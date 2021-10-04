Links for Monday, October 4, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Evergrande halts trading of its shares
Evergrande halted trading of its shares on Hong Kong’s stock exchange this morning. In a comically brief filing, Evergrande gave no explanation. Here are just a few of its recent troubles:
- Having sold zero cars, Evergrande’s EV unit plunged in Hong Kong after warning of a “serious shortage of funds” and abandoned plans to list in Shanghai.
- The company raised $1.5 billion from selling most of its stake in a commercial bank, but will immediately have to repay most of that to the bank, which lent it money.
- It missed the deadline for a second offshore bond payment in a week.
- Read our profile of founder Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印, or listen to our editor explain why Evergrande is not Lehman Brothers.
See also:
- China Evergrande unit flags possible takeover bid / WSJ (paywall)
“The $7 billion property-management unit of ailing developer China Evergrande Group said it could be the subject of a takeover bid, a deal that could bring in much-needed cash for its parent company.”
- Evergrande fallout reverberates in China’s Rice Wine Town / FT (paywall)
The project has been “caught up in [the] developer’s debt crisis and Xi Jinping’s quest to cool property prices.”
- China steps up efforts to ring-fence Evergrande, not save it / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders.”
- Will China save Evergrande? / WSJ (paywall)
By Andy Kessler, on how China “likely will bury bad assets in state-owned companies and prolong the pain.”
Golden Week tourism congestion
客流量过载，全国多个景区门票售罄或采取限流措施|界面新闻 / Jiemian
Golden Week travel has forced tourism spots across the country to suspend ticket sales due to extreme congestion, as millions finally scratch their pandemic travel itch.
EV sales rankings
蔚来、小鹏9月交付量双双破万，理想汽车“缺芯”跌出前三 / Sina
According to the latest sales numbers out for China’s biggest EV companies, NIO and XPeng are still on top, each surpassing 10,000 sales for the first time and getting closer to profitability.
Not just Evergrande: Chinese developers are struggling with debt
Chinese property developers’ ability to repay debt hits decade low / Reuters
“Even before Evergrande’s debt crisis sent the country’s property sector into a tailspin, Chinese property firms were struggling to earn enough to make interest payments on their debt, data showed.”
Bailing out debt-ridden Huarong, China’s most distressed manager of distressed assets
The herculean task of bailing out Huarong / Caixin (paywall)
“As Huarong belatedly confirmed the vast amount of red ink it spilled last year, the Herculean scope of the government-led rescue is becoming clear — with billions of dollars in offshore bonds and domestic debt at stake.”
Indebted China Fortune Land plans restructure
Troubled developer China Fortune Land proposes restructuring plan / Caixin (paywall)
“Debt-ridden property developer China Fortune Land Development has proposed a debt restructuring plan, nearly eight months after the company rattled the market with billions of yuan in debt defaults. But creditors said the plan may be hard to deliver.”
Some China bulls are still charging
Opinion: The bull case for investing in China / FT (paywall)
Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, writes, “Long-term investors in emerging markets such as China know that patience may be rewarded with strong gains.”
Foreign investment in China hits record amid strong post-COVID recovery / Caixin (paywall)
Foxconn wants to make cars
Foxconn made the iPhone in your hand and wants to make the EV in your garage / WSJ (paywall)
“The Taiwanese company that assembles iPhones wants to become a top contract maker of electric vehicles too, a plan boosted by the purchase of Lordstown Motors electric truck factory in Ohio.”
Plastic surgery industry goes under the knife
China’s booming medical beauty industry braces for state makeover/ Caixin (paywall)
“The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on August 27 circulated for public consultation a policy guideline that would categorize beauty advertising as a type of medical advertising. Beauty advertisers will thus be required to obtain a special license — previously reserved only for medical institutions — before placing a beauty ad in the public realm.”
Rising delivery prices
Is China’s courier price war reaching a tipping point? / TechNode
“Recently, signs have emerged that the grueling battle may finally be reaching a breaking point…Beginning in September, six delivery services started to charge an extra 0.1 yuan ($0.02) per parcel, a major change in pricing strategy, given that courier companies have charged less than delivery costs for years in pursuit of capturing market share.”
UnionPay gets past Big Tech walls
Ant Group, Tencent further open up their mobile payment ecosystems to state-owned UnionPay / SCMP (paywall)
“Cloud QuickPass, UnionPay’s mobile payment service, is getting wider access to the platforms of industry giants Alipay and WeChat Pay.”
Pivoting to American luxury?
As selling luxury in China gets tougher, buy American / WSJ (paywall)
“Designer brands that are doing brisk business in the U.S. offer a hedge against the risk of slowing growth in a more egalitarian China.”
The cascading power crunch
What’s behind China’s regional power outages / Caixin (paywall)
China’s power shortfalls begin to ripple around the world / WSJ (paywall)
“Electricity crunch adds to a global energy squeeze that risks upsetting the post-pandemic economic recovery.”
China’s power crisis: Will climate, economy and public trust prove too tough to balance? / SCMP (paywall)
China’s coal miners vow to ‘go all out’ to beat power crisis / FT (paywall)
“Big producers pledge to increase output as supply issues threaten economic growth.”
China orders energy firms to secure winter fuel supplies at all costs / Guardian
- See SupChina explainer for context.
After the crackdowns: Credit ratings in the fintech era
PBOC releases final rules on credit reporting industry / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central bank Thursday released final rules on the management of the credit reporting businesses to keep up with the rapid development of a digital economy that increasingly relies on personal credit data.”
Volvo announces IPO worth $2.9 billion
Volvo Cars announces IPO that could value group at $30bn / FT (paywall)
“Chinese-owned Volvo Cars announced its long-awaited plans for an initial public offering on Monday as the Swedish carmaker seeks to capitalise on a rise in premium sales and the growth of its all-electric Polestar brand.”
Volvo Cars announces IPO plan that could value it at $25 billion / WSJ (paywall)
Volvo seeks to raise $2.9 billion in stockholm listing / Bloomberg (paywall)
Geely’s Volvo Cars aims to raise $2.9 bln in IPO / Reuters
Tesla’s Shanghai factory exceeds expected output, despite obstacles
Tesla’s China plant keeps coming through as Elon Musk hurdles crises / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla managed to deliver about 241,300 vehicles to customers, exceeding estimates and sending shares up as much as 2.8% before the start of regular trading.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Does China fund 70%, or just 11% of the world’s coal capacity?
Does Chinese funding really account for more than 70% of all coal plants built today? / Pekingnology
Hao Tan, a researcher on energy transition in China and an associate professor at the University of Newcastle, Australia, writes that China’s role in funding coal power in recent years has been greatly exaggerated:
- The commonly cited 70% figure is apparently drawn from the Global Energy Monitor (GEM)’s Global Coal Public Finance Tracker (GCPFT). But the “GCPFT data specifically refer to coal-fired power projects receiving foreign funds. In other words, projects that are fully financed by domestic sources do not appear to be included in these statistics.”
- But taking into account the total amount of coal power capacity built worldwide from 2009 to 2020, compared with the amount that China funded during the same period, China only accounts for 11%.
Energy crisis raises concerns over China’s climate path
China’s energy crisis has villagers questioning its climate path / Bloomberg (paywall)
“With both winter and global climate talks fast approaching, Chinese residents are on edge about future energy shortages.”
Space tourism
Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design / Space
“A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin.”
Coal mining accidents will not prompt mine shutdowns for now
China relaxes coal mine safety efforts on electricity crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The National Development and Reform Commission told miners at a meeting on Thursday that accidents will no longer result in the shutdown of nearby mines for safety inspections, local industry publication Fengkuang Coal Logistics said in a WeChat post.”
Hong Kong misses UN biodiversity targets
Hong Kong misses United Nations biodiversity targets, green group says, as it urges government to adopt conservation focus in policies / SCMP (paywall)
“The group found Hong Kong had failed entirely in reducing direct pressure on biodiversity through measures such as controlling pollution and preventing habitat loss.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China flexes air muscles with record planes over Taiwan, as U.S. pushes back
In a surge of military flights, China tests and warns Taiwan / NYT (paywall)
“For two straight days, Beijing sent a record number of planes near the island, Taiwan said, a display of strength that underscored Chinese demands for unification.”
China sends record number of warplanes towards Taiwan / FT (paywall)
Record Chinese aircraft sorties near Taiwan prompt U.S. warning / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing flies 93 military sorties over three days, prompting [a] warning from the U.S.”
China continues Taiwan flybys with another record 52 warplanes / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi seeks PR mileage in risky Taiwan flybys / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing has dismissed the calls as ‘the buzzing of flies’.”
U.S. urges China to halt ‘provocative’ flybys near Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing sends record 52 fighter jets to test Taiwan, raising fear of mishaps / SCMP (paywall)
China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions / Reuters
U.S. concerned with China’s rising military activity near Taiwan / Reuters
China marks national day with mass air incursion near Taiwan / Reuters
Chinese planes fly over Taiwan defence zone in second day of record show of force / Guardian
Taiwan reports record Chinese incursions into its air defence zone / Guardian
Taiwan calls for peace to ensure chip supply
Taiwan says peace crucial to chip supply as China pressure grows / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said.“
Internment camps in Xinjiang
‘Some are just psychopaths’: Chinese detective in exile reveals extent of torture against Uyghurs / CNN
“Everyone uses different methods. Some even use a wrecking bar, or iron chains with locks,” Jiang said. “Police would step on the suspect’s face and tell him to confess.”
The suspects were accused of terror offenses, said Jiang, but he believes that “none” of the hundreds of prisoners he was involved in arresting had committed a crime. “They are ordinary people,” he said.
One Chinese politician in Pandora Papers
China politician in Pandora leak had firm to trade U.S. stocks / Bloomberg (paywall)
National People’s Congress delegate Féng Qíyǎ 冯琪雅: “China’s only politician to be named in a sprawling investigation of millions of confidential financial documents known as the Pandora Papers is a female entrepreneur who the report says set up an offshore firm to trade U.S. stocks.”
Probes and punishments
Ex-PetroChina vice president surrenders in corruption probe / Caixin (paywall)
Líng Xiāo 凌霄, “a former vice president of oil giant PetroChina Co. Ltd., has surrendered himself to anti-graft agencies, according to an official statement published Sunday.”
China anti-graft watchdog probes former justice minister / Reuters
Iron-handed ex-top cop falls under graft probe / Caixin (paywall)
Fù Zhènghuá 傅政华, “an iron-handed ex-top police officer who rose to become a member of the ruling Communist Party’s key leadership body, has been put under investigation for corruption.”
China’s ruling party accuses former top security official of ‘takeover’ bid / RFA
Former vice minister for public security, Sūn Lìjūn 孙力军, has been expelled “for ‘serious violations of discipline’ accusing him of building cliques and cabals to take over a key government department.”
Did IMF director massage data for China?
War of words escalates over China bias claims against IMF chief / FT (paywall)
“A war of words over the future of IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is likely to come to a head in the next few days as the fund’s board meets to examine allegations that she manipulated data to favour China in a previous role.”
IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva on data-rigging claims this week, sources say / Reuters
Philippines protests Chinese presence in South China Sea
Philippines files new protests over Chinese presence in South China Sea / RFA
“The Philippine foreign secretary on Thursday ordered that new diplomatic protests be filed against Beijing over the ongoing presence of more than 100 Chinese ships in waters claimed by Manila in the South China Sea.”
How will Japan’s new PM chart relations with China?
New Japanese prime minister creates post to address China threat / FT (paywall)
“Fumio Kishida has been appointed the 100th prime minister of Japan as he set about forming a government focused on addressing economic and security threats from China.”
As Japan’s Suga bows out, Chinese hopes of a reset rise with Kishida. But will the ‘dove’ deliver? / SCMP (paywall)
Another group in Hong Kong disbands under NSL pressure
CTU becomes latest Hong Kong group to disband / RTHK
“The Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU) announced on Sunday evening that its members had voted to disband the group, putting the decision down to political pressure.”
Hong Kong trade union disbands as impact of security law deepens / Reuters
Hong Kong Journalists’ Association voices concern over new government broadcasting rules
Journalists sound alarm over new guidelines for Radio Television Hong Kong / RFA
“The Hong Kong Journalists’ Association says the terms used in the guidelines are open to debate, and more top-down control will affect program quality.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Black market tutors
After Beijing’s ban on tutoring industry, Chinese parents turn to black market to find teachers / SCMP (paywall)
An online campaign to neuter stray cats
Animal advocates mobilize students to help neuter stray cats / Sixth Tone
“The online campaign aims to reduce stray animals and encourage responsible pet ownership.”
Mutual care for seniors
Who will care for China’s aging population? The elderly. / Sixth Tone
“In a rapidly graying China, cities are having to get creative to fill a massive gap in social care. The latest solution: encouraging seniors to take care of each other.”