Editor’s note for Monday, October 11, 2021

“The barbed wire is almost gone. So are the armored personnel carriers. Young Uyghur men are back on the streets. Beijing is slackening its grip on Xinjiang after a brutal mass detention campaign, but fear remains pervasive.”
This is according to Dake Kang, reporting from Xinjiang for the Associated Press. “Uyghur activists will hate [Kang’s report] for not fitting their agenda, as will the tankie trolls,” commented the person behind the Xinjiang Victims Database: “But it’s the truth.”
Other aspects of China’s Xinjiang policies are changing too: The Communist Party has, according to the Wall Street Journal, “moved subtly but decisively to make cultural assimilation the central tenet of its policy for managing minority populations nationwide.”
This is a whole different approach from the Soviet style idea of encouraging ethnic minorities to celebrate their own identities as part of a big Communist happy family.
Our word of the day is change the status quo (改变现状 gǎibiàn xiànzhuàng).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief