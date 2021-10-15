10.15.21 What Else We’re Reading
- RoboCab: QCraft, a Chinese self-driving bus and rideshare company, has raised over $100 million. Its founders are replicating everything they learned from their old employer, Google.
- Blockchain is in: Despite the crypto ban, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 likes blockchain: at a UN transportation conference in Beijing, he called for its use in smart transportation and logistics systems.
- Saved by the bell: The Ministry of Education issued rules advocating for parents to get refunds from tutoring companies, a day after OneSmart Education went bankrupt.
- Stalled: After Evergrande vowed to produce EVs by early 2022, dueling narratives have emerged about whether that’s true. Some say deliveries are on schedule; others report production is suspended because equipment suppliers haven’t been paid.