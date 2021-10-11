10.11.21 Evergrande Links for ChinaEdge
Trading of China’s Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It – Bloomberg
Evergrande EV Unit Vows to Deliver Electric Cars Early Next Year – Bloomberg
Evergrande’s million-dollar former economist says his counsel fell on deaf ears as he disowns developer’s debt-fuelled growth | South China Morning Post
Why Evergrande’s Debt Problems Threaten China – The New York Times
Major Evergrande Backer Chinese Estates May Sell Its Shares – Bloomberg
China Evergrande Auditor Gave Clean Bill of Health Despite Debt – WSJ
Guangzhou Evergrande Becomes First Chinese Soccer Club to Win Asian Cut in Two Decades After 1-1 Tie With FC Seoul – WSJ
Evergrande Faces Crisis of Confidence Over $120 Billion Debt – Bloomberg
Evergrande: Already Bloated Chinese Developer Bulks Up Where It Shouldn’t – WSJ
Evergrande: the property group that has the market on edge | Financial Times
China Evergrande Gets $4.6 Billion Lifeline From State Firms – Bloomberg
Chinese Property Giant Evergrande Drops Unit Listing – WSJ
Evergrande accused of fraud and bribery | Financial Times
China’s Evergrande says to start making electric vehicles in June | Reuters
How Good Is Guangzhou Evergrande? – WSJ
Hottest Asia Stock Evergrande Fuels 500% Rally With Stake Sale – Bloomberg