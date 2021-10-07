Haus of Lily: Beijing Drag House

Society & Culture

We sat down with prominent queen, Elizabeth Stride, to talk about how drag culture has evolved in China.

The editors

Haus of Lily is a drag house based in Beijing. We sat down with one of its prominent queens, Elizabeth Stride, to talk about how drag culture has been evolving in China. “In terms of what people are willing to discuss, the conversation has changed,” Stride says. It’s hard to know which direction the conversation is going, especially with the recent moves against feminine men.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

