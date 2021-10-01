10.1.21 China Construction Bank Links for ChinaEdge

10.1.21 China Construction Bank Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

Leapmotor partners with China Construction Bank, securing RMB10 billion in capital – Gasgoo

China Construction Bank : 13 Sep 2021Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Zhang Yi as Chief Financial O… | MarketScreener

AidData’s new dataset of Chinese development projects worth $843B reveals major increase in ‘hidden debt’ | William & Mary

China Construction Bank says net interest margin to narrow in H2 2021 | Reuters

China Construction Bank Sues Suning for $255 Million on Creditors’ Behalf – Bloomberg

Fortune Global 500: China’s state-owned banks, tech giants are most profitable | Fortune

A Big Chinese Bank Is Selling Bonds That Can Be Bought With Cash or Bitcoin – WSJ

Chinese State-Owned Bank Stops Digital Bond Sale That Was Drawing Scrutiny – WSJ

Chinese state-run banks reportedly are looking to expand digital yuan usage to sales of investment funds and insurance | Currency News | Financial and Business News | Markets Insider

China Construction Bank’s US$2.4 Billion ESG Bonds Offer – Global Legal Chronicle

Chinese banking regulator fines China Construction Bank $1m for violations | Reuters

China Construction Bank makes move to build regional digital trade platform | The Edge Markets

CCB goes global for sustainability bonanza

China’s Big Banks Eked Out Higher Profits in Turbulent 2020 – WSJ

Bank of America Sells Entire Stake in China Construction Bank – WSJ

Bank of America Sells Stake in China Construction Bank – The New York Times

Fed Faults China Construction Bank Over Anti-Money-Laundering Efforts – WSJ

BofA Gets $7.3 Billion in CCB Sale – WSJ

LME Signs Deal With China Construction Bank – WSJ

China Construction Bank raising $15 bln in funding for Belt and Road deals -sources | Reuters

China’s CCB to give $291 billion in financing support to Hunan province | Reuters

UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank posts first quarterly profit drop since 2015 | Reuters

China Construction Bank acquires commercial banking license in Malaysia – Business – Chinadaily.com.cn

Charting the Brouhaha Over China’s Banks – WSJ

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

Temple of Larks Bailingmiao Inner Mongolia steppes
Society & Culture

The forbidden dance of the hutuktu

Mads Vesterager Nielsen
aiddata china belt and road debt graph
Foreign Affairs

Hidden debt and ‘major implementation challenges’ on China’s Belt and Road

Lucas Niewenhuis

Cross-dressing star banned from Chinese TikTok for ‘vulgar’ content

Jiayun Feng
jasic protest china

Labor unrest and how China balances repression and responsiveness

Kaiser Kuo

The inside story of the Peace Corps in China

Daniel Schoolenberg
xi jinping

Government announces three-year plan to tame China’s algorithms

Jeremy Goldkorn