10.13.21 What Else We’re Reading
- Faster than you can say…: E-commerce site JD.com announced yesterday it can now deliver some items in minutes thanks to huge warehouses and an in-house delivery network.
- Conducting business: Taiwan’s semiconductor juggernaut TSMC will build a $7 billion plant in Japan, giving the latter a leg up on production and expertise amid global chip shortages.
- Role reversal: An app designed by China’s Ministry of Public Security to protect against internet and phone scams is now among the country’s 10 most downloaded apps — thanks to scammer-inspired marketing tactics.
- Positive energy: In a first since the trade war began, a Chinese company inked a 13-year contract to buy liquefied natural gas from a U.S. provider.