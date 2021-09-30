Editor’s note for Thursday, September 30, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

The 2021 Global Organized Crime Index is out. It’s a project from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, “an independent civil-society organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland,” that quantifies and analyzes organized crime in all 193 UN member states. The China section includes the following findings:

  • The arms trafficking market in China is extremely limited, insofar as it exists.
  • China’s human trafficking market is flourishing. Women and girls, primarily, are trafficked into forced marriage, and children are trafficked into illicit adoptions. Crime syndicates, local gangs, and independent traffickers traffic Chinese women and girls internally for sexual exploitation.
  • China has one of the world’s largest wildlife trafficking markets.
  • China’s methamphetamine market is among the world’s largest, and users account for at least half of the total number of people who use drugs in the country. In recent years, methamphetamine surpassed heroin as the country’s most consumed drug.
  • The heroin trade constitutes a major source of revenue for domestic and foreign organized criminals.
  • Although thousands of mafia-style groups operate across China, no large or prominent, well-known groups operate in mainland China. However, several Triad groups with defined leadership operate in Hong Kong, including notorious groups such as the 14K, Sun Yee On and Wo Shing Wo Triads.

Coincidentally, in August this year, China’s first draft anti-organized crime law was submitted (in Chinese) to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is organized crime (有组织犯罪 yǒu zǔzhī fànzuì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

aiddata china belt and road debt graph
Foreign Affairs

Hidden debt and ‘major implementation challenges’ on China’s Belt and Road

Lucas Niewenhuis
Society & Culture

Cross-dressing star banned from Chinese TikTok for ‘vulgar’ content

Jiayun Feng
jasic protest china

Labor unrest and how China balances repression and responsiveness

Kaiser Kuo

The inside story of the Peace Corps in China

Daniel Schoolenberg
xi jinping

Government announces three-year plan to tame China’s algorithms

Jeremy Goldkorn
robot worker

Can cheap robots solve Chinese labor shortages?

Matthew Silberman