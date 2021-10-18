Links for Monday, October 18, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Pony.ai self-driving cars hit the road in Beijing
Autonomous car company Pony.ai is only five years old, but it just earned its driverless license:
- It’s now authorized, along with Baidu, to test its cars on Beijing’s public roads without a driver behind the wheel; typically companies must keep backup drivers in the car.
- The company is also the first to hold driverless licenses not only in Beijing, but also in Guangzhou and several cities in California, where it aims to launch a driverless robotaxi service next year.
- Worth $5.3 billion, Pony.ai is backed by Toyota, Sequoia China, and IDG Capital. It has also made deals with automakers, including Hyundai, GAC Group, and FAW Group, to get its software in more cars.
- Its specialty is L4 self-driving technology, in which the driver is not only hands off, but “eyes off,” just one step away from full self-driving.
Additional business and technology links:
Opening his mouth is costly mistake for dental tycoon
China dental stock sinks further after chairman outburst / Bloomberg (paywall)
An around 23% plunge over just three sessions in one of China’s most prominent health care stocks has apparently made the company’s chief lose his calm…
“Foul-mouthed” investors are not welcomed by the company, a user with the handle Jimmylui, whose account was verified by the platform as Topchoice Chairman Lǚ Jiànmíng 吕建明 commented under the article. Their purchase of the firm’s shares is “a humiliation,” he added. The account has since been deleted.
“The chairman’s has shown a lack of respect for public shareholders in his overly emotional communication on Xueqiu,” said [one] fund manager.
A myriad of crises slow the economy…
China’s economy continues to slow, rattled by real estate and energy / NYT (paywall)
“Growth of 4.9 percent shows the country’s huge industrial sector has run into trouble. But exports and services are looking strong.”
China economy slows as power cuts, property woes and COVID take toll / Guardian
China’s energy crisis threatens lengthy disruption to global supply chain / FT (paywall)
Will Evergrande and the coal crisis weigh on Chinese growth? / FT (paywall)
Early freeze across China adds to the nation’s energy crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Plunging temperatures across parts of China have sparked an early start to the winter heating season, likely lifting power demand and intensifying the nation’s energy crisis.”
China property shares stumble on tax worry, signs of weakness / Reuters
“Chinese property shares fell on Monday, as Beijing pushed ahead with plans for a property tax and amid fresh signs of weakening in the real estate market.”
…As Beijing eyes long-term changes
Xi Jinping undeterred from structural shifts despite China’s economic slowdown / FT (paywall)
“Weak third-quarter GDP growth will not divert [the General Secretary] from long-term changes, analysts say.”
China faces slower growth path as it pursues longer-term reforms / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing’s attempts to tackle festering issues in its economy are adding to economic concerns as the pandemic bounceback fades.”
How China’s housing market landed in the deep freeze / Caixin (paywall)
“Even as the nation faces a housing shortage, the government is sticking with tough policies to prevent overheating, resulting in plunging house sales and values.”
Corruption stress tests for banks?
China probes top banks for ‘systemic risk’ as Evergrande crisis grows / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The Chinese Communist Party’s anti-corruption unit has dispatched inspectors to 25 financial companies, including top state-owned banks, in what appears to be a crackdown prompted by the Evergrande debt crisis.”
Goldman Sachs takes over entire China unit
Goldman Sachs wins approval to buy out its partner in China. / NYT (paywall)
“Goldman Sachs has won approval to take full ownership of a joint venture in China, enabling the Wall Street firm to expand its operations in the country at a time when Beijing has made moves to open up its financial sector.”
Goldman Sachs cleared to own all of China unit / WSJ (paywall)
More ways for investors to put money in China, but should they?
Sustainable investors ponder Chinese opportunities / FT (paywall)
“The country’s net zero ambition is attractive, its human rights record less so.”
Global investors gain a new way to bet on stocks in China / WSJ (paywall)
“Hong Kong started trading in futures tied to an index of stocks from mainland China, giving global investors a new tool for betting on Chinese markets.”
China’s lingering $4 billion Brazilian beef ban
Where’s the beef? China meat ban leaves Brazilian officials baffled / FT (paywall)
“Authorities in Brazil are growing increasingly concerned over a Chinese ban on Brazilian beef which has lasted more than a month and threatens to decimate exports worth around $4 billion per year.”
The walls are coming down: Alibaba and Tencent let in rival links
Alibaba and Tencent start dismantling ‘walled gardens’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Alibaba and Tencent have begun allowing links to rival services in their respective app ecosystems, chipping away at one of the underpinnings of their near-duopoly on China’s internet sector.”
China said to weigh opening Tencent, Bytedance content to search / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is considering asking media companies from Tencent to ByteDance to let rivals access and display their content in search results, a move that could further eradicate online barriers and shake up the internet advertising arena.”
More on LinkedIn’s dramatic China exit
LinkedIn tries to play down China demise / FT (paywall)
“Steadily increasing requests for censorship put pressure on Microsoft’s global brand.”
LinkedIn’s unsustainable compromise in China / FT (paywall)
The FT editorial board says: “Western companies will have to decide between profit and ethics.”
Alibaba reinvents itself under the regulatory crackdown
Alibaba faces new threat: An evolving Chinese shopper / WSJ (paywall)
“[The] ecommerce company, already under regulatory scrutiny, is losing market share as consumers shift from targeted product searches to browsing and interaction.”
Alibaba set to launch its own cloud server chip / Caixin (paywall)
“Alibaba is set to launch its first custom-designed processor chip to power its cloud computing business, several sources told Caixin, in a move to compete with U.S. rivals such as Amazon and domestic challengers like Huawei in the burgeoning cloud market.”
Alibaba’s global sales platform woos Chinese merchants kicked out of Amazon / SCMP (paywall)
“AliExpress, the global marketplace operated by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, is expanding its presence in the trading hub of Shenzhen, where a rapidly growing community of cross-border merchants suffered a recent crackdown by Amazon that saw thousands of online stores closed.”
Lousy retail results at Suning.com
Suning.com warns of up to $1.2 billion net loss on plunging revenue / Caixin (paywall)
“Suning.com said it expects to report a net loss of between 7.35 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) and 7.75 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) for the first three quarters of the year, as a severe shortage of cash hurt sales.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Sunk fishing boat leaves 11 missing
11 missing after fishing boat sinks in Yangtze Estuary / Sixth Tone
“Rescue efforts are ongoing to find the 11 people missing after a fishing boat sank in the East China Sea near the Yangtze River estuary over the weekend, an official told Sixth Tone on Monday.”
Biodiversity talk at COP15
‘Cement mountain’: China’s rocky road on biodiversity beyond rosy UN summit / Reuters
“China used a five-day United Nations biodiversity conference in Kunming to celebrate its achievements in protecting habitats and improving its environmental record. Despite progress, a rift remains between rhetoric and reality.”
COP15: Highlights from the Kunming declaration / Sixth Tone
How are big power firms adjusting to China’s carbon goals?
Sinopec’s vision under China’s carbon peak & neutrality goals / Pekingnology
This is a translation of a speech made by Ma Yongsheng, the director of Sinopac, in a series of speeches made by guest speakers at the 2021 Tsinghua PBCSF Economic Forum on Carbon Neutrality held on September 16. Sinopec is the world’s largest oil refining, gas, and petrochemical conglomerate.
For more on the forum: the speech by a senior executive of CATL, the leading Chinese battery giant, and the speech by the head of China National Nuclear Power.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Taiwan Strait warship rhetoric
China condemns U.S., Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait / Reuters
“The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.”
The surveillance state
China is watching you / Atlantic
Even if you have never set foot in China, Hikvision’s cameras have likely seen you. By 2017, Hikvision had captured 12 percent of the North American market. Its cameras watched over apartment buildings in New York City, public recreation centers in Philadelphia, and hotels in Los Angeles. Police departments used them to monitor streets in Memphis, Tennessee, and in Lawrence, Massachusetts. London and more than half of Britain’s 20 next-largest cities have deployed them.
After corona, can we get our data back? / Sixth Tone
Shen Weiwei writes:
What happens to all this data — and the invasive methods being used to collect it — after the pandemic? Indeed, despite almost no recorded instances of local transmission in much of the country over the past 18 months, some cities have floated preserving and even expanding the health code system moving forward.
NATO’s new raison d’être?
NATO to expand focus to counter rising China / FT (paywall)
“Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg reveals significant broadening of Western alliance’s objectives to include Beijing.”
Are we in a new Cold War?
Washington hears echoes of the ’50s and worries: Is this a cold war with China? / NYT (paywall)
“Incursions into Taiwan’s air zone, a space launch and what looked like a prisoner swap raise a question that is about more than just semantics. It could signal a dangerous new mind-set.”
In U.S.-China standoff, is America a reliable ally? / Foreign Policy
“Sowing doubts about Washington is a potent weapon for Beijing. But U.S. strategy in Asia remains intact.”
U.K. wants China’s money, without its influence
U.K. says China is welcome to invest in non-strategic parts of economy / FT (paywall)
“The minister hosting Britain’s ‘global investment summit’ this week said China is welcome to carry on investing in non-strategic parts of the UK economy and backed Saudi investment in Newcastle United Football Club in spite of human rights concerns.”
Hong Kong’s CY Leung calls for Mayer Brown boycott over Tiananmen memorial
Hong Kong’s ex-leader calls for boycott of Mayer Brown over Tiananmen dispute / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s former leader has called on Chinese companies to boycott Mayer Brown after the U.S. law firm stopped representing a local university seeking to remove from its campus a memorial to the Tiananmen Square massacre.”
Singapore backs Beijing’s CPTPP bid
Singapore backs Beijing’s CPTPP bid, Chinese ministry says / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s and Taiwan’s dueling bids spell big opportunity for CPTPP / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Australia is holding its own against China
‘Lucky’ Australia seen weathering impact of China tensions for now / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Commodity price trends, China’s energy crisis and evolving Asia-Pacific defense alliances appear to be helping Australia weather its long-running confrontation with Beijing, despite significant pressure on some segments of its economy.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Youth gaming addiction and class
Why China’s kids can’t quit online gaming / Sixth Tone
The anthropologist Rao Yichenthat in Chinese middle-class families, when the parents — often holding demanding jobs as teachers, police officers, or doctors — see their social status rise, their expectations for their children also rise:
At the same time, however, many…often spend little time communicating with their children…As a result, many children self-medicate to escape from the real world.
Murder games
China’s latest craze: Scripted murders, with real tears and piracy / NYT (paywall)
“‘Scripted homicide’ clubs have opened around the country as young people look for ways to escape and connect. Naturally, the government has questions.”
Hollywood is scared of Beijing
James Bond has no time for China / NYT (paywall)
“China’s absence from Bondworld is part of a general absence in American cinema. Out of fear of losing the Chinese market, and amid the aggressive use of commercial soft power by Beijing, in the almost quarter-century since Brad Pitt’s ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ and Richard Gere’s ‘Red Corner,’ no major Hollywood release has portrayed the Communist regime in a substantially negative light.”
A tour of Shanxi noodles
Quest for the legendary noodles of Shanxi / FT (paywall)
“Nowhere in China is more renowned for its pasta than the northern province of Shanxi.”
A young herder’s pros and cons of viral fame
The world of Ding Zhen / Sixth Tone
“A Tibetan herder’s viral fame helped put a remote rural county on the map — and made it almost unrecognizable.”