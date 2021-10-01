10.1.21 China Construction Bank Links for ChinaEdge
10.1.21 China Construction Bank Links for ChinaEdge
AidData’s new dataset of Chinese development projects worth $843B reveals major increase in ‘hidden debt’ | William & Mary
China Construction Bank says net interest margin to narrow in H2 2021 | Reuters
China Construction Bank Sues Suning for $255 Million on Creditors’ Behalf – Bloomberg
Fortune Global 500: China’s state-owned banks, tech giants are most profitable | Fortune
A Big Chinese Bank Is Selling Bonds That Can Be Bought With Cash or Bitcoin – WSJ
Chinese State-Owned Bank Stops Digital Bond Sale That Was Drawing Scrutiny – WSJ
Chinese state-run banks reportedly are looking to expand digital yuan usage to sales of investment funds and insurance | Currency News | Financial and Business News | Markets Insider
China Construction Bank’s US$2.4 Billion ESG Bonds Offer – Global Legal Chronicle
Chinese banking regulator fines China Construction Bank $1m for violations | Reuters
China Construction Bank makes move to build regional digital trade platform | The Edge Markets
CCB goes global for sustainability bonanza
China’s Big Banks Eked Out Higher Profits in Turbulent 2020 – WSJ
Bank of America Sells Entire Stake in China Construction Bank – WSJ
Bank of America Sells Stake in China Construction Bank – The New York Times
Fed Faults China Construction Bank Over Anti-Money-Laundering Efforts – WSJ
BofA Gets $7.3 Billion in CCB Sale – WSJ
LME Signs Deal With China Construction Bank – WSJ
China Construction Bank raising $15 bln in funding for Belt and Road deals -sources | Reuters
China’s CCB to give $291 billion in financing support to Hunan province | Reuters
UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank posts first quarterly profit drop since 2015 | Reuters
China Construction Bank acquires commercial banking license in Malaysia – Business – Chinadaily.com.cn