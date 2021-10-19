10.19.21 What else we’re reading
- Foxy content: Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturer, took the wraps off three prototype EVs that many speculate it’s developing as a bid to build the future Apple car.
- Market open: Further relaxing foreign investment rules, China allowed Goldman Sachs to take full ownership of its local investment-banking unit, and opened stock and commodity derivatives to foreign traders.
- Ahead in the cloud: Despite stiff competition, Alibaba’s cloud computing unit has grown 29% year-on-year. Next, the company is custom-designing a microchip to power its data centers.
- Even more links: Imagine if Facebook posts showed up in YouTube search results. Beijing may ask Tencent and ByteDance to make such a thing possible, aiming to break down barriers between tech platforms.