10.14.21 What Else We’re Reading
- Cross-Strait coupling: Despite spiraling tensions between China and Taiwan, bilateral trade between the two has increased by around 30% since January.
- Third’s the charm: A third dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine increases its protection rate for symptomatic cases from 56% to 80.2%, according to Chile’s government.
- Batteries included: In a speech from last month’s Tsinghua University forum on carbon neutrality, an executive at battery behemoth CATL explained how his company is dominating tomorrow’s energy grids (translation by Pekingnology).
- Bond. City Bond: In the latest move to internationalize the yuan, Shenzhen became the first mainland city to issue offshore bonds and sold nearly 2.5 times more than expected to European and Middle Eastern investors.