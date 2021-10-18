10.18.21 What else we’re reading
- Consumer craze: Disney’s plush toys are one of the company’s fastest-growing revenue streams in China, with some paying eight times retail price and others lining up for seven hours to get their hands on one.
- Yi Gang’s guidance: Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, previewed the government’s next moves on financial regulation and data protection in a newly translated speech from earlier this month.
- Violation speculation: After Robinhood-like stock brokers Futu Holdings and Tiger Securities were accused of violating new data privacy laws, the New York-listed companies each fell around 25% even while claiming their operations are kosher.
- Apple gets cored: Competitive Chinese hackers have found a way to take control of the new iPhone 13 with one click of a wrong link — and just won $300,000 for doing it.