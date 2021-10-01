10.1.21 JD Health Links for ChinaEdge

JD Health Hong Kong IPO: Shares close 55% higher on market debut

JD Health IPO Will Set Hearts Racing – WSJ

JD Health Shares Surge 28% in Hong Kong’s Gray Market Trading – Bloomberg

How Alibaba and JD.com compare in their healthcare endeavors | TechCrunch

China health stocks slammed as investors fear regulators’ diagnosis | Reuters

JD Health Is Said to Pick Banks for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO – Bloomberg

China’s online health platforms boom in wake of coronavirus | Financial Times

China’s Healthcare Companies Are the Next Big Thing | Barron’s

China’s telemedicine boom sparks mad rush for doctors – Nikkei Asia

China’s regulatory crackdown on healthcare sector, outlook for investors

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

