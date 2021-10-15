What will be the next ByteDance craze?

Business & Technology

Matthew Silberman
The company behind TikTok and Chinese counterpart Douyin isn’t content to stick to content. Rumors abound about the next business models it plans to conquer:

  • A food delivery app called “Xindong Waimai” could be in the works. It’s a natural next step as ByteDance aims to fully integrate what people watch and what they buy, and to craft an all-in-one platform à la Tencent’s WeChat.
  • The app would build on existing features, like “Douyin Group Purchase,” which adopts Meituan’s business model of offering group discounts on meal delivery and event tickets.

However: A company representative told The Paper the reports are false and there’s no plan for a takeaway business. It wouldn’t be the first time ByteDance’s moves were overhyped:

  • When a logo for something called “Douyin Automobile” emerged in June, reporters claimed the company was expanding into carmaking or ride-hailing.
  • In reality, informational videos on buying and selling cars were the focus of the new product.

Also relevant: Is ByteDance really worth $400 billion? That’s the valuation some private shareholders are using for anonymous share sales — twice the amount ByteDance itself put forth during a recent buy-back of employee-owned shares.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

