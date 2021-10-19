For Douyin, the grass is greener at competitor Little Red Book

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

On China’s internet, zhòngcǎo 种草 — literally “planting grass” — means posting a product recommendation that entices people to open their wallets, and ByteDance’s Douyin wants in:

  • Imitating the user interface of competitor Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” the social network is expanding from video-only content to photo- and text-based posts.
  • Browsing, saving, and buying products is much easier to do with photos than videos; consider Pinterest, where users curate visual inspiration boards and wish lists.

The context: Social ecommerce is huge money for social media platforms, but only if they can manage to close the sale in-app.

  • Last year, Douyin’s ecommerce transactions tripled to an eye-popping $77.9 billion — but four-fifths of that went to third-party sites like JD.com and Alibaba’s Taobao.
  • That’s why Douyin is taking a page from Xiaohongshu, whose 100 million young, mostly female monthly active users recently powered a secondhand sales boom.

Key question: If Douyin’s photo- and text-centric features succeed in China, will they be adopted by sister app TikTok next? If so, then controversy-ridden Instagram might want to watch its back.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

xiaohongshu
Society & Culture

Social shopping app Xiaohongshu apologizes after users complain about tourist attractions faked for social media

Jiayun Feng
Tang Lu
Society & Culture

Justice for Lhamo: Man handed death sentence for live-streamed murder of ex-wife

Jiayun Feng
linkedin china

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn
Chinese gaming industry keeps on leveling up

After video game ban, Chinese kids turn to Douyin and livestreaming gamers

Jiayun Feng