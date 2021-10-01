10.1.21 China National Petroleum Corporation Links for ChinaEdge

China Bets On Shale To Raise Its Oil Production

CNPC’s first hydrogen station in Beijing in operation – Green Car Congress

China’s CNPC Looks To Revive Oil Projects In Venezuela

Chinese oil giant to spend $1.5bn a year on clean energy and reach net-zero by 2050 | Recharge

China’s CNPC cuts methane emission intensity by 6% in 2020 | Reuters

China refinery output falls to lowest in 14 mths as teapots cut runs | Reuters

China’s CNPC targets renewable energy drive in structural overhaul | Upstream Online

CNPC discovers China’s largest shale oil field in Ordos Basin with 1 billion-ton reserve – Global Times

CNPC plans $1.5bn investment vehicle for renewable energy | Upstream Online

China’s CNPC targets 50% slash in methane emission intensity by 2025 | Reuters

CNPC gas output hit record high as it targets net-zero emissions | Upstream Online

Former China energy chief Jiang Jiemin jailed for corruption – BBC News

Iran says China’s CNPC replacing France’s Total in gas project | Reuters

Chinese Oil Rig Near Vietnam to Be Moved – The New York Times

US blacklists Chinese companies for shipping Iran oil | Financial Times

Chad suspends China’s CNPC unit over environment | Reuters

A Long, Hot Summer for China National Petroleum Corporation – The Diplomat

China and Russia Reach 30-Year Gas Deal – The New York Times

China’s CNPC to invest $2 billion in Peru oil, gas block: Perupetro | Reuters

Iraq signs $3 billion oil deal with China – CNN.com

China National Petroleum Begins Work at Al-Ahdab Oil Field in Iraq – The New York Times

Chinese state oil firm withdraws from US$5 billion deal to develop Iranian natural gas field, Tehran says | South China Morning Post

China Acts to Reduce Oil Spill Threat – The New York Times

China’s Sinopec, CNPC speed up oil, gas drilling to boost output | Reuters

It supplies 90 per cent of oil to North Korea … so why is China’s pipeline excluded from UN sanctions? | South China Morning Post

China National Petroleum Corp anti-graft chief Wang Lixin ‘detained’ | South China Morning Post

China Oil Deal Is New Source of Strife Among Iraqis – The New York Times

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

