Links for Thursday, September 30, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
New video games must follow socially conservative rules
After regulators suspended all video game approvals for two months, new red lines for future games have come to light in a memo from a state-backed gaming association:
- No-gos include games that blur good and evil or allow players to rewrite history — especially involving Japan or Nazi Germany.
- Male characters must dress and act like stereotypical men so that regulators can “tell [their] gender immediately,” the memo said, specifically calling out one popular character.
State-owned firm heeds Beijing’s call to buy Evergrande’s assets
Yesterday, Evergrande reached a $1.5 billion deal to sell most of its stake in a commercial bank to a state-owned enterprise, pending regulatory approval.
- It’s only a drop in the debt bucket — which totals $304 billion in liabilities, including $88.5 billion in interest-bearing debt — but it could indicate the government is undertaking an indirect, partial bailout.
- The bank itself will get a chunk of the proceeds, since it had lent money to Evergrande. So the developer’s quest to raise cash from selling other assets, like its EV business, continues.
- Also relevant: Some WeChat groups used by people owed money by Evergrande to organize protests have been blocked, Reuters reported. At least eight groups with 200 to 500 people have been targeted. Some members were visited by police and asked to sign papers promising not to protest or break the law.
- However: None of this changes that Evergrande’s interest due dates keep piling up. Yesterday, the company missed its second offshore bond payment in a week. It will go into default if it can’t pay within 30 days.
Walled gardens come down for payments: WeChat and QuickPass link up
Tencent’s WeChat Pay links with UnionPay’s Cloud QuickPass / TechNode
“The tie-up enables QuickPass users to make payments by scanning WeChat Pay QR codes offline, and for WeChat Pay users to do the same with QuickPass codes.”
Power cuts hit Beijing and Shanghai
Beijing and Shanghai face blackouts in deepening power crunch / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
The energy crisis has reached the capital, as well as Shanghai, but so far rolling blackouts have affected only a small percentage of the cities’ 48 million residents.
More on the power crunch
China’s manufacturing weakens, as power cuts threaten more damage / WSJ (paywall)
China’s power crisis piles more pressure on inflation / WSJ (paywall)
China coal futures surge to a new record amid power crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Coal prices surged again in China as the country grapples with shortages of the fuel and power curbs ahead of a week-long holiday.”
Power shortages take the juice out of China’s manufacturing, Caixin PMI shows / Caixin (paywall)
Comprehensive Q&A on China’s power supply, electricity rationing, etc. / Pekingnology
China’s battery giant snaps up lithium assets
China’s CATL to buy Canadian miner for EV battery parts / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
As lithium prices skyrocket as much as 233%, battery maker CATL is investing in assets on five continents to dominate every step of production.
Another setback for Tesla in China fraud case
Tesla loses China fraud case in latest setback in key market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The run of bad publicity, along with increased regulatory scrutiny of safety, security and customer service issues, ended Tesla’s honeymoon in China, including being the only foreign automaker allowed to wholly own its local operation.”
Read more from the WSJ in July: Tesla’s fall from grace in China shows perils of betting on Beijing.
Goldman Sachs’ tricky relationship with China
Goldman Sachs was poised to triumph in China. What happened? / FT (paywall)
“The tension between the superpowers is such that Goldman executives are wary of speaking openly about their China business for fear of infuriating either Washington or Beijing.”
The end of the VIE legal workaround?
U.S. and Chinese regulators are in a bind over a three-letter acronym / WSJ (paywall)
“Variable interest entities, or VIEs, that enabled many Chinese companies to raise money in the U.S. are facing increasing scrutiny.”
Investors cut China exposure over regulatory concerns
Big investors plan to cut exposure to Chinese assets on regulatory worries / FT (paywall)
“A growing number of asset allocators plan to reduce their exposure to China as regulatory turmoil has hit foreign investors in the country, according to a new survey by Invesco.”
Shanghai-based company to fund logistics hub in Tanzania
Construction of Dar es Salaam regional logistics center to cost $115 million / The Citizen (Tanazania)
“We are satisfied with the capacity of the Chinese investor Linghang Group.”
Will more EU countries chuck Xiaomi phones?
Xiaomi censorship allegations may cloud its global ambitions, other Chinese smartphone vendors’ expansion plans / SCMP (paywall)
“Germany has started investigating Xiaomi’s smartphones, following Lithuania’s findings about the censorship capabilities of the firm’s devices.”
EU urged to counter China’s rare earth dominance
Europe urged to launch fund to spur rare earth magnet output / Reuters
“EU seeks to cut 95% dependence on China for rare earth magnets.”
China’s EV firms look to Europe
China’s electric carmakers make their move on Europe / Reuters
“China’s electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent’s drive towards zero emissions.”
Chinese merchants slap Amazon with lawsuits over frozen funds and fake reviews
Chinese merchants sue Amazon to retrieve frozen funds amid crackdown on fake reviews / SCMP (paywall)
“Seven Chinese online merchants have filed a class-action lawsuit in California to recover more than US$560,000 withheld by Amazon.”
More on Evergrande
Evergrande appeases high-yield onshore investors with partial cash repayment as some local governments bar property-for-debt swap / SCMP (paywall)
The real meaning of China’s Evergrande problem / FT (paywall)
Martin Sandbu writes: “The financial repercussions can be contained; the broad economy is more vulnerable.”
Winners and losers in HNA’s bankruptcy
Who gets what in HNA’s complex bankruptcy restructuring / Caixin (paywall)
China’s air show rakes in customers and contracts
Western airplane maintenance providers rush to sign Chinese contracts / Reuters
“Western aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs) signed a flurry of new contracts with Chinese customers and joint-venture partners at the country’s biggest air show this week to strengthen their foothold in the lucrative market.”
Hong Kong sees IPO freeze
Hong Kong faces worst quarter for stock listings since pandemic / FT (paywall)
“IPO freeze underscores city’s vulnerability to Beijing crackdown on tech sector.”
BBC exec joins Huawei as editor-in-chief
Huawei hires former BBC executive as editor in chief in push to hire more foreign talent amid tensions with U.K. / SCMP (paywall)
“Former head of BBC news programmes Gavin Allen updated his LinkedIn on Tuesday to announce the new post at the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Closer scrutiny for Chinese labs dealing with deadly pathogens
Xi Jinping warns that Chinese laboratories handling deadly pathogens will face closer scrutiny / SCMP (paywall)
“China must increase its oversight of laboratories handling dangerous pathogens, [General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has told the Communist Party leadership.”
The remarks are from a Politburo meeting chaired by Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and reported by state media yesterday (summary in English, Chinese) about preventing the next pandemic and dealing with other biosecurity threats.
Beijing Olympics will be COVID free but no fun for spectators
China plans ‘closed-loop’ bubble for Winter Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“Athletes and visitors will face severe restrictions on their movement, Beijing 2022 organizers said, and a level of control never before seen at the Games.”
Beijing Olympics to allow spectators but only those in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Did China’s red tape delay U.S. access to virus for study?
Wuhan lab and web of Chinese red tape that delayed U.S. scientists getting access to coronavirus / SCMP (paywall)
“Numerous scientists who track pathogen sharing said they did not believe China shared the virus overseas during the outbreak’s early weeks.”
A voracious appetite for smuggled lobsters
Massive rise in Hong Kong lobster imports reveals a smuggling problem / RFA
“Huge speed boats capable of carrying illicit cargo fast and stealthily enough to evade police and customs patrols are bringing record numbers of Australian rock lobster into Hong Kong on the sly, in defiance of import restrictions imposed by China.”
Will solar panels be hit next by China’s power crunch?
China’s solar panel makers may be next victim of coal-starved power grid / Bloomberg via Caixin (paywall)
“Solar power’s rare year of rising costs may get worse thanks to China’s power crisis.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The surveillance state for Uyghurs in China
‘There’s cameras everywhere’: testimonies detail far-reaching surveillance of Uyghurs in China / Guardian
“The surveillance machine has grown with the aid of Chinese and international technology companies. Still, many of those companies have seen little to no consequences for their contribution, even as they have been flagged by the U.S. government for aiding in a humanitarian crisis.”
Hong Kong cracks down on Tiananmen victims groups
Hong Kong National Security police freeze Tiananmen campaign group’s assets / RFA
“National security police in Hong Kong have frozen the assets of a group that organized vigils for Tiananmen massacre victims, as the city’s public broadcaster was warned on Wednesday that its reporting must ‘safeguard national interests.’”
Access to website dedicated to Tiananmen victims appears restricted in Hong Kong / Reuters
“Access to an online museum dedicated to the victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square appeared to be restricted in Hong Kong, with the website accusing authorities of censorship.”
His rival jailed, Hong Kong’s “loyal critic” P H Yu 于品海 walks a thin line
Hong Kong’s ‘loyal critic’ faces tough test as Beijing targets media / FT (paywall)
Media mogul Yu Pun-hoi (Yú Pǐnhǎi 于品海), commonly known as P H Yu, “treads carefully between mollifying China and hanging on to readers.”
Meanwhile, Next Digital Limited, the company controlled by Yu’s rival, Jimmy Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng), and that used to publish Apple Daily, will soon be completely shut down by the Hong Kong government.
Beijing’s bid to host global sustainability organization
Beijing seeks to host global board for sustainability in corporate reporting / Caixin (paywall)
“Beijing is vying with London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Geneva to become the host city of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), a proposed entity for setting global benchmarks for sustainability-related corporate reporting.”
China urges U.S. to ban weapons in space
China urges U.S. to join talks on preventing arms race in outer space / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States has been urged to join China and Russia for talks on banning weapons in outer space.”
U.S. commits to expand Taiwan’s global participation
U.S. holds firm on expanding ‘Taiwan’s international space’ / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan’s space for international participation, a senior U.S. diplomat said.”
At event with U.N. envoy, U.S. says committed to Taiwan’s international participation / Reuters
Will Japan’s new PM Kishida get tough on China?
Fumio Kishida needs to be a leader Japan can get behind / FT (paywall)
“Abroad, Kishida is set to follow what is now the established consensus in Japan: close alliance with the U.S. and hawkishness on China.”
Japan faces big problems. Its next leader offers few bold solutions. / NYT (paywall)
More on AUKUS and the CPTPP
China points finger at AUKUS as it rallies support to join CPTPP / SCMP (paywall)
“China has lobbied Mexico about its bid to join an Asia-Pacific trade deal while continuing to lash out against new security alliance AUKUS.”
Opinion: Biden, you should be aware that your submarine deal has costs / NYT (paywall)
Adam Mount and Van Jackson warn that the AUKUS agreement “reflects the problems of great power competition. It’s not clear whether it will help address the security challenges posed by China — or be worth the costs.”
China’s new aircraft carrier underlines need for the AUKUS pact / Guardian
Chinese student unfairly detained, then deported from U.S., says China
Chinese student held over two days in U.S. then deported, says China’s embassy in Washington / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese embassy in Washington has protested to the U.S. over the deportation of a Chinese student, accusing law enforcement officers of ‘wantonly’ interrogating him.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A tribute to China’s fallen heroes
China’s Xi leads Martyr’s Day ceremony amid patriotism drive / AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping leads tributes to fallen heroes of revolution in Tiananmen Square ceremony / SCMP (paywall)
“[General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 led top Chinese Communist Party and state leaders on Thursday in paying tribute to those who died in the struggle to establish the People’s Republic.”
See photos here.
State media says “no heavy makeup” for actors
Commentary telling actors ‘no heavy makeup’ sparks backlash / Sixth Tone
“After targeting ‘sissy men’ and the increasing adaptations of danmei — or ‘boys’ love’ — novels, Chinese state media is renewing calls for young male and female celebrities to refrain from wearing heavy makeup.”
Hong Kong Gay Games geared for 2023
International backers of Gay Games confident Hong Kong event will go ahead in 2023 / SCMP (paywall)
“The international organizers behind the Gay Games have expressed confidence the postponed event will go ahead in Hong Kong in 2023, despite concerns over a possible last-minute delay due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.”
Glamping in China
Chinese travelers embrace the glamor and glitz of glamping / Sixth Tone
“Call it camping with a twist, high-end camping, or just a glamorous outdoor activity to up their social media game, Chinese travelers are increasingly adopting the idea of glamping.”