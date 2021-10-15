Highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week: 2022 Spring/Summer

The latest Shanghai Fashion Week (October 8 to 16) is coming to a close. Here are some of the things we saw and liked.

Siyuan Meng
A model walks the runway at ZI II CI IEN SS22 in Xintiandi on October 9. Zhi Chen founded her brand ZI II CI IEN after graduating from the London College of Fashion.

Shanghai Fashion Week, one of the fastest-growing fashion weeks around the world, is currently wrapping up its latest edition. This season saw catwalks, trade shows, and forums across from a couple of iconic locations in Shanghai, including the lifestyle landmark Xintiandi.

With a strong lineup of up-and-coming young designers, Spring/Summer 2022 featured sustainability, female power, and intangible cultural heritage. It also brought live streaming, pop-up online influencer booths, and sustainable fashion-themed panels to light.

Here are some photos from this week.

Two models — wearing YIRANTIAN (by Guo Yirantian) — sing at the opening immersive show of LABELHOOD on October 8. LABELHOOD is the leading fashion incubator for young independent designers in China, and hosts independent showcases under Shanghai Fashion Week every season.
Models — wearing Yueqi Qi — pose in front of the audience at the opening immersive show of LABELHOOD on October 8.
Louis Shengtao Chen presented his SS22 runway collection “Romance Anónimo-白日梦” on October 9. Chen made his debut show at Shanghai Fashion Week AW21 earlier this spring, and has since become one of the most exciting new designers in China.
“Romance Anónimo-白日梦” by Louis Shengtao Chen, October 9
Shie Lyu presented her SS22 runway show on October 9. Since making her debut at Shanghai Fashion Week SS21, Lyu’s collections have been committed to sustainability using up-cycled materials.
Shie Lyu show.
A model walks the catwalk dressed in Zhong Zixin. Zhong presented her debut show in the Art Deco style at LABELHOOD on October 9.
Zhong Zixin show.
Zhong Zixin show.
Models walk the runway at CONVERSE X YOUTOPIA on October 10. CONVERSE X YOUTOPIA is a collaboration between LABELHOOD and streetwear brand Converse for supporting young Chinese designers.
The SS22 presentation of the New York- and Shanghai-based label Private Policy, “Urban Plants: Good for the Planet, Good for the Mind,” on October 12, exploring the role of plants in urban settings, especially in the time of COVID-19.
“Urban Plants: Good for the Planet, Good for the Mind,” October 12.
Designer brand 022397BLUFF’s showcase on October 13, which combines traditional Miao embroidery with modern elements.
Ponder.er presents its new season as an immersive theater show on October 13.
Ponder.er show.
Street style at Shanghai Fashion Week.
Street style at Shanghai Fashion Week.
Street style at Shanghai Fashion Week.
Street style at Shanghai Fashion Week.

