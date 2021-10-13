10.13.21 What Else We’re Reading

Business & Technology

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am
  • Faster than you can say…: E-commerce site JD.com announced yesterday it can now deliver some items in minutes thanks to huge warehouses and an in-house delivery network.
  • Conducting business: Taiwan’s semiconductor juggernaut TSMC will build a $7 billion plant in Japan, giving the latter a leg up on production and expertise amid global chip shortages.
  • Role reversal: An app designed by China’s Ministry of Public Security to protect against internet and phone scams is now among the country’s 10 most downloaded apps — thanks to scammer-inspired marketing tactics.
  • Positive energy: In a first since the trade war began, a Chinese company inked a 13-year contract to buy liquefied natural gas from a U.S. provider.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

