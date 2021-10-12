Links for Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Is this what Evergrande contagion looks like?
A question we’re pondering at SupChina is how would we know contagion from the Evergrande debt bomb when we see it? Whatever the answer, worrying signs are accumulating:
- Evergrande missed a third offshore bond payment yesterday. It’s on course to default in 11 days, and if it declares bankruptcy from there, investors could be left with some 10% of what they’re owed.
- Other developers have caught the disease: Sinic has warned of imminent default, Modern Land sought investors’ permission to delay a dollar bond payment due this month, and Fantasia Holdings Group missed a $205.7 million bond payment last week.
The context: In August 2020, Beijing announced “three red lines” marking debt limits on developers’ balance sheets. A Financial Times analysis found 14 of China’s 30 biggest developers violated at least one rule as of June, limiting their ability to borrow more. Expect to see more big fish caught in the debt dragnet.
- The banks aren’t safe, either: Regulators just doled out the heaviest fines ever on private banks for failing to control risks when giving out loans.
- But one city isn’t worried: Harbin actually wants to heat up its housing market. It’s easing rules on developers’ spending and offering cash to entice young homebuyers.
- Also relevant: For some reason, ByteDance decided now is a good time to get into real estate (and the perfume business): It just got a broker’s license to rent out high-end properties.
See also:
- In China, home buyers who went all in say they want out / NYT (paywall)
“China Evergrande Group’s financial troubles, and the government policies that helped push it to the brink of collapse, have threatened an important economic driver: Home sales.”
- Chinese developers report sharp drops in monthly home sales / WSJ (paywall)
“Numerous big developers have recently reported lower sales figures for September.”
- China developers see more debt-rating cuts / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Chinese developer Fantasia’s troubles mount after directors quit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s woes mounted after two directors quit the troubled Chinese developer, leaving it in breach of Hong Kong listing rules.”
- Chinese developer Fantasia loses two board members / WSJ (paywall)
Crackdowns on state banks, private financiers, and monopolies
Xi Jinping scrutinizes Chinese financial institutions’ ties with private firms / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese President Xi Jinping is zeroing in on the ties that China’s state banks and other financial stalwarts have developed with big private-sector players, expanding his push to curb capitalist forces in the economy.”
China starts inspection of financial regulators, state banks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to expand anti-monopoly bureau as crackdown widens, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s competition watchdog is planning to hire more people in its Beijing head office and creating departments to better oversee deals and probes, keeping up the pressure after a yearlong crackdown on monopolies.”
Power cuts and high coal prices
China to let power prices rise in bid to fix electricity crunch / WSJ (paywall)
“China said it would allow the price of coal-fired power to rise more sharply, in the hope that market forces can address a power crunch that has threatened growth and caused ripple effects around the world.”
Physical coal prices in China surge on nationwide shortage / Bloomberg (paywall)
China liberalises coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis / Reuters
China power crisis sparks rush for generators from factories / FT (paywall)
“Desperate factory owners in China are increasingly turning to diesel generators to keep their businesses going during a power crisis that is threatening both the country’s economic growth and its green ambitions.”
Antisocial media: Meituan founder hides posts
Meituan founder Wang Xing locks down social media posts as China’s food delivery giant puts antitrust investigation behind it / SCMP (paywall)
Weeks before delivery app Meituan was fined $533 million for antitrust violations, founder Wáng Xìng 王兴, who has made waves criticizing the government online, hid around 18,000 of his social media posts.
Also: Meituan faces data privacy controversies after antitrust fine / TechNode
“Chinese life services app Meituan has come under fire for data privacy issues ranging from intensive location tracking to account safety loopholes.”
Telehealth for pets
JD launches internet hospital for pets / JD Corporate Blog
Looking to capitalize on an expected boom in China’s pet market as people opt for furry companions over babies, JD Health is launching a telehealth platform for animals.
$155 million for hotel-cleaning robots
「景吾智能」完成近亿元A轮融资，开拓酒店清洁机器人市场 / 36Kr
Jingwu Intelligent Technology’s hotel-cleaning robots just earned a fresh Series A of around $155 million.
Can China prod its big banks to make good bets?
For China’s banks, corruption is only half the problem / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing will snare some bad apples in its latest rectification campaign, but the rot at the core of the financial sector still needs stronger medicine.”
U.S.-China gas deal hints at easing tensions in trade war
Sino-U.S. natural gas deal offers fuel for a thaw in relations / Caixin (paywall)
“A major player in China’s natural gas market signed a long-term contract Monday to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a U.S. company, inking the first major deal in natural gas between China and the U.S. since the beginning of the trade war.”
5G in Canada and the world
Huawei rejected by three in four Canadians on eve of 5G decision / Bloomberg (paywall)
“More than 75% of Canadians say that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should ban Huawei from taking part in the build-out of fifth-generation telecommunications networks, a new poll shows.”
Huawei, Ericsson or Nokia? Apple or Samsung? U.S. or China? Who’s winning the 5G races / WSJ (paywall)
Equipment suppliers
China’s Huawei Technologies Co. continues to lead the $90 billion-a-year market for telecommunications equipment, as it has for the past several years. But others are gaining ground…
Smartphones
Apple has taken an early lead in the 5G smartphone race, but analysts say maintaining it may be a challenge in the ultracompetitive market…
Countries
When it comes to which country is most reaping the benefits of 5G, China continues to pull ahead, though the U.S. and some of China’s Asian neighbors are making strides.
Huawei branches out into foreign phones, logistics, and energy
Huawei spin-off Honor to launch new smartphones outside China with Google Mobile Services / SCMP (paywall)
“Honor, previously the budget smartphone unit of Huawei Technologies Co, will soon launch new flagship handsets outside China with Google apps, breathing new life to the brand since U.S. sanctions barred its former parent from selling phones pre-installed with the American giant’s software.”
Smarting from dismal phone sales, Huawei looks to logistics and energy / Caixin (paywall)
“Huawei is further expanding its business beyond its core telecoms gear and electronics offerings into the logistics and energy industries, just a few months after the firm opened a lab dedicated to coal mining technology.”
Tesla makes record sales in China
China auto sales drop as chip shortage endures / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s car sales declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, the first such drop in more than a year, as the global chip shortage continues to hold back the world’s largest auto market.”
Tesla China shipments rise even as wider car sales slump / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla Inc. shipments of China-made cars to the local market rose for a second straight month in September, even as general auto sales declined.”
Tesla sold record 56,006 China-made vehicles in Sept — CPCA / Reuters
Leapmotor weighs $1 billion Hong Kong IPO, Axa joins electric vehicle rush
China EV startup Leapmotor to mull $1 billion Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese electric-vehicle maker Leapmotor is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise at least $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Axa joint venture jumps on China electric-car ETF bandwagon / FT (paywall)
A joint-venture subsidiary of France-based multinational insurer Axa “will launch China’s fourth smart electric-car themed exchange traded fund just six months after the first came to the market as fund houses tap buoyant investor sentiment for assets that match the country’s carbon neutrality goals.”
CATL plans to recycle EV batteries
EV battery maker CATL plans $5-billion China recycling facility / Reuters
“CATL plans to build a battery material recycling facility in the central Chinese province of Hubei with an investment of up to 32 billion yuan ($4.96 billion), the electric-vehicle battery maker said on Tuesday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
A gigantic renewable energy project?
China’s new renewable project rivals all wind and solar in India / Bloomberg (paywall)
China has started building a massive renewable energy project that’s bigger than all of the wind and solar power in India…Construction on the first phase, comprising 100 gigawatts of wind and solar, in the desert has started smoothly, President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said via video link Tuesday at a United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Kunming…
Details are scant about the project, including exactly where it is and how spread out the installations will be. However, a likely location is western China, where existing and planned power lines link renewables projects to the main demand centers in the east.
COVID, caves, civets, ferret badgers, and raccoon dogs
In COVID origins search in China, Enshi caves and wildlife farms draw new scrutiny / Washington Post (paywall)
“The Washington Post made a rare trip in September to Enshi, six hours’ drive west of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected…A reporter observed human traffic into Enshi caves, including domestic tourism, spelunking and villagers replacing a drinking water pump inside a cave. Defunct wildlife farms sat as close as one mile from the entrances.”
China pledges big bucks for global biodiversity
China’s Xi launches $232 million biodiversity protection fund for developing countries / Reuters
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 “announced the launch of a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.47 million) fund on Tuesday to support biodiversity protection in developing countries, as talks continue on a new post-2020 global pact to tackle species loss.”
Unmanned sub hits record depths in the Pacific
China’s Haidou 1 reaches new depths exploring the Pacific Ocean floor / SCMP (paywall)
“An unmanned Chinese submersible has bettered its world record by diving one metre deeper into the depths of the western Pacific Ocean, according to the machine’s developer.”
Hong Kong COVID rules
Hong Kong to let fully vaccinated take off masks at the gym / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong will allow people to remove masks at gyms during workouts if all staff and users are fully vaccinated, relaxing a long-standing rule as frustration grows over the city’s zero-tolerance virus approach.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
More on new moves to purge media of private influence
China plans ban on private-sector involvement in media, publishing, online platforms / RFA
“The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set out plans to ban private investment in the media, amid an ongoing program of regulatory changes aimed at tightening state control over the private sector.”
Border dispute with India smolders on
India, China strike out in talks to ease border dispute / WSJ (paywall)
“Neighbors bulk up with troops and equipment as Himalayan winter nears.”
Beijing gives Hong Kong a to-do list
China hands Hong Kong 500-point to-do list, SCMP says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top agency in Hong Kong handed the city’s leaders a to-do list with 500 policy demands, according to local media, evidence of Beijing’s growing footprint in the Asian financial hub.”
China and Taiwan trade gambits with Australia
A Sino-Australian success story at risk of ending / FT (paywall)
“Iron ore exports to China have soared despite political tensions but that boom looks set to stutter.”
Taiwan asks Australia to support regional trade bid / Reuters
“A Taiwan official has asked Australia to support its bid to join the CPTPP pan-Pacific trade pact, which China opposes, saying Taiwan can boost high technology trade flows and demand for Australian minerals.”
Tech and repression of Uyghurs
The “phone disaster” / Rest of World
SupChina’s Xinjiang columnist Darren Byler writes: “The Muslim population in Xinjiang, China were early smartphone adopters. Then the tech betrayed them.”
IMF board retains Georgieva as chief after data-rigging review
Embattled IMF chief to stay following investigation into World Bank data rigging / WSJ (paywall)
“Kristalina Georgieva will remain at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, which has been damaged by scrutiny.”
“The investigation centered on whether Ms. Georgieva had tried to boost China’s standing in a high-profile World Bank report.”
IMF board reaffirms ‘confidence’ in Georgieva after data-rigging claims / Reuters
IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Will China’s soccer teams go bankrupt?
Is China’s soccer boom going bust? / NYT (paywall)
“Chinese teams once embraced ambition and overspending in a bold attempt to reshape their sport. Now they don’t even play games.”
China’s cool shoe brand takes the global mainstage
How an iconic shoe brand finally became cool / Sixth Tone
“China’s most iconic shoe brand, Feiyue, is making great leaps overseas.”
An urban retreat to teahouses
In Shanghai, teahouses offer both community and solitude / NYT (paywall)
“Historically, these spaces were akin to populist pubs. Modern-day iterations allow for an individual retreat — among strangers — in a city lacking privacy.”
The clinic helping China’s transgender community
At this niche clinic, no stares, smirks, or stigma / Sixth Tone
“How China’s first gender dysphoria clinic is slowly but surely transforming the transgender community’s access to healthcare.”