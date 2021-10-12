Is this what Evergrande contagion looks like?

Business & Technology

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

A question we’re pondering at SupChina is, how would we know contagion when we see it? Whatever the answer, worrying signs are accumulating:

The context: In August 2020, Beijing announced “three red lines” marking debt limits on developers’ balance sheets. A Financial Times analysis found 14 of China’s 30 biggest developers violated at least one rule as of June, limiting their ability to borrow more. Expect to see more big fish caught in the debt dragnet.

Also relevant: For some reason, ByteDance decided now is a good time to get into real estate (and the perfume business): it just got a broker’s license to rent out high-end properties.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

