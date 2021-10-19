Is Huawei really building the world’s biggest battery?

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

Gutted by U.S. sanctions and rejected by Europe, Huawei has tried pivoting to every industry it can:

  • The erstwhile smartphone giant’s latest move is from handheld batteries to massive, solar-powered cells that are independent from the power grid.
  • Working for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, an uber-luxurious tourist development, Huawei will build what it claims to be the world’s biggest energy storage facility.

However: Oddly, that may not be true. A facility in California is also vying for the title of world’s biggest, and the numbers are in its favor:

  • Energy company Vistra’s installation in Monterey County has a capacity of 400 megawatt/1,600 megawatt-hours — enough to power 300,000 homes.
  • The Huawei project has a lower capacity of 400 megawatt/1,300 megawatt-hours.

The takeaway: Huawei’s claim may be overblown, but the scale of the battery project is undeniably impressive; the company’s efforts to stay alive seem to be paying off.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

linkedin china
Business & Technology

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA
Business & Technology

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn
onesmart-education-logo

Tutoring crackdown: Parents and employees line up outside OneSmart, demand repayment

Chang Che
china green smokestacks emissions

How China will achieve carbon neutrality: The role of the emissions trading scheme and other reforms

Kaiser Kuo
graveyard in china

No more graveyard loans: Beijing wants everybody to quit bingeing on debt

Matthew Silberman