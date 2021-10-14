Links for Thursday, October 14, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Government memo hints at the kind of tutoring Beijing wants
A notice (in Chinese) issued by the Central Committee and State Council on Tuesday prompted a stock rally among Chinese education companies — not for how they’re run now, but for how they could be run in the future.
- The vocational education system should be improved, standardized, and aligned with the country’s economic needs by 2025, according to Beijing’s plans.
- At least 10% of all higher-education admissions should be to vocational schools, the document also says.
- Publicly traded education firms jumped as much as 20% after the guidance was published, seemingly offering a way to pivot from for-profit tutoring as companies like OneSmart begin to fall.
The context: China’s desire to strengthen vocational education is nothing new. For years it has laid out multi-year plans, including as recently as last year — though the effort is increasingly urgent as the country seeks to move up the value chain in manufacturing, better utilize its shrinking workforce, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.
What else we’re reading:
- Cross-Strait coupling: Despite spiraling tensions between China and Taiwan, bilateral trade between the two has increased by around 30% since January.
- Third’s the charm: A third dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine increases its protection rate for symptomatic cases from 56% to 80.2%, according to Chile’s government.
- Bond. City Bond: In the latest move to internationalize the yuan, Shenzhen became the first mainland city to issue offshore bonds and sold nearly 2.5 times more than expected to European and Middle Eastern investors.
Additional business and technology links:
China revises its “negative list” for investments
What’s off-limits in China’s newly revised ‘negative list’ for investment / Caixin (paywall)
“China has unveiled a draft revision to a list of industries for which investment is restricted or prohibited, reducing the overall number of businesses subject to entry barriers while adding new restrictions for media, finance and cryptocurrency.”
The real question about China for investors / FT (paywall)
By Logan Wright: “The most important question now confronting markets concerns Beijing’s policymaking process, rather than political objectives — the means rather than the ends.”
China’s factory gate prices rise at record rates
China’s factory-gate prices rise at record pace / WSJ (paywall)
“Cost pressures on Chinese factories continued to accumulate last month as energy prices soared, dimming hope that global inflation would ease in the near term.”
China’s producer inflation at 26-year high adds to global risks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China factory gate prices rise at fastest rate since 1995 / FT (paywall)
China’s top potash producer voluntarily returns $55.4 million over illegal mining allegations
At invitation of police, China’s top potash producer to hand over millions earned by alleged illegal mining / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s largest potash producer warned of a hit to its annual profits after voluntarily returning 357 million yuan ($55.4 million) of income generated from alleged illegal mining in Northwest China.”
Australia still takes China’s business
China spat doesn’t halt investment, Australian merger chief says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Australia isn’t closed to Chinese investment, the head of Australia’s foreign investment approval regime said, even as ‘warfare and international contestation’ have become a new focus for the body.”
Jack Ma, China’s burned billionaire, reappears in Hong Kong
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma ‘in Hong Kong’ after media investment ban / RFA
“Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma is currently in Hong Kong, amid reports that he is in the process of divesting from a slew of media companies following calls for a ban on such investments by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Beijing, according to Reuters.”
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong – sources / Reuters
Driverless cars by the end of this year?
Meet the Chinese self-driving car startup with Google roots / TechNode
“QCraft, a Chinese startup co-founded by four former engineers of Google’s self-driving project, is developing a driverless vehicle expected to launch by the end of this year.”
Luxury goods still seem to be selling, for now
LVMH sends mixed signals on Chinese luxury spending / WSJ (paywall)
“Strong sales are reassuring but give a muddy picture of what is happening since Beijing’s crackdown on the super rich.”
Cypherium pairs up with China’s BSN to lower blockchain costs
Cypherium partners with China’s BSN to lower costs for blockchain developers / TechNode
“New York-based blockchain startup Cypherium has announced a strategic partnership with Blockchain Services Network (BSN), a China-developed network infrastructure provider for blockchains, to lower costs for blockchain developers, according to a Thursday press release.”
East Asia’s crypto rattled by China’s crackdown
East Asia crypto transactions plunged amid China crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“East Asia’s share of global cryptocurrency transaction volumes halved amid China’s crackdown on the industry, according to a study from Chainalysis.”
More quant funds head to China
Quant hedge fund Aspect shrugs off China risk with new strategy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Quant hedge fund firm Aspect Capital is raising money for a strategy that offers foreign clients access to Chinese markets at a time many of its peers are backing away from the country.”
The Evergrande debt spiral
Evergrande crisis leaves Chinese developers shut out of global debt markets / FT (paywall)
China seen rolling over policy loans to keep liquidity abundant / Bloomberg (paywall)
China real estate shares, bonds hit by Evergrande concerns / Reuters
China Evergrande owes $28 mln for Changchun land, city govt says / Reuters
“Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group owes the equivalent of $28 million for land in the northeastern city of Changchun it bought in June, municipal authorities said.”
Evergrande-exposed fund house Ashmore suffers fall in assets / FT (paywall)
“Ashmore, the emerging market specialist that is one of the biggest international investors in struggling Chinese real estate group Evergrande, reported a $3.1bn fall in assets under management during the past quarter on the back of disappointing investment performance.”
High coal prices, EU firms urge “clarity,” and more on the power crunch
Winter chill keeps China’s coal prices high, power crunch stokes inflation / Reuters
Coal swings as traders weigh China’s vow to keep the lights on / Bloomberg (paywall)
European businesses want more clarity about power cuts as outages persist / Caixin (paywall)
“European companies in China have urged local governments to provide ‘clear, transparent and predictable’ power plans to avoid production and supply chain disruption amid ongoing regional electricity shortages that they predicted could continue until next March.”
China Premier vows to ensure power supply for manufacturers / Bloomberg (paywall)
How China’s power crunch creates chaos, uncertainty in hardest-hit northeast rust belt / SCMP (paywall)
China’s power crisis will affect industries worldwide / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Dependency on Chinese electricity leaves everyone else open to inflationary pressures. Beijing needs to incentivize renewables even more.”
Will regulators set sights on China’s bond market?
The wild west of China’s bond market that regulators want to tame / Caixin (paywall)
“In China’s junk bond market, investors gamble when companies tumble. Some win big, while some lose big.”
Lithium prices break records
Battery-grade lithium price jumps more than fourfold to hit new record / Caixin (paywall)
“The price of lithium for use in electric-car batteries has more than quadrupled in China over the past 12 months, touching a record high after bouncing back from last year’s near-historic low.”
China sells double its cars overseas
Overseas drive pays off as China’s auto exports more than double / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s auto exports in the first nine months of 2021 more than doubled from a year earlier due to the industry’s recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
U.S. EV firm ELMS signs deal with CATL
Commercial EV startup ELMS signs battery supply deal with CATL / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Deadly apartment fire leaves at least 46 dead in Taiwan
‘It was a sea of flames’: At least 46 killed in Taiwan apartment fire / NYT (paywall)
“Dozens more were injured after a blaze broke out at a 13-story building in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.”
China names its new space crew
China unveils Shenzhou 13 crew for next mission to Tiangong space station / SCMP (paywall)
“China has named the crew for its Shenzhou 13 space mission, including the first female astronaut to board the Tiangong space station.”
China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet / AP
How scientists designed the soft lunar landing of the Chang’e-5 module / Beijing Institute of Technology
“How did the guidance, navigation and control system of the Chang’e-5 probe ensure successful lunar descent on hazardous rocky terrain?”
China’s green powerhouse
Giant China project leads the rise of renewable mega-hubs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China, already a global leader in renewable energy, is seeking to raise the bar dramatically on wind and solar capacity with a massive new project in the desert.”
China may soon beat Tesla at its own game / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The country is already a clean-energy powerhouse. By 2030, its ascendance to the top of the green pyramid could be complete.”
China’s chastening over coal dependency will boost clean energy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will have to juggle the contradictory pressures of ensuring domestic energy security and meeting its international climate obligations for some time to come.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China sends warnings over WHO’s new COVID origins probe
China warns against ‘manipulation’ of WHO virus probe / AP
China urges ‘objective, scientific’ focus for WHO’s next COVID-19 origins hunt / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing has called on the [WHO] to uphold an ‘objective, scientific’ approach as the UN body prepares to launch the next phase of research into the origins of the coronavirus.”
Interpol cancels China’s extradition request for Uyghur man
Uyghur man awaits Morocco ruling as China seeks extradition after Interpol snub / SCMP (paywall)
Yidiresi Aishan, a Uyghur man from China, was “detained on arrival in Casablanca on the basis of an Interpol alert requested by the Chinese government, which accused him of terrorism offences.”
“Interpol canceled [the] alert China requested for Aishan, who lives in Turkey and has published Uyghur newspapers and collected accounts of abuses in Xinjiang.”
Taiwan war games
Taiwan tensions raise fears of U.S.-China conflict in Asia / AP
“After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged.”
China denounces AUKUS over sub accident in South China Sea
China hits out at AUKUS pact after U.S. submarine accident / SCMP (paywall)
“China has used the recent U.S. submarine accident in the South China Sea to criticise the AUKUS pact to provide U.S. nuclear technology to Australia and said foreign vessels are not welcome in Chinese-claimed waters.”
IMF pledges data integrity in the wake of Georgieva scandal
IMF head pledges renewed efforts to protect data integrity / AP
“The embattled head of the International Monetary Fund, who successfully fought to keep her job following a data-manipulation scandal, on Wednesday pledged renewed efforts to bolster data integrity while focusing on the main job of helping countries recover from a devastating global pandemic.”
Education reforms seek boosts in kindergartens and funds
Tight funding, kindergarten shortages top list of provinces’ education challenges / Caixin (paywall)
“More than a dozen local governments have issued self-evaluation reports on tight school funding and the need for more public kindergartens, highlighting ongoing issues and regulatory challenges as the country implements new policies in its latest education reform campaign.”
China and Russia host joint naval drills
China, Russia launch joint naval drills in Russian Far East / AP
“China and Russia are holding joint naval drills off the Russian Far East in the latest sign of their growing political and military alignment.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
An uneasy buildup to the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Games ready for Olympia flame but wary of protests / Reuters
“The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will come into sharp focus with the ceremonial torch-lighting ceremony in Greece’s ancient Olympia on Monday but opposition to the Games continues to grow more vocal.”
Beijing looks set to repeat Tokyo’s Olympic mistakes / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing may come to see a relaxed Winter Olympics as a productive step toward validating itself as a world power—nimble enough to avoid Tokyo’s Olympic mistakes, which confused and angered its people and forfeited any hope that its Olympics would bequeath Japan a lasting benefit.”
Death sentence for a brutal murder broadcasted live
Man sentenced to death for burning ex-wife to death on livestream / Sixth Tone
Man given death sentence for ex-wife’s livestream murder that shocked China / Guardian
“A Chinese man has been sentenced to death after a court found him guilty of killing his ex-wife while she was livestreaming on social media last year.”
A documentary on China’s adopted kids, DNA testing, and self-discovery
How three Chinese cousins found each other in America / FT (paywall)
The new documentary Found shows how “a revolution in genetic testing and digital technology has tossed us into an era where it is possible to track down the long-lost birth parents of those Chinese ‘orphans’ — even on the other side of the world.”
A not-so-beautiful word for beautiful women
A Chinese word describing ‘beautiful women’ is taking an ugly turn / Sixth Tone
“The Chinese word yuan refers to ‘beautiful women.’ But the word’s recent usage, especially on social media platforms, is anything but complimentary.”
Netflix hit “Squid Game” probably won’t debut in China
Squid Game unlikely to see official release from Tencent, iQiyi or Youku given rampant piracy and strict censorship / SCMP (paywall)
“Squid Game has become popular in China through pirated copies, but experts and viewers agree its violence and themes make an official release unlikely.”