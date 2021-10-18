Recommended links for Monday, October 18, 2021
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
China’s Q3 GDP growth number, which had been expected to show a slowdown after extremely strong exports powered growth earlier in the year, came in at 4.9% — a couple of notches lower than the 5.1% expected by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ summarizes some of the factors involved: “policy makers’ decision to pare back stimulus enacted in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic last year; a crackdown on the technology, private education and real-estate sectors; energy snafus caused in part by soaring coal prices and more aggressive energy targets; and disruptions to the supply chain caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, semiconductor shortages and port shutdowns.”
Six months in the Chinese Space Station: Three astronauts successfully docked at the Chinese Space Station (CSS) on October 15. They will “ready the lab for the arrival of new permanent modules in 2022” and perform a variety of diagnostic tests and scientific experiments over the course of six months, the longest mission yet at the CSS, Spaceflight Now reports. The crew includes former military pilot Wáng Yàpíng 王亚平, who is expected to “become the first Chinese woman to perform a spacewalk.”
Sony makes a political mistake: The company’s Chinese subsidiary has been fined 1 million yuan ($155,500), Nikkei Asia reports, for “violations of advertising laws…after announcing plans to hold a product launch event on July 7, the anniversary of the clash between Japan and China in 1937 that led to the full-blown Second Sino-Japanese War.”
Back on the tenure track: Hú Ānmíng 胡安明, the professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville who was acquitted last month of charges including wire fraud and making false statements, was offered a “tenured engineering professor job…some back pay…payment for an immigration attorney…$200,000 over three years to reestablish his research program, and an explanation of the university’s support for his work visa as a naturalized Canadian citizen,” according to the Knoxville News Sentinel via AP.
Will China punish bad parents? “China’s parliament will consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit ‘very bad behavior’ or commit crimes,” per Reuters.
