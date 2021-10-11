10.11.21 Evergrande Links for ChinaEdge

10.11.21 Evergrande Links for ChinaEdge

Matthew Silberman

Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning – WSJ

China’s bond markets slump again as new Evergrande deadline passes | Reuters

Evergrande Punishes 6 Execs Who Cashed Out Early on Investment Products

How Evergrande’s Rags-to-Riches Founder Is Trying to Save His Empire

China developer Evergrande: debt crisis, bond default and investor risks

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble? – Bloomberg

Trading of China’s Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It – Bloomberg

Evergrande EV Unit Vows to Deliver Electric Cars Early Next Year – Bloomberg

Evergrande’s million-dollar former economist says his counsel fell on deaf ears as he disowns developer’s debt-fuelled growth | South China Morning Post

Why Evergrande’s Debt Problems Threaten China – The New York Times

Major Evergrande Backer Chinese Estates May Sell Its Shares – Bloomberg

China Evergrande Auditor Gave Clean Bill of Health Despite Debt – WSJ

Guangzhou Evergrande Becomes First Chinese Soccer Club to Win Asian Cut in Two Decades After 1-1 Tie With FC Seoul – WSJ

China has a new richest man

Evergrande Faces Crisis of Confidence Over $120 Billion Debt – Bloomberg

Evergrande: Already Bloated Chinese Developer Bulks Up Where It Shouldn’t – WSJ

Evergrande: the property group that has the market on edge | Financial Times

China Evergrande Gets $4.6 Billion Lifeline From State Firms – Bloomberg

Chinese Property Giant Evergrande Drops Unit Listing – WSJ

Evergrande accused of fraud and bribery | Financial Times

China’s Evergrande says to start making electric vehicles in June | Reuters

How Good Is Guangzhou Evergrande? – WSJ

Hottest Asia Stock Evergrande Fuels 500% Rally With Stake Sale – Bloomberg

Evergrande’s puzzling debt raise | Financial Times

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

dragon-china-illustration
Business & Technology

The end of China’s runaway growth

Chang Che
xu jiayin's face over xi jinping
Business & Technology

The fall of the Evergrande boss

Chang Che
evergrande collapse

Evergrande’s ‘week of reckoning’: Will China let its dodgiest developer default?

Lucas Niewenhuis