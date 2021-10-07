Links for Thursday, October 7, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Data regulators clarify what “important” means
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has published regulations clarifying how companies must handle data in order to abide by the new Data Security Law, which went into effect in September.
- The MIIT listed three types of data that companies must account for: “core data,” “important data,” and “ordinary data.”
- “Core data,” which companies are barred from moving out of China, is information that could pose a “serious threat” to the country’s “politics, territory, military, economy,” and a laundry list of other national security concerns.
- “Important data” is information that also poses a national security or economic threat, with “obvious cascading effects” across industries.
- “Ordinary data,” on the other hand, means the information has a “relatively small impact” on economic development and the legal interests of people and organizations.
Why it matters: After Beijing suspended Didi’s app this summer for data security reasons, companies and investors have been waiting to find out what constituted “core data” under the Data Security Law. Now, the rules are clearer.
- For U.S. companies in China, this means rethinking how localized data is handled; Elon Musk recently promised all the data Tesla generates in China will stay in China.
- For Chinese companies listed in the U.S., this means they may no longer be allowed to comply with U.S. audits, putting them at risk of being delisted.
Automaker BYD’s new U.S. project could be the next big thing in EVs
Warren Buffett-backed BYD Auto is on a roll. It sold a record 70,000 “new energy” vehicles (including hybrids and full electric cars) in September, a year-on-year increase of 276.4%, and also announced a new partnership in the U.S.:
- BYD will provide 5,000 electric vehicles — including buses, tractors, and delivery trucks — to Levo Mobility, a company that rents out entire EV fleets to customers like cities and schools trying to electrify their transportation systems.
- But these aren’t just any EVs: Levo fleets use a technology called “vehicle-to-grid” (V2G) where vehicles are charged using the power grid as normal, but can also supply energy back to the grid. BYD’s vehicles will be V2G-enabled, too.
- Why it matters: China is set to dominate the EV industry, and it’s hard to imagine the U.S. reducing its reliance on the internal combustion engine without Chinese-made vehicles being a part of the mix.
Major Evergrande backer Chinese Estates to delist after stock plunges
Evergrande shareholder to delist in Hong Kong as contagion hits stock / FT (paywall)
Family of tycoon Joseph Lau will take Chinese Estates Holding, a Hong Kong–based property group, private to reduce exposure to the indebted developer.
Evergrande backer Chinese Estates to go private after plunge / Bloomberg (paywall)
Billionaire Lau family offers to take Chinese Estates holdings private after stock plunges / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande backer Chinese Estates’ stock soars on take-private offer / Reuters
Evergrande’s major shareholder Chinese Estates plans to go private / Reuters
Chinese property bonds tumble as Fantasia defaults
Investors offload Chinese developers’ dollar bonds amid rising anxiety about defaults / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese property bonds tumble again / WSJ (paywall)
“Prices of U.S. dollar bonds of many Chinese property companies were lower by around five points.”
Developer Fantasia Holdings defaults on $206 million note / Caixin (paywall)
“Shenzhen-based developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. became the latest property company to face liquidity shortage as the housing market slows and regulators choke off credit to developers.”
How the property crisis exposes the inner workings of China’s economy
China GDP to slow to 5% in Q3 amid property woes: Nikkei survey / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s unstable political economy / WSJ (paywall)
By John Lee, on how “Evergrande’s collapse is a sign of deeper weakness, just when Xi is impatient to challenge the U.S.”
Evergrande problems signal basic shift in China’s economic model / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Green technologies are being seen as a positive force to help save the planet and as the impetus to usher in a whole new era of Chinese growth and economic transformation.”
“The connection with Evergrande is direct. By suppressing the property market, China’s authorities are hoping to free up trillions of dollars in future capital that can be put to better use financing solar farms, fields of wind power turbines, electric vehicles and new forms of clean energy.”
Evergrande and energy crises show Beijing’s need for systems thinking / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
By S. Alex Yang and Angela Zhang, on how “although centralized decisive measures tend to bring about immediate and dramatic results, they often lead to unforeseen impacts that can thwart the initial policy goals, as we can see from the Evergrande and power crises.”
Despite post-pandemic recovery, China may be plagued by low consumer spending
China’s consumer spending may suffer ‘long COVID-19’ contraction, economists warn / Caixin (paywall)
“Economists are also saying that despite the post-epidemic recovery in China, less spending by consumers and the knock-on economic impact may be around for the long haul.”
Hong Kong real estate stocks surge over new “metropolis” plan
Hong Kong property stocks rally on housing development plans / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s real estate stocks rallied on Thursday, boosting the wealth of its property tycoons, as the city’s government pledged to ease its chronic housing shortage with a new metropolis.”
Hong Kong developers surge on Lam’s northern metropolis plan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Read earlier stories on the plan by Caixin here and Reuters here.
Xiaomi’s budget phones win out in Central and Eastern Europe
Xiaomi takes lead in Central and Eastern Europe’s 5G smartphone market / Caixin (paywall)
“Xiaomi Corp. leapfrogged over Apple and Samsung in this year’s third quarter to take the 5G smartphone sales crown for Central and Eastern Europe thanks to the popularity of its budget phone models.”
Lower shipping prices at last?
Shipping costs have finally slumped / FT (paywall)
“Power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks in China have halved spot rates on one route.”
BYD’s homemade lithium batteries may give it an edge in EVs
Battery technology gives China an opening in electric vehicles / FT (paywall)
“Backed by Warren Buffet, BYD is pushing into overseas markets. It hopes its cheap and powerful batteries will help it sell cars.”
This is the final part of an FT series analyzing how the electric vehicle market is rapidly taking off.
U.S. disclosures create a tough balancing act over client confidentiality
TSMC weighs response to U.S. call for supply chain disclosures / Nikkei Asia via Caixin (paywall)
“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it is working out how to respond to a U.S. request to disclose information on its supply chain without compromising confidential client information.”
Kids find loopholes in China’s gaming restrictions
China’s tighter video game restrictions spring a few leaks during country’s long holiday as kids seek online fun / SCMP (paywall)
“Minors are still able to either steal their parents’ national IDs to obtain an adult gaming account, or pressure them into handing over the IDs voluntarily.”
Are lower investments in labor hurting China’s economy?
China’s shrinking labor investment drives down Caixin new economy index / Caixin (paywall)
“The contribution of high value-added industries such as new information technology to China’s total economic inputs fell in September due chiefly to a decline in labor investment, a Caixin index showed Saturday.”
China curbs “monopolistic” Big Tech
China’s central bank governor vows to continue fintech crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behavior among internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, central bank Governor Yi Gang said.”
Foreign media fail to understand China’s fintech regulators / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Nan Li and John Darwin Van Flee argue that “new rules for [the] financial sector are not a manifestation of malign overreach.”
Kuaishou surpasses Didi as biggest post-IPO loser
TikTok rival beats out Didi for roughest IPO of the year / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Kuaishou, which runs a video streaming app on the mainland, is down about 80% since it hit a Feb. 17 peak less than two weeks after it raised $5.4 billion in Hong Kong’s largest float in 2021. That is the largest plunge from a high among the 36 companies that raised more than $1.5 billion worldwide in 2021 from IPOs, Bloomberg data show.”
EV maker WM Motor raises $300 million
Baidu-backed EV-maker WM Motor raises $300 million despite string of setbacks / Caixin (paywall)
“Despite a string of setbacks and increasing competition, the Baidu- and Tencent-backed electric-vehicle maker WM Motor Holdings Ltd. has raised more than $300 million in new funding in a sign of continuing investor interest in the firm.”
Volvo flourishes under China’s Geely
Volvo Cars needed a Chinese parent to finally hit its stride / Bloomberg (paywall)
After releasing plans to raise at least $2.9 billion in an IPO, Volvo has seen a “remarkable turnaround story since China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought the Swedish carmaker from Ford in 2010 for just $1.8 billion.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
A big smuggling bust
Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9 million / AP
“Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest smuggling bust, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million.”
China readies its second crew for space
China gets ready to send second crew to space station for longer mission / SCMP (paywall)
“China is expected to send a second crew into orbit next week to continue assembling its Tiangong space station, with a female astronaut among them, according to sources.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Did U.S. company agree to use forced Uyghur labor?
U.S. electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers / Reuters
“U.S. remote-control maker Universal Electronics Inc told Reuters it struck a deal with authorities in Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the southern Chinese city of Qinzhou, the first confirmed instance of an American company participating in a transfer program described by some rights groups as forced labor.”
CIA to form China-focused group amidst tensions with Beijing
C.I.A. reorganization to place new focus on China / NYT (paywall)
“The agency will create two new mission centers, one focused on China, the other focused on emerging technology, climate change and global health.”
C.I.A. zeros in on Beijing by creating China-focused mission center / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Central Intelligence Agency is creating a dedicated China Mission Center to address challenges from the People’s Republic of China, the spy agency announced Thursday.”
C.I.A. chief Burns forms China-focused group in pivot toward Asian rival / WSJ (paywall)
C.I.A. forms new mission to address challenges from China / Reuters
Biden’s C.I.A. director creates high-level unit focusing on China / Reuters
C.I.A. creates working group on China as threats keep rising / AP
Biden and Xi agree to hold a virtual summit by the end of the year…
Xi picks opportune time to cool tensions with Biden meeting / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Xi Jinping has plenty of pressing reasons to arrange a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and dial back tensions between the world’s two largest economies.”
Biden and Xi agree to hold virtual summit this year / FT (paywall)
“Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to hold a virtual summit this year, in the first sign of improving relations between the countries since the US president took office.”
Biden, Xi plan U.S.-China virtual summit before year’s end, U.S. says / Reuters
Biden, China’s Xi expected to meet virtually by year’s end / AP
…As their advisers discuss “mutual gains” in Zurich
U.S., Chinese diplomats’ meeting in Zurich paves way for continued talks / SCMP (paywall)
China stresses positives after latest U.S. talks / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese media coverage of this week’s high-level meeting with U.S. officials struck a much more positive note, highlighting the possibility of ‘mutual gains’, than it did after the previous meeting in March.”
Thawing out U.S.-China tensions
U.S.-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences / AP
“In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress.”
Congress is major hurdle to Joe Biden’s reset on China relations / SCMP (paywall)
“The biggest obstacle Biden and his team face trying to de-escalate tensions with China is Congress, according to senior managers at U.S. tech firms.”
NATO head: China is not an enemy / Politico
‘Two Lists’ too far: the U.S.-China diplomatic stalemate / Politico
Phelim Kine on U.S.-China tensions.
U.S.’s Blinken urges China over Taiwan, Evergrande
Blinken warns of risks in China’s ‘provocative’ Taiwan moves / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China’s recent military maneuvers around Taiwan, urging leaders in Beijing to stop such behavior for fear of a miscalculation.”
Blinken urges China to act responsibly in Evergrande crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act ‘responsibly’ when it comes to addressing the potential impacts of China Evergrande Group’s financial crisis.”
India firm signs Sri Lanka port deal, eyeing China’s growing presence
Sri Lanka walks India-China tightrope with port deal / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Indian conglomerate Adani Group has signed a deal worth over $700 million to build a container terminal at the strategic Colombo port, a move that observers say will give a boost to Sri Lanka’s struggling economy, where the expanding Chinese presence is a matter of concern to Delhi.”
Taiwan enshrines U.S. support, regional peace while China tensions are “worst in four decades”
Taiwan says U.S. commitment is ‘rock solid’ after Biden remark on China’s Xi / Reuters
Taiwan defence minister pushes new arms spending, says China tensions worst in four decades / Reuters
Taiwan will ensure regional peace, president tells French senators / Reuters
“Hidden” Chinese debt relief talks put pressure on Zambia, Ethiopia
Zambia, Ethiopia may face tougher debt relief talks over ‘hidden’ Chinese lending / SCMP (paywall)
“A report exposing the ‘hidden’ Chinese debts of countries like Zambia and Ethiopia is expected to complicate their ongoing debt relief talks under the G20’s so-called Common Framework.”
“In Africa, it said Ethiopia and Zambia both had debts due to Chinese lenders that could be larger than previously thought – they could owe an extra 5 percent of their GDP in hidden debt.”
Hong Kong plans “megacourt” for protest arrests, as Lam says NSL is “back on track”
Hong Kong plans megacourt to deal with protest arrests backlog / Guardian
“Hong Kong will build a new megacourt to address a shortage of space as it works through a backlog of the thousands arrested during the 2019 mass protests, and the more than 150 arrested under the national security law.”
Hong Kong back on ‘right track’ with National Security Law, Carrie Lam says / Caixin (paywall)
“The National Security Law and Hong Kong’s electoral reforms have helped put the city back ‘on the right track of one country, two systems,’ Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday as she outlined plans for the city’s future development, including in housing and luring talent.”
CUHK’s student union disbands
Chinese University blocks off ‘democracy wall’ as student union disbands / RFA
“Student union leaders at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) said they are disbanding the union, the latest in a line of civil society organizations to disappear amid a citywide crackdown on dissent under the national security law.”
How will the call “common prosperity” be heard around the world?
Changing China: How Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ may impact the world / BBC
“China says its policies aimed at narrowing the widening wealth gap are precisely what it needs in this moment of its economic trajectory — but critics say it comes with even greater control of how business and society will be governed.”
This is the third in a three-part series looking at China’s changing role in the world. See parts one and two.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
LGBT+ community squeezed in China’s crackdown
China’s LGBT community caught up in Xi Jinping’s widening crackdowns on big tech, education and celebrities / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing is increasingly paranoid that big tech platforms are spreading views and ideas that run counter to traditional ideals of masculinity and femininity and are actively encouraging younger people to explore new gender identities and non-traditional forms of sexual expression.”
Chinese clothing brands in Paris
Chinese labels flock to Paris to go global in high fashion / Reuters
“Shang Xia, Icicle and Fosun Fashion Group, are embracing Paris as a springboard for their international ambitions, opening flagship stores in the city, and hiring French designers to burnish their credentials.”
Gossip site shut down
China’s TMZ comes for politics, then censors come for it / Protocol
“At the age of 11, Goose Group has long been a formidable force on the Chinese internet…In recent years Goose Group has become home to more than news about mega-celebrity scandals; given how often entertainment gossip seeps into discussions of social issues, Goose has come to offer a raw form of civil organizing.”