What will be the next ByteDance craze?
The company behind TikTok and Chinese counterpart Douyin isn’t content to stick to content. Rumors abound about the next business models it plans to conquer:
- A food delivery app called “Xindong Waimai” could be in the works. It’s a natural next step as ByteDance aims to fully integrate what people watch and what they buy, and to craft an all-in-one platform à la Tencent’s WeChat.
- The app would build on existing features, like “Douyin Group Purchase,” which adopts Meituan’s business model of offering group discounts on meal delivery and event tickets.
However: A company representative told The Paper the reports are false and there’s no plan for a takeaway business. It wouldn’t be the first time ByteDance’s moves were overhyped:
- When a logo for something called “Douyin Automobile” emerged in June, reporters claimed the company was expanding into carmaking or ride-hailing.
- In reality, informational videos on buying and selling cars were the focus of the new product.
Also relevant: Is ByteDance really worth $400 billion? That’s the valuation some private shareholders are using for anonymous share sales — twice the amount ByteDance itself put forth during a recent buy-back of employee-owned shares.