Evergrande halts trading of its shares in Hong Kong

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

Evergrande halted trading of its shares on Hong Kong’s stock exchange this morning. In a comically brief filing, Evergrande gave no explanation. Here are just a few of its recent troubles:

Go deeper: Read our profile of founder Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印, or listen to our editor explain why Evergrande is not Lehman Brothers.

Evergrande halted trading of its shares on Hong Kong’s stock exchange this morning. In a comically brief filing, Evergrande gave no explanation. Here are just a few of its recent troubles:

Go deeper: Read our profile of founder Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印, or listen to our editor explain why Evergrande is not Lehman Brothers.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

robot worker
Business & Technology

Can cheap robots solve Chinese labor shortages?

Matthew Silberman
power lines china
Business & Technology

How China’s energy crisis happened, in six steps

Matthew Silberman
xu jiayin's face over xi jinping

The fall of the Evergrande boss

Chang Che
evergrande collapse

Evergrande’s ‘week of reckoning’: Will China let its dodgiest developer default?

Lucas Niewenhuis

Evergrande’s financial troubles threatens its soccer club, Guangzhou FC

Gerry Harker
ocean flower island by evergrande group

Is indebted real estate developer Evergrande Group seeking government support?

Jeremy Goldkorn