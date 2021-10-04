Evergrande halts trading of its shares in Hong Kong
Evergrande halted trading of its shares on Hong Kong’s stock exchange this morning. In a comically brief filing, Evergrande gave no explanation. Here are just a few of its recent troubles:
- Having sold zero cars, Evergrande’s EV unit plunged in Hong Kong after warning of a “serious shortage of funds” and abandoned plans to list in Shanghai.
- The company raised $1.5 billion from selling most of its stake in a commercial bank, but will immediately have to repay most of that to the bank, which lent it money.
- It missed the deadline for a second offshore bond payment in a week.
Go deeper: Read our profile of founder Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印, or listen to our editor explain why Evergrande is not Lehman Brothers.
