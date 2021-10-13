Links for Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
OneSmart goes bankrupt as tutoring ban moves forward
Earlier this week, we reported on tutoring company OneSmart Education’s debt woes, including leaked messages from teachers all the way up to the CEO saying the company was on the brink of collapse.
- Yesterday, the company said it was going to close all its programs and learning centers, blaming the government’s crackdown on the tutoring industry.
- OneSmart sent parents a letter with instructions for claiming refunds on pre-paid tuition for classes that will never happen.
Intel sets sights on Beijing’s digital eyes
Intel sets up global video unit in China as it eyes huge volume of data and country’s IoT drive / SCMP (paywall)
“Intel Corporation has established a video business unit with China as its global headquarters, as the U.S. tech giant eyes the country’s broad deployment of cameras and booming volume for video data.”
Another foreign fashion brand flees China
Another American brand exits China / Jing Daily
“Everlane and Urban Outfitters are the latest brands to withdraw from China, joining a growing list of fashion casualties that includes Asos, Topshop, and Old Navy.”
Are rising soy sauce prices a benchmark for food inflation?
Soy sauce price rise serves up global warning / FT (paywall)
As China’s energy crisis ramps up the prices of food products, “the fact that soy sauce is crucial to Chinese food means that further price increases will be difficult, even if raw material costs continue to rise.”
China’s soy sauce king raises prices due to inflation / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s home sales fall, credit slows amidst property crisis
China home sales are falling sharply / WSJ (paywall)
China credit growth slows amid property, Evergrande troubles / Bloomberg (paywall)
When will China blink and stop the Evergrande meltdown? / Bloomberg (paywall)
“No country can deleverage in a deflationary environment. If home prices plummet any more, a bailout may be inevitable,” says Shuli Ren.
Ping An dresses like a tech company, but it’s hurting like a real estate firm
Ping An’s $90 billion fall grounds one-time China high flyer / Bloomberg (paywall)
Ping An’s business model relies on investing in online platforms such as health care site Good Doctor and Autohome Inc. to draw in customers for its policies and wealth management products. Those users provide data to refine its insurance business and generate revenue it then plows into other sites. Except its backbone life business is now struggling and a soured multibillion-dollar investment in China Fortune Land Development Co. has raised concerns about Ping An’s exposure to other developers.
Yet another debt bomb: The end of Baoneng’s electric car dreams?
Baoneng auto unit defaults on $434 million trust loan / Caixin (paywall)
Baoneng Investment Group, a Shenzhen-based private property and financial services company, “missed repayments on yet another debt to finance its unrealized car-making dream.”
In September: The rapid fall of China’s most famous corporate raider / Caixin (paywall)
“Baoneng is best known for its failed 2015 hostile takeover attempt of major property developer China Vanke Co. Ltd.”
Almost half of the world’s debt comes from China’s embattled developers
China developers account for about half of world’s troubled debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Of the $139 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds trading at distressed prices, 46% were issued by companies in China’s real estate sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg on Oct. 12, which captured bonds trading at yield premiums of at least 10 percentage points above their benchmark rates.”
U.S. overtakes China as world’s leading bitcoin miner, Siberia also a destination
The U.S. replaces China as world’s biggest bitcoin miner / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. officially the top destination for bitcoin miners, beating out China for the first time / CNBC
Binance to halt Chinese yuan trading amid Beijing’s crypto crackdown / Reuters
Bitcoin miners fleeing China could overload Siberia’s power grid / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba, JD, Meituan, Tencent, beware: China ramps up its antitrust unit
China readies plan to elevate status of antitrust unit — sources / Reuters
“The higher ranking would help antitrust investigators gain resources when examining mergers and acquisitions.”
5G wars
The China-U.S. 5G battle upends a telecom industry consortium / WSJ (paywall)
“The competition between the U.S. and China is roiling the previously humdrum process of setting technical specifications for wireless communications.”
Is 5G good or bad for the environment? / WSJ (paywall)
Apple goes for China’s BOE amid chip crunch
Apple taps China’s BOE for premium displays for iPhone 13 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Apple has added China’s BOE Technology to its list of premium display suppliers for the latest iPhone, providing a major boost to Beijing’s tech ambitions — and added pressure on existing suppliers like Samsung.”
Apple selects Chinese giant for critical iPhone role / FT (paywall)
Apple’s suppliers drop as chip crunch to hit iPhone production / Bloomberg (paywall)
Will Apple survive in Xi’s China?
Apple’s balancing act in China gets trickier during Xi’s crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Xi’s campaign threatens a delicate balance Apple has cultivated in China, a market that underpins much of its $2.4 trillion value as both the foremost producer and one of the biggest consumers of iPhones.”
Coal and gas imports surge
China coal and natural gas imports surge as energy crisis bites / FT (paywall)
“Chinese imports of coal and natural gas increased sharply in September, as Beijing raced to deal with a spiralling energy crisis that threatens economic growth.”
China coal imports surge, prices hit record as floods add to energy woes / Reuters
Is China really ready to give up coal?
China’s power problems expose a strategic weakness / NYT (paywall)
“The electricity crunch has also laid bare one of China’s strategic weaknesses: It is a voracious, and increasingly hungry, energy hog. China has also emerged as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases by a wide margin, thanks mainly to its already heavy dependence on coal.”
Indonesian and Indian coal miners rally amid China energy crisis / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
The big race for lithium
Chinese investors jostle over Argentine lithium mines / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Gold producer Zijin and battery maker CATL join [the] race for key EV material.”
BlackRock claims to be urging transparency in China
BlackRock is pushing Chinese companies on disclosure, Fink says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is pressing for greater disclosure by companies in China as global investors move more money into the country, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said.”
BlackRock profit rose 23% in third quarter / WSJ (paywall)
Shenzhen opens up to foreign investors
Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to sell offshore bonds to foreign investors / Caixin (paywall)
“The Shenzhen government has issued 5 billion yuan ($774 million) of yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong, making it the first Chinese mainland city government to offer debt overseas as Beijing further opens up the domestic financial market.”
No one wants Anbang’s remnants
Talk of incentives doesn’t entice investors to bid on Anbang assets / Caixin (paywall)
“The latest attempt to auction off the remaining assets of fallen conglomerate Anbang Insurance Group Co. Ltd. didn’t get even a single bidder, sources told Caixin, despite an attempt to bring down the price and a raft of incentives floated by regulators.”
Dumping shares: Sinopec sells JZ, Huayi co-founder puts up half of his stake
Sinopec to sell stake in brokerage owned by fallen private equity star / Caixin (paywall)
Huayi brothers media co-founder to sell up to 43% of his stake / Caixin (paywall)
China lures in quant funds
China becomes next big prize for quant funds / FT (paywall)
“Quant fund interest in China has exploded this year […] Better tools for hedging, easier access and heavy trading by Chinese retail investors, who create copious opportunities for quant strategies to generate returns, all lure the quant funds in.”
Foreign car firms bet on China as Honda pledges only e-cars by 2030, Mercedes-Benz scales up resources
Honda pledges to only sell electric cars in China after 2030 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Honda Motor Co. is doubling down on the world’s biggest car market, pledging that all models it introduces in China after 2030 will be electric as Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe pushes ahead with the Japanese automaker’s aim of ditching combustion engine cars globally by 2040.”
Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China / Reuters
“Mercedes-Benz, the German company founded by the inventors of the motor car, is pouring more resources into its cutting-edge research and design capabilities in China as the centre of gravity of the new auto world shifts eastwards.”
IPO prospects and woes
Shanghai exchange resumes Syngenta’s $10 billion IPO review / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese vaccine startup seeks Hong Kong listing as Delta fuels demand / Caixin (paywall)
Wumart owner shelves $1 billion Hong Kong IPO plan / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Typhoon Kompasu leaves 1 dead and 20 injured in Hong Kong
Typhoon Kompasu roars past Hong Kong, leaving 1 dead and 20 injured / SCMP (paywall)
Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market / AP
A new WHO team to track down COVID’s origins
WHO unveils new scientific team to study COVID’s disputed origin / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The [WHO] proposed a fresh team to lead an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and other diseases after the last effort was wracked by controversy.”
Saving China’s wild giant salamander(s)?
China tried saving an ancient amphibian. Chaos ensued. / Sixth Tone
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi-Merkel farewell talk
China’s President Xi speaks with German Chancellor Merkel – state media / Reuters
Merkel, Xi say goodbye with chat on German-Chinese relations / Bloomberg (paywall)
“German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 discussed the European Union’s stalled investment accord with China, human rights and other issues in a ‘farewell’ bilateral talk.”
India-China border conflict
Ladakh villagers want to be relocated as they are ‘living in fear’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Herders have lost grazing lands and feel unsafe as China and India build up troops and infrastructure in the disputed Himalayan region.”
Chinese state media dismisses reports India detained troops in border stand-off / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese state media has denied reports that border troops had been detained by the Indian army but said a routine patrol had been ‘unreasonably obstructed’ late last month.”
Taiwan war watch
Taiwan warns of tougher response if China flights get too close / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Taiwan’s top military leadership warned China that the closer its aircraft and ships get to the island the harder Taipei will respond, raising the stakes for further escalation with Beijing.”
Taiwan president says China threatens regional peace, vows not to give way / RFA
U.S. reiterates commitment toward Taiwan after Sullivan-Yang meet: MOFA / Focus Taiwan
U.S. troops and Chinese planes push Taiwan closer to crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Expect Biden’s team to abide by the basic tenets of the ‘one China policy’ while working to increase the cost of an invasion.”
Why is Taiwan a focal point in U.S.-China tensions? / WSJ (paywall)
“Strategically and economically, the island is crucial to the ambitions of both.”
Will America come to Taiwan’s defense? / WSJ (paywall)
William A. Galston says: “No sane person wants war between China and the U.S., but a combination of clashing ambitions, strategic miscalculations and mutual misperceptions could land us in one, particularly if America doesn’t take the necessary steps to persuade Mr. Xi that we are not what he believes us to be — a declining power lacking the means and the will to defend our friends.”
How to prevent an accidental war over Taiwan / Foreign Affairs
“Washington must also prepare for a blunder or a miscue that has the potential to explode into open conflict.”
The state-owned nationalist rag Global Times has a jingoistic take: Taiwan secessionists stage ‘doomsday madness’ in seeking foreign support.
Also from the New York Times last weekend: ‘Starting a fire’: U.S. and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan (paywall)
Japan doubles up its military funds
With an eye on China, Japan’s ruling party makes unprecedented defense spending pledge / Reuters
“An unprecedented election pledge by Japan’s ruling party to double defense spending underscores the nation’s haste to acquire missiles, stealth fighters, drones and other weapons to deter China’s military in the disputed East China Sea.”
A sub collision in the South China Sea
U.S. denies coverup over sub collision in South China Sea / RFA
“The United States is denying China’s accusation that it has been covering up a submarine collision that occurred earlier this month in the South China Sea.”
See earlier last week from the BBC: South China Sea: US submarine collides with unknown object.
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen memorial still stands past its deadline
Hong Kong Tiananmen memorial remains on campus for now / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Hong Kong sculpture commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown is still standing after the deadline passed for its removal from a university campus, as China tightens its control over Asia’s main financial hub.”
Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes / AP
Tiananmen statue creator slams ‘mafia’ tactics by Hong Kong university / Reuters
Artist seeks diplomatic help to relocate Tiananmen statue overseas / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong’s “patriotic” schools wave Chinese flags
Hong Kong’s schools ordered to begin weekly Chinese flag-raising ceremonies / RFA
“Schoolchildren in Hong Kong from kindergarten upwards will be required to take part in regular ceremonies to raise the Chinese flag, which have included goose-stepping, saluting and reverential ‘etiquette’ when performed in public by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”
U.S.-China trade war is far from over
China’s response to U.S. trade talks shows gap between two / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden’s new trade policy draws praise in Beijing, but baffles D.C. / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China reports progress in U.S. disputes before Biden-Xi summit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China said it set up a group with the U.S. to discuss disputes, ahead of a video summit between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 planned for later this year.”
China outreach is for Xi Jinping’s benefit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The trajectory is still toward a very divided world, and an existential struggle between China and the U.S. as the two biggest economies. In the end ‘China first’ for Beijing will mean China foremost.”
Harvard’s decision to move language program from Beijing to Taipei
Amid U.S.-China chill, Harvard moves a top language program to Taiwan / NYT (paywall)
Harvard language program relocates from China to Taiwan / AP
Harvard shifts program from ‘unfriendly’ Beijing to Taipei / Bloomberg (paywall)
Yesterday we noted that Ivy League schools are perhaps the last American institutions that the Chinese political elite truly respect.
China, Russia in absentia for U.S.-led cyber crime meeting
U.S. to host global talks on China, Russia cyber threats / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hosted by the U.S. National Security Council, the meeting will not be attended by countries such as Russia and China as they are suspected of malicious digital activities.”
The U.S. is hosting talks on cybersecurity with 30 nations. Russia is not invited / LA Times
See earlier this month from Reuters: White House plans 30-country meeting on cyber crime and ransomware – official.
U.S. suspects Chinese military activity in Cambodia
U.S. calls Cambodia opaque over Chinese activity at navy base / Reuters
“The United States on Wednesday accused Cambodia of lacking transparency about Chinese construction activities at its biggest naval base, and urged the government to disclose to its people the full scope of Beijing’s military involvement.”
News media under fire for “misinformation” in Xi’s growing campaign
China targets news media in Xi Jinping’s campaign to expand Communist Party control / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s Communist Party is ratcheting up its control over news media and online commentary, warning away private investors and cracking down on what it describes as misinformation, as it continues a campaign to assert itself more forcefully across the economy and Chinese society.”
No human rights pressure at Beijing Olympics, says IOC
IOC’s Coates rules out pressuring China over human rights / Reuters
“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not pressure 2022 Winter Olympics hosts China over its human rights record because it is not in the governing body’s remit to dictate to sovereign countries, IOC Vice-President John Coates said on Wednesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
No second chances for “tainted” celebrities in Xi’s China
China celebrity crackdown: Abrupt cancellation of famous singer’s concert over previous drug use prompts redemption questions / SCMP (paywall)
“The decision by the Chengdu local government to cancel a performance by [Sòng Dōngyě 宋冬野] a famous Chinese folk singer over past drug use has sparked debate about second chances in society.”
Parents who want cameras in the classroom
Lights, camera, classroom: Big mother is always watching / Sixth Tone
“Live feeds offer parents a sense of security, but teachers say the spike in demand for classroom cameras has made their jobs harder.”
Growing up in China’s military and factory compounds
China’s factory children and their splendid, closed-off youth / Sixth Tone
“A generation of Chinese people grew up on socialist-era compounds that formed their own little societies.”
What happens to China’s retired athletes?
Former Chinese kickboxing champion accused of being a loan shark, raising concerns about fate of retired athletes / SCMP (paywall)
“A former champion boxer is wanted by police in eastern China for suspicion of taking part in an illegal lending scheme and causing ‘intentional injury.’ The case has highlighted public misgivings about the fate of high-level athletes in China after they retire.”