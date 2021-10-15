10.15.21 What Else We’re Reading

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am
  • RoboCab: QCraft, a Chinese self-driving bus and rideshare company, has raised over $100 million. Its founders are replicating everything they learned from their old employer, Google.
  • Blockchain is in: Despite the crypto ban, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 likes blockchain: at a UN transportation conference in Beijing, he called for its use in smart transportation and logistics systems.
  • Saved by the bell: The Ministry of Education issued rules advocating for parents to get refunds from tutoring companies, a day after OneSmart Education went bankrupt.
  • Stalled: After Evergrande vowed to produce EVs by early 2022, dueling narratives have emerged about whether that’s true. Some say deliveries are on schedule; others report production is suspended because equipment suppliers haven’t been paid.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

linkedin china
Business & Technology

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA
Business & Technology

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn
onesmart-education-logo

Tutoring crackdown: Parents and employees line up outside OneSmart, demand repayment

Chang Che
graveyard in china

No more graveyard loans: Beijing wants everybody to quit bingeing on debt

Matthew Silberman
robot worker

Can cheap robots solve Chinese labor shortages?

Matthew Silberman