10.1.21 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Links for ChinaEdge
10.1.21 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Links for ChinaEdge
Three of China’s Big Five lenders post fourth-quarter profit increase of over 40% | Reuters
China’s Big Five banks boost profits, but margins shrink | Reuters
UPDATE 2-Three of China’s top banks post robust H1 profits, bad loans fall | Reuters
China’s biggest bank is ditching Zimbabwe coal plant, campaigners say
China’s Big Banks Eked Out Higher Profits in Turbulent 2020 – WSJ
China’s ICBC unit sets guidelines to prevent office sexual harassment | Reuters
Exclusive: Former Bank of China Executive to Be New ICBC Vice President – Caixin Global
China’s I.C.B.C. to Buy Stake in Bank’s U.S. Unit – The New York Times
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China To Embrace Blockchain Technology
ICBC to spend $1.4 billion to take HK unit private | Reuters
Chinese bank eyes title as world’s biggest IPO – Jul. 6, 2010
ICBC Buys Small U.S. Brokerage Firm – WSJ
Behind China’s Silk Road vision: cheap funds, heavy debt, growing risk | Reuters
Trump Adviser Gary Cohn to Sell Stake in Chinese Bank Giant – The New York Times
ICBC reports flat quarterly profit growth amid drop in interest income | South China Morning Post
ICBC, China’s Largest Bank, Suffers Unexpected Profit Drop – WSJ
China’s ICBC, world’s largest bank, sees best third-quarter profit rise in five years | Reuters