

Matthew Silberman

Zhoushan: Britain’s forgotten (and first?) colony in China

James Carter