Highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week: 2022 Spring/Summer
The latest Shanghai Fashion Week (October 8 to 16) is coming to a close. Here are some of the things we saw and liked.
Shanghai Fashion Week, one of the fastest-growing fashion weeks around the world, is currently wrapping up its latest edition. This season saw catwalks, trade shows, and forums across from a couple of iconic locations in Shanghai, including the lifestyle landmark Xintiandi.
With a strong lineup of up-and-coming young designers, Spring/Summer 2022 featured sustainability, female power, and intangible cultural heritage. It also brought live streaming, pop-up online influencer booths, and sustainable fashion-themed panels to light.
Here are some photos from this week.