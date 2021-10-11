“The Silent Minority No More: Raising Awareness of Anti-AAPI Hate” A prelude

In 2021, AAPI Heritage Month brought historic levels of visibility. How do we keep the momentum going, once the headlines move on?

The editors

In 2021, AAPI Heritage Month brought historic levels of visibility. How do we keep the momentum going, once the headlines move on?Check out Serica’s 5-minute video, which memorializes the many contributions of various AAPI organizations during this year’s Heritage Month. It is a prelude to our longer film project, The Silent Minority No More: Raising Awareness of Anti-AAPI Hate. This longer film will profile the personal stories of Asians across America — from recent immigrants to George Takei; contextualize the spate of recent anti-Asian violence in U.S. history; and present clear calls to action to create lasting social change for the AAPI community.
To stay updated on Serica’s film, please visit: https://supchina.com/serica-initiative/.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Haus of Lily: Beijing Drag House

The editors
Business & Technology

The Story of Shein

The editors

Chengdu: A visual monologue

The editors

The Chinese Money Behind Oatly?

The editors

China will raise the age of retirement. What do people in Shanghai think?

The editors

Following the Long March: A pilgrimage of the CCP’s journey

The editors