Editor’s note for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Google News currently displays the following to users in the U.S. as the top two stories on Taiwan: Taiwan “very concerned that China is going to launch a war” to take over, foreign minister says from CBS, and Mounting tensions between U.S., China raise new fears of threat to Taiwan from Politico.

In this atmosphere, we want to ensure that we are very clear about what we are talking about when we talk about Taiwan, and Taiwanese airspace. So our first story today explains exactly where the Chinese war planes have been flying. They have not been flying over the actual island of Taiwan, as some of the breathier news stories may lead one to think.

This Thursday, October 7, at 9 a.m. EST, join our business editor Chang Che, me, and Kaiser Kuo for an online chat about Evergrande and how it fits into the crackdowns and regulatory actions that we’ve been calling the Red New Deal.

Other upcoming events:

Our word of the day is Air Defense Identification Zone or ADIZ (防空識別區 fángkōng shíbié qū)

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

