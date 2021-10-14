Editor’s note for Thursday, October 14, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
In movie theaters in New York and LA right now, directed by friend of SupChina Jessica Kingdon: Ascension, winner of best documentary feature at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival — that the LA Times said “spellbindingly heads into myriad corners of China’s increasingly stratified economic classes.”
Other events:
- October 22: Implications of the new U.S.-China trade policy for U.S. business
- Only 3 days left to take advantage of the BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Day 2 tickets special for the NEXTChina conference. Be sure to reserve your spot now!
Join our members-only Slack channel! As part of your Access subscription, we invite you to join us online at any time to share your reaction to our newsletters as they are published, or discuss any China-related topic. Click here to go to the channel and set up your account. If you have any difficulties, please get in touch with us at subscriptions@supchina.com.
Our word of the day is LinkedIn (领英 lǐngyīng).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief