Access recommended links for Thursday, October 14, 2021

Taiwan war watch
This recent New York Times feature on the “dangerous new phase” of the shifting balance of power in the Taiwan Strait is worth reading for new details on how the American and Taiwanese governments are evaluating and considering responding to the situation.
- For more on Taiwan Strait tensions, watch this: Bonnie Glaser, one of the most prominent U.S. analysts of Taiwan’s security, gave a presentation to Harvard’s Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies in which she clearly explained the competing arguments being made for whether there is a “high” risk or “low” risk of war in the Taiwan Strait.
Did COVID come from a cave in Hubei?
The Washington Post visited the bat-inhabited Enshi caves in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, and “observed human traffic” into the caves and “defunct wildlife farms…as close as one mile from the entrances.”
How CATL plans to take over the world one battery at a time
In a speech from last month’s Tsinghua University forum on carbon neutrality, an executive at battery behemoth CATL explained how his company is planning to dominate tomorrow’s energy grids (translation by Pekingnology).
Homoromanticism and China’s feminist awakening
Nikkei Asia digs into the popularity of web novels and fan fictions featuring male-male romance, which skirt censorship while homosexual relationships are strictly banned in movies and on TV, and explains how the genre relates to the country’s feminist movement.
