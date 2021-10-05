Coal is back as China ramps up funding
At the UN General Assembly in late September, China’s leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 pledged to end support for coal projects overseas. But at home, use of coal looks set to rise as China copes with cross-country energy shortages:
- Beijing has ordered banks to “prioritize lending to qualified mines and power plants so they can increase thermal coal and electricity output,” per Bloomberg.
- Perhaps more telling, regulators have decided (in Chinese) that accidents at one mine will no longer lead to inspections at nearby mines.
The lesson: When economic growth is at stake, coal is still king — no matter what promises have been made about cutting emissions.