Links for Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Taiwan’s economy is flying high despite China’s fighter jets
Led by explosive semiconductor growth, Taiwan’s economy is having a moment. One bank raised its GDP growth forecast to 5.5%, up from 5% earlier this year.
- The value of Taiwan’s chip industry is set to grow 31.8% year-on-year to $129 billion, outpacing the global industry’s 10.1% growth.
- iPhone maker Foxconn alone is having its best year ever so far, with $146.8 billion in revenue, a 22.6% increase.
- The numbers are attracting new friends: Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs signed MOUs with Arizona and New Mexico yesterday to deepen cooperation on semiconductors and IT.
However, dark clouds continue to brew across the Taiwan strait as Beijing asserts its territorial claim over the island, and Taiwan has warned of China’s growing military strength:
- Taipei warns that China will be able to invade Taiwan by 2025 / FT (paywall)
- Taiwan defense minister: China tensions are worst in four decades / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Evergrande contagion? Another real estate firm defaults
A shock default in China has investors scanning repayment dates / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion…
Fantasia Holdings Group Co., which develops high-end apartments and urban renewal projects, failed to repay a $205.7 million bond that came due Monday.
Chinese property bonds hammered by weak September sales and a surprise default / WSJ (paywall)
“Dozens of dollar bonds sold by Chinese real-estate companies tumbled in price Wednesday.”
China’s property Fantasia turns nightmarish / WSJ (paywall)
“Property developer Fantasia’s missed payment is the sector’s latest red flag. But the real question mark is housing prices themselves.”
No money for London fields?
Beijing crackdown threatens to crush China’s love of London property / FT (paywall)
Thousands of homes in London are still being bankrolled from China. Many of these lie unfinished and unsold…
“Most mainland Chinese developers I’m aware of that have come to the UK have had pretty disastrous results,” said the boss of a big London homebuilder. “[They have] paid an awful lot for the land, struggled with construction costs and really struggled with sales.”
He is one of a number of UK developers that have described being comprehensively outbid by Chinese counterparts in land sales between 2013 and 2018.
China’s battery-making giant CATL buys critical Canadian lithium miner
China roundup: Tesla supplier CATL to buy Canada’s Millennial Lithium / TechCrunch
CATL has agreed to acquire Vancouver, Canada-based Millennial Lithium for CAD$377 million ($297 million) to secure the critical metal lithium for the firm’s EV boom.
Wall Street still loves China
Why Wall Street cheers China, despite growing business unease / NYT (paywall)
“Beijing is opening its financial system to foreign banks — and they have maintained their traditional openness to the Communist Party’s rule.”
New data security rules
China fleshes out details on sensitive data collection by firms / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese authorities have released new regulations to classify data based on the level of importance and risk to national security and overseas interests a month after the Data Security Law (DSL) took effect, in a move that could give much needed clarity to foreign-listed companies and others required to transfer potentially sensitive information abroad.”
Power cuts mean iPhone shortages?
Apple suppliers warn that China energy disruption threatens supply chain / FT (paywall)
“Manufacturers are warning that further disruptions to energy supplies in China would create havoc in the tech supply chain at a time when the industry is gearing up for peak production season, including that of the latest iPhones.”
Australian coal is still good when there’s a power crunch
China releases Australian coal trapped in storage, Reuters says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is releasing Australian coal from bonded storage as it seeks more fuel to relieve its stressed power system, Reuters reported.”
China leaves “no room for discussion” as crypto firms flee crackdown
China’s crypto companies are scrambling / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Crypto will live on, but China will no longer play a defining role in its future.”
Flashy luxury will get toned down, not disappear
I’ll have a side of Gucci with my common prosperity, please / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Common prosperity — the policy directive du jour of President Xi Jinping — won’t banish luxury goods from Chinese malls. But it will usher in a new era where watches are encrusted with fewer diamonds and logos no longer embellish jackets and jewelry.”
Consumers did not spend big this holiday week
Chinese Golden Week travel suggests sluggish holiday spending / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Travel during China’s ‘Golden Week’ national vacation was down by a third on pre-pandemic levels, suggesting government measures to contain sporadic coronavirus outbreaks are weighing on tourism and spending in the world’s second-largest economy.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
2.2 billion COVID-19 vaccines
China administered total of more than 2.215 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Oct. 5 / Reuters
“China administered about 864,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses administered so far up to more than 2.215 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Wednesday.”
Efforts to restore protected wetlands damaged by aquaculture
China begins to crack down on ecologically-harmful aquaculture farms / Maritime Executive
“Efforts to restore a protected wetland area in Hainan previously damaged by aquaculture could provide lessons in sustainable development for the rest of China.”
Captive pandas get ready to go wild
In China, pandas are undergoing ‘survival training’ to live in the wild again / Vice
“At the China Giant Panda Research and Conservation Center, comprising several different panda bases across Sichuan Province, researchers and panda keepers have rolled out a survival training course to teach captive pandas how to survive in the wild.”
Beijing Olympics “biosecure bubble”
China’s bubble operation Olympics: What is the “closed loop management system”? / What’s on Weibo
“Although a more detailed ‘playbook’ will be released later in October (and another one in December), the latest announcement clarifies that there will be strict COVID-19 countermeasures for Beijing 2022, where a ‘biosecure bubble’ will be established for all participants.”
Sichuan says false earthquake alarm was a “technical fault”
Sichuan warned of a powerful earthquake. It was false alarm. / Sixth Tone
“Officials in the southwestern Sichuan Province apologized for triggering a false earthquake alarm, warning residents of an 8.1-magnitude quake nearby Luzhou City, which was rocked by a powerful tremor last month.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China alone blocks Wikimedia Foundation’s bid at WIPO, for the second time
China again blocks Wikimedia Foundation’s accreditation to World Intellectual Property Organization / Wikimedia Foundation
“China today blocked the Wikimedia Foundation’s bid for observer status at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for the second time after the Foundation’s initial application in 2020.”
“China was again the only country to object to the accreditation of the Wikimedia Foundation as an official observer.”
SEO for China’s COVID conspiracy theories?
China is exploiting search engines to push propaganda about origins of COVID-19, study finds / Washington Post (paywall)
Chinese government officials and state media are exploiting gaps in search results on powerful engines like Google, YouTube and Bing to advance conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19, according to a new report shared exclusively with The Technology 202.
In particular, they have fixated on amplifying stories that boost the baseless theory that the coronavirus was created out of a lab at Fort Detrick, a military base in Maryland that’s been at the center of numerous viral hoaxes over the years.”
What the West gets wrong about China in Africa
Things to know about Africa-China relations / China-Africa Project
“In other words, the continent’s choice to engage with China wasn’t only because of Beijing’s influence-building. It was fundamentally motivated by the continent’s sparse financing and development options.”
5 things U.S. policymakers must understand about China-Africa relations / Center for American Progress
“American policymakers across the political spectrum have not prioritized African countries when it comes to U.S. foreign policy plans. Rather, Washington’s limited focus on Africa has lacked coordination and now is often unsettled by an ill-defined concept of ‘Chinese influence.’”
Between China and Africa, a ‘Digital Silk Road’ / Sixth Tone
“The ongoing pandemic has accelerated the growth of Africa’s digital economy, potentially pointing to a new path for alleviating poverty and encouraging continent-wide prosperity. […] China — largely via its ‘Digital Silk Road’ program — is well positioned to help African nations forge deeper connections with the global digital economy.”
New report on extralegal detentions
China holds thousands annually in incommunicado detention to get ‘confessions’ / RFA
“More than 57,000 people have been held for six months, sometimes longer, under residential surveillance at a designated location, or RSDL,” according to Safeguard Defenders.
Hong Kong plans new “metropolis” near China border to relieve housing burden, further mainland integration
Hong Kong to build 1million homes near China border to speed integration / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced plans to create a new ‘metropolis’ of up to 2.5 million people near the border with mainland China, looking to tie the former British colony closer to neighboring cities to boost regional development and tackle a chronic housing shortage.”
Facing social unrest, Hong Kong looks to build more housing / AP
Former Hong Kong leaders named in Pandora Papers
Former Hong Kong leaders concealed wealth offshore: Pandora Papers / RFA
“Former Hong Kong leaders Tung Chee-hwa (Dǒng Jiànhuá 董建華) and Leung Chun-ying (Liáng Zhènyīng 梁振英) were named among hundreds of public officials in 91 jurisdictions around the world known to be concealing assets in a worldwide web of secret financial dealings by the global elite.”
On Monday we noted: A National People’s Congress delegate from Henan, Féng Qíyǎ 冯琪雅, is “China’s only politician to be named in a sprawling investigation of millions of confidential financial documents known as the Pandora Papers…[she] is a female entrepreneur who the report says set up an offshore firm to trade U.S. stocks,” per Bloomberg.
Feng has previously been in the news for proposing (in Chinese) that China resume mandatory premarital medical inspections “to reduce the incidence of birth defects.”
Anti-corruption watchdogs zone in on former banker, securities official
Fugitive China banker returned after arrest abroad / Caixin (paywall)
“Former banker Jiāng Dōngméi 姜冬梅, who was accused of corruption and fled China, has been arrested overseas and repatriated, according to a Monday statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country’s top anti-graft agency.”
Another former China securities official under investigation / Caixin (paywall)
“Zeng [Céng] Chánghóng 曾长虹, a former veteran official at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the nation’s top securities regulator, has been put under investigation for ‘serious violations of law,’ China’s anti-corruption watchdogs said Tuesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
An end to an influencer’s high life
China’s ‘fake socialite’ faces backlash after living for free / SCMP (paywall)
As part of her art project, Beijing student Zōu Yǎqí 邹雅琦 spent 21 days in May living for free in hotels, trying on fake jewelry, and eating free food. But the project got “caught up in an ongoing backlash against materialism and wealth inequality in China.”
A wheelchair dance group
Shanghai’s wheelchair dancers put a new spin on disability / Sixth Tone
“The city’s first wheelchair dance group, Home of Hope, are on a mission to redefine what it means to be a disabled person in China.”
Science fiction writer Liú Cíxīn 刘慈欣
Writer Liu Cixin on how his visions of the future collide with reality / WSJ (paywall)
“The bestselling novelist’s ‘hard science fiction’ books and short stories have explored the fate of humanity—and how the universe might end.”
See also from Jiayang Fan at the New Yorker from 2019: Liu Cixin’s War of the Worlds: A leading sci-fi writer takes stock of China’s global rise. (paywall)